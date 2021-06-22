Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB New York 37 30 .552 _ Philadelphia 34 35 .493 4 Atlanta 34 37 .479 5 Washington 33 36 .478 5 Miami 31 40 .437 8
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 40 33 .548 _ Milwaukee 40 33 .548 _ St. Louis 36 36 .500 3½ Cincinnati 35 36 .493 4 Pittsburgh 25 45 .357 13½
West Division
W L Pct GB San Francisco 46 26 .639 _ Los Angeles 44 28 .611 2 San Diego 43 32 .573 4½ Colorado 30 43 .411 16½ Arizona 21 53 .284 26
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 2, 7 innings, 1st game Atlanta 1, N.Y. Mets 0, 7 innings, 2nd game Cleveland 4, Chicago Cubs 0 Arizona 5, Milwaukee 1 Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 5, 12 innings San Diego 6, L.A. Dodgers 2
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati (Miley 6-4) at Minnesota (Ober 0-0), 1:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-5) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-7), 7:05 p.m. Washington (Scherzer 5-4) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 5-3), 7:05 p.m. Atlanta (Morton 6-3) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 6-5), 7:10 p.m. St. Louis (Oviedo 0-2) at Detroit (Skubal 4-7), 7:10 p.m. Toronto (Stripling 2-4) at Miami (Alcantara 4-6), 7:10 p.m. Cleveland (Morgan 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 9-4), 8:05 p.m. San Francisco (DeSclafani 7-2) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-4), 9:38 p.m. Milwaukee (Peralta 6-2) at Arizona (Gallen 1-2), 9:40 p.m. Colorado (Freeland 0-2) at Seattle (Flexen 6-3), 10:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-6) at San Diego (Snell 2-3), 10:10 p.m.
American League
East Division W L Pct GB Boston 43 29 .597 _ Tampa Bay 43 30 .589 ½ New York 38 33 .535 4½ Toronto 35 35 .500 7 Baltimore 23 49 .319 20
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 43 29 .597 _ Cleveland 40 30 .571 2 Kansas City 32 38 .457 10 Minnesota 31 41 .431 12 Detroit 30 42 .417 13
West Division
W L Pct GB Houston 44 28 .611 _ Oakland 44 30 .595 1 Seattle 38 36 .514 7 Los Angeles 36 36 .500 8 Texas 26 46 .361 18
Monday’s Games
Houston 10, Baltimore 2 Cleveland 4, Chicago Cubs 0 Texas 8, Oakland 3 Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 5, 12 innings
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati (Miley 6-4) at Minnesota (Ober 0-0), 1:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-5) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-7), 7:05 p.m. Houston (Greinke 7-2) at Baltimore (López 2-8), 7:05 p.m. Kansas City (Singer 3-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-3), 7:05 p.m. Boston (Rodríguez 5-4) at Tampa Bay (Kittredge 5-1), 7:10 p.m. St. Louis (Oviedo 0-2) at Detroit (Skubal 4-7), 7:10 p.m. Toronto (Stripling 2-4) at Miami (Alcantara 4-6), 7:10 p.m. Cleveland (Morgan 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 9-4), 8:05 p.m. Oakland (Irvin 4-7) at Texas (Hearn 2-1), 8:05 p.m. San Francisco (DeSclafani 7-2) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-4), 9:38 p.m. Colorado (Freeland 0-2) at Seattle (Flexen 6-3), 10:10 p.m.
Minor League Baseball
Triple-A East
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 29 12 .707 — Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 23 18 .561 6 Toledo (Detroit) 21 20 .512 8 Columbus (Cleveland) 19 22 .463 10 St. Paul (Minnesota) 19 22 .463 10 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 14 25 .359 14 Louisville (Cincinnati) 14 27 .341 15
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 28 11 .718 — Worcester (Boston) 28 14 .667 1½ Buffalo (Toronto) 22 18 .550 6½ Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 19 23 .452 10½ Rochester (Washington) 15 27 .357 14½ Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 11 30 .268 18
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 28 13 .683 — Nashville (Milwaukee) 26 14 .650 1½ Jacksonville (Miami) 23 17 .575 4½ Gwinnett (Atlanta) 21 20 .512 7 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 16 24 .400 11½ Norfolk (Baltimore) 15 24 .385 12 Memphis (St. Louis) 16 26 .381 12½
Monday’s Games
no games sceduled
Tuesday’s Games
Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Indianapolis at Louisville, 7 p.m. Memphis at Toledo, 7:05 p.m. Worcester at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Gwinnett at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Scranton W/B at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Durham at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. St. Paul at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. Omaha at Iowa, 7:38 p.m. Charlotte at Nashville, 8:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Worcester at Rochester, 1:05 p.m. Omaha at Iowa, 2, 5:08 p.m. Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Indianapolis at Louisville, 7 p.m. Memphis at Toledo, 7:05 p.m. Gwinnett at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Scranton W/B at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Durham at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. St. Paul at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Nashville, 8:05 p.m.
