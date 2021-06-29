MIFFLINBURG — Cade Dressler had a pair of hits and drove in the game-winning run as Mifflinburg topped Lewisburg in American Legion Baseball action on a steamy Monday evening in Mifflinburg.
Derek Hackenberg went the distance on the bump for Mifflinburg Post 410, and struck out eight. He gave up four hits.
Lewisburg allowed just four hits as well. Colton Rearick went six strong innings for Post 182, striking out nine. Joel Myers and Ethan Russell had hits for Lewisburg.
Both teams are back in action Wednesday. Mifflinburg is at Danville while Lewisburg hosts Selinsgrove.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.