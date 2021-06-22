Major League Baseball

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 37 30 .552 _ Philadelphia 34 35 .493 4 Atlanta 34 37 .479 5 Washington 33 36 .478 5 Miami 31 40 .437 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 40 33 .548 _ Milwaukee 40 33 .548 _ St. Louis 36 36 .500 3½ Cincinnati 35 36 .493 4 Pittsburgh 25 45 .357 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 46 26 .639 _ Los Angeles 44 28 .611 2 San Diego 43 32 .573 4½ Colorado 30 43 .411 16½ Arizona 21 53 .284 26

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 2, 7 innings, 1st game Atlanta 1, N.Y. Mets 0, 7 innings, 2nd game Cleveland 4, Chicago Cubs 0 Arizona 5, Milwaukee 1 Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 5, 12 innings San Diego 6, L.A. Dodgers 2

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati (Miley 6-4) at Minnesota (Ober 0-0), 1:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-5) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-7), 7:05 p.m. Washington (Scherzer 5-4) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 5-3), 7:05 p.m. Atlanta (Morton 6-3) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 6-5), 7:10 p.m. St. Louis (Oviedo 0-2) at Detroit (Skubal 4-7), 7:10 p.m. Toronto (Stripling 2-4) at Miami (Alcantara 4-6), 7:10 p.m. Cleveland (Morgan 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 9-4), 8:05 p.m. San Francisco (DeSclafani 7-2) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-4), 9:38 p.m. Milwaukee (Peralta 6-2) at Arizona (Gallen 1-2), 9:40 p.m. Colorado (Freeland 0-2) at Seattle (Flexen 6-3), 10:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-6) at San Diego (Snell 2-3), 10:10 p.m.

American League

East Division W L Pct GB Boston 43 29 .597 _ Tampa Bay 43 30 .589 ½ New York 38 33 .535 4½ Toronto 35 35 .500 7 Baltimore 23 49 .319 20

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 43 29 .597 _ Cleveland 40 30 .571 2 Kansas City 32 38 .457 10 Minnesota 31 41 .431 12 Detroit 30 42 .417 13

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 44 28 .611 _ Oakland 44 30 .595 1 Seattle 38 36 .514 7 Los Angeles 36 36 .500 8 Texas 26 46 .361 18

Monday’s Games

Houston 10, Baltimore 2 Cleveland 4, Chicago Cubs 0 Texas 8, Oakland 3 Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 5, 12 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati (Miley 6-4) at Minnesota (Ober 0-0), 1:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-5) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-7), 7:05 p.m. Houston (Greinke 7-2) at Baltimore (López 2-8), 7:05 p.m. Kansas City (Singer 3-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-3), 7:05 p.m. Boston (Rodríguez 5-4) at Tampa Bay (Kittredge 5-1), 7:10 p.m. St. Louis (Oviedo 0-2) at Detroit (Skubal 4-7), 7:10 p.m. Toronto (Stripling 2-4) at Miami (Alcantara 4-6), 7:10 p.m. Cleveland (Morgan 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 9-4), 8:05 p.m. Oakland (Irvin 4-7) at Texas (Hearn 2-1), 8:05 p.m. San Francisco (DeSclafani 7-2) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-4), 9:38 p.m. Colorado (Freeland 0-2) at Seattle (Flexen 6-3), 10:10 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

Triple-A East

Midwest Division

W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 29 12 .707 — Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 23 18 .561 6 Toledo (Detroit) 21 20 .512 8 Columbus (Cleveland) 19 22 .463 10 St. Paul (Minnesota) 19 22 .463 10 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 14 25 .359 14 Louisville (Cincinnati) 14 27 .341 15

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 28 11 .718 — Worcester (Boston) 28 14 .667 1½ Buffalo (Toronto) 22 18 .550 6½ Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 19 23 .452 10½ Rochester (Washington) 15 27 .357 14½ Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 11 30 .268 18

Southeast Division

W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 28 13 .683 — Nashville (Milwaukee) 26 14 .650 1½ Jacksonville (Miami) 23 17 .575 4½ Gwinnett (Atlanta) 21 20 .512 7 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 16 24 .400 11½ Norfolk (Baltimore) 15 24 .385 12 Memphis (St. Louis) 16 26 .381 12½

Monday’s Games

no games sceduled

Tuesday’s Games

Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Indianapolis at Louisville, 7 p.m. Memphis at Toledo, 7:05 p.m. Worcester at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Gwinnett at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Scranton W/B at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Durham at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. St. Paul at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. Omaha at Iowa, 7:38 p.m. Charlotte at Nashville, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Worcester at Rochester, 1:05 p.m. Omaha at Iowa, 2, 5:08 p.m. Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Indianapolis at Louisville, 7 p.m. Memphis at Toledo, 7:05 p.m. Gwinnett at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Scranton W/B at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Durham at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. St. Paul at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Nashville, 8:05 p.m.

Double-A Northeast

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 27 14 .659 — Portland (Boston) 24 17 .585 3 New Hampshire (Toronto) 17 24 .415 10 Reading (Philadelphia) 15 27 .357 12½ Hartford (Colorado) 13 29 .310 14½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 12 28 .300 14½

Southwest Division

W L Pct. GB Bowie (Baltimore) 27 13 .675 — Erie (Detroit) 26 15 .634 1½ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 25 16 .610 2½ Akron (Cleveland) 24 16 .600 3 Richmond (San Francisco) 22 20 .524 6 Harrisburg (Washington) 14 27 .341 13½

Monday’s Games

no games sceduled

Tuesday’s Games

Somerset at Portland, 6 p.m. Harrisburg at Altoona, 6:30 p.m. New Hampshire at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. Erie at Akron, 6:35 p.m. Binghamton at Reading, 7:05 p.m. Richmond at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Erie at Akron, 2, 5 p.m. Somerset at Portland, 6 p.m. Harrisburg at Altoona, 6:30 p.m. New Hampshire at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. Binghamton at Reading, 7:05 p.m. Richmond at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

High-A East

North Division

W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 25 16 .610 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 23 17 .575 1½ Wilmington (Washington) 21 19 .525 3½ Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 17 24 .415 8 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 13 26 .333 11

South Division

W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 27 13 .675 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 23 19 .548 5 Greenville (Boston) 23 19 .548 5 Rome (Atlanta) 20 20 .500 7 Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 20 22 .476 8 Asheville (Houston) 18 23 .439 9½ Hickory (Texas) 15 27 .357 13

Monday’s Games

no games sceduled

Tuesday’s Games

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m. Greenville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m. Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m. Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m. Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m. Rome at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Greenville at Greensboro, noon Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m. Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m. Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m. Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m. Rome at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Playoffs

CONFERENCE FINALS

(Best-of-7)

x-if necessary

Eastern Conference

Wednesday, June 23: Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 25: Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m. Sunday, June 27: Milwaukee at Atlanta, 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 29: Milwaukee at Atlanta, 8:30 p.m. x-Thursday, July 1: Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m. x-Saturday, July 3: Milwaukee at Atlanta, 8:30 p.m. x-Monday, July 5: Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

Western Conference

Phoenix 1, L.A. Clippers 0

Sunday, June 20: Phoenix 120, L.A. Clippers 114 Tuesday, June 22: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 9 p.m. Thursday, June 24: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m. Saturday, June 26: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m. x-Monday, June 28: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 9 p.m. x-Wednesday, June 30: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m. x-Friday, July 2: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Connecticut 8 5 .615 — New York 7 6 .538 1 Chicago 7 7 .500 1½ Washington 6 6 .500 1½ Atlanta 5 7 .417 2½ Indiana 1 14 .067 8