Double-A Northeast
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 27 14 .659 — Portland (Boston) 24 17 .585 3 New Hampshire (Toronto) 17 24 .415 10 Reading (Philadelphia) 15 27 .357 12½ Hartford (Colorado) 13 29 .310 14½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 12 28 .300 14½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB Bowie (Baltimore) 27 13 .675 — Erie (Detroit) 26 15 .634 1½ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 25 16 .610 2½ Akron (Cleveland) 24 16 .600 3 Richmond (San Francisco) 22 20 .524 6 Harrisburg (Washington) 14 27 .341 13½
Monday’s Games
no games sceduled
Tuesday’s Games
Somerset at Portland, 6 p.m. Harrisburg at Altoona, 6:30 p.m. New Hampshire at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. Erie at Akron, 6:35 p.m. Binghamton at Reading, 7:05 p.m. Richmond at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Erie at Akron, 2, 5 p.m. Somerset at Portland, 6 p.m. Harrisburg at Altoona, 6:30 p.m. New Hampshire at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. Binghamton at Reading, 7:05 p.m. Richmond at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
High-A East
North Division
W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 25 16 .610 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 23 17 .575 1½ Wilmington (Washington) 21 19 .525 3½ Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 17 24 .415 8 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 13 26 .333 11
South Division
W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 27 13 .675 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 23 19 .548 5 Greenville (Boston) 23 19 .548 5 Rome (Atlanta) 20 20 .500 7 Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 20 22 .476 8 Asheville (Houston) 18 23 .439 9½ Hickory (Texas) 15 27 .357 13
Monday’s Games
no games sceduled
Tuesday’s Games
Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m. Greenville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m. Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m. Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m. Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m. Rome at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Greenville at Greensboro, noon Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m. Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m. Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m. Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m. Rome at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Playoffs
CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Eastern Conference
Wednesday, June 23: Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 25: Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m. Sunday, June 27: Milwaukee at Atlanta, 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 29: Milwaukee at Atlanta, 8:30 p.m. x-Thursday, July 1: Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m. x-Saturday, July 3: Milwaukee at Atlanta, 8:30 p.m. x-Monday, July 5: Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.
Western Conference
Phoenix 1, L.A. Clippers 0
Sunday, June 20: Phoenix 120, L.A. Clippers 114 Tuesday, June 22: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 9 p.m. Thursday, June 24: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m. Saturday, June 26: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m. x-Monday, June 28: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 9 p.m. x-Wednesday, June 30: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m. x-Friday, July 2: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Connecticut 8 5 .615 — New York 7 6 .538 1 Chicago 7 7 .500 1½ Washington 6 6 .500 1½ Atlanta 5 7 .417 2½ Indiana 1 14 .067 8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Seattle 12 2 .857 — Las Vegas 10 3 .769 1½ Phoenix 6 7 .462 5½ Dallas 6 7 .462 5½ Minnesota 5 7 .417 6 Los Angeles 5 7 .417 6
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago at New York, 7 p.m. Dallas at Connecticut, 7 p.m. Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Thursday’s Games Chicago at New York, 7 p.m. Dallas at Indiana, 7 p.m. Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
Playoffs
CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Vegas 2, Montreal 2
Monday, June 14: Vegas 4, Montreal 1 Wednesday, June 16: Montreal 3, Vegas 2 Friday, June 18: Montreal 3, Vegas 2, OT Sunday, June 20: Vegas 2, Montreal 1, OT Tuesday, June 22: Montreal at Vegas, 9 p.m. Thursday, June 24: Vegas at Montreal, 8 p.m. x-Saturday, June 26: Montreal at Vegas, TBA
Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Islanders 2
Sunday, June 13: N.Y. Islanders 2, Tampa Bay 1 Tuesday, June 15: Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Islanders 2 Thursday, June 17: Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Islanders 1 Saturday, June 19: N.Y. Islanders 3, Tampa Bay 2 Monday, June 21: Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Islanders 0 Wednesday, June 23: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 8 p.m. x-Friday, June 25: N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, TBA
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA New England 6 1 2 20 14 9 Orlando City 4 1 3 15 11 6 Philadelphia 4 2 3 15 11 7 Columbus 4 2 2 14 9 6 New York 4 4 0 12 12 10 D.C. United 4 5 0 12 9 11 New York City FC 3 3 2 11 15 10 CF Montréal 3 3 2 11 10 9 Atlanta 2 1 5 11 11 9 Nashville 2 1 5 11 9 8 Inter Miami CF 2 5 2 8 8 14 Toronto FC 1 5 2 5 10 15 Chicago 1 6 1 4 4 13 Cincinnati 1 5 1 4 6 17
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 6 0 3 21 16 4 Sporting Kansas City 5 3 2 17 17 13 Colorado 5 2 1 16 14 8 LA Galaxy 5 3 0 15 12 13 Portland 4 4 0 12 11 12 Real Salt Lake 3 1 3 12 12 8 Houston 3 3 3 12 12 13 San Jose 3 5 1 10 11 12 Los Angeles FC 2 3 3 9 9 10 Austin FC 2 4 3 9 6 9 Minnesota United 2 4 2 8 7 12 Vancouver 2 5 1 7 7 12 FC Dallas 1 3 4 7 9 12 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Sunday, June 20
Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 2, tie
Tuesday, June 22
San Jose at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 23
New York at New England, 7 p.m. Columbus at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m. Austin FC at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Cincinnati at Chicago, 8 p.m. D.C. United at CF Montréal, 8 p.m. Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. Portland at Houston, 8:30 p.m. Toronto FC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 10 p.m. FC Dallas at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m. LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Friday, June 25
Orlando City at Miami, 8 p.m.
Saturday, June 26
Los Angeles FC at Sporting Kansas City, 5:30 p.m. Cincinnati at Toronto FC, 7 p.m. Houston at Real Salt Lake, 8 p.m. Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m. CF Montréal at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Vancouver at Seattle, 9 p.m. LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10 p.m. Minnesota at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 27
New York at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m. D.C. United at New York City FC, 6 p.m. Columbus at Austin FC, 8 p.m. New England at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.
Thursday, July 1
Portland at Austin FC, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 3