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Seattle 12 2 .857 — Las Vegas 10 3 .769 1½ Phoenix 6 7 .462 5½ Dallas 6 7 .462 5½ Minnesota 5 7 .417 6 Los Angeles 5 7 .417 6

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago at New York, 7 p.m. Dallas at Connecticut, 7 p.m. Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Thursday’s Games Chicago at New York, 7 p.m. Dallas at Indiana, 7 p.m. Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

Playoffs

CONFERENCE FINALS

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Vegas 2, Montreal 2

Monday, June 14: Vegas 4, Montreal 1 Wednesday, June 16: Montreal 3, Vegas 2 Friday, June 18: Montreal 3, Vegas 2, OT Sunday, June 20: Vegas 2, Montreal 1, OT Tuesday, June 22: Montreal at Vegas, 9 p.m. Thursday, June 24: Vegas at Montreal, 8 p.m. x-Saturday, June 26: Montreal at Vegas, TBA

Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Islanders 2

Sunday, June 13: N.Y. Islanders 2, Tampa Bay 1 Tuesday, June 15: Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Islanders 2 Thursday, June 17: Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Islanders 1 Saturday, June 19: N.Y. Islanders 3, Tampa Bay 2 Monday, June 21: Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Islanders 0 Wednesday, June 23: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 8 p.m. x-Friday, June 25: N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, TBA

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA New England 6 1 2 20 14 9 Orlando City 4 1 3 15 11 6 Philadelphia 4 2 3 15 11 7 Columbus 4 2 2 14 9 6 New York 4 4 0 12 12 10 D.C. United 4 5 0 12 9 11 New York City FC 3 3 2 11 15 10 CF Montréal 3 3 2 11 10 9 Atlanta 2 1 5 11 11 9 Nashville 2 1 5 11 9 8 Inter Miami CF 2 5 2 8 8 14 Toronto FC 1 5 2 5 10 15 Chicago 1 6 1 4 4 13 Cincinnati 1 5 1 4 6 17

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 6 0 3 21 16 4 Sporting Kansas City 5 3 2 17 17 13 Colorado 5 2 1 16 14 8 LA Galaxy 5 3 0 15 12 13 Portland 4 4 0 12 11 12 Real Salt Lake 3 1 3 12 12 8 Houston 3 3 3 12 12 13 San Jose 3 5 1 10 11 12 Los Angeles FC 2 3 3 9 9 10 Austin FC 2 4 3 9 6 9 Minnesota United 2 4 2 8 7 12 Vancouver 2 5 1 7 7 12 FC Dallas 1 3 4 7 9 12 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Sunday, June 20

Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 2, tie

Tuesday, June 22

San Jose at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 23

New York at New England, 7 p.m. Columbus at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m. Austin FC at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Cincinnati at Chicago, 8 p.m. D.C. United at CF Montréal, 8 p.m. Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. Portland at Houston, 8:30 p.m. Toronto FC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 10 p.m. FC Dallas at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m. LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, June 25

Orlando City at Miami, 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 26

Los Angeles FC at Sporting Kansas City, 5:30 p.m. Cincinnati at Toronto FC, 7 p.m. Houston at Real Salt Lake, 8 p.m. Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m. CF Montréal at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Vancouver at Seattle, 9 p.m. LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10 p.m. Minnesota at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 27

New York at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m. D.C. United at New York City FC, 6 p.m. Columbus at Austin FC, 8 p.m. New England at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.

Thursday, July 1

Portland at Austin FC, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 3

New England at Columbus, 5 p.m. Toronto FC at D.C. United, 5:30 p.m. Miami at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m. New York at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m. San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Philadelphia at Nashville, 8 p.m. Cincinnati at Houston, 8:30 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed RHP Cesar Valdez on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Travis Lakins, Sr. from Norfolk (Triple-A East). KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled 1B Ryan O’Hearn from Omaha (Triple-A East). Placed SS Adalberto Mondesi on the 10-day IL. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP Jaime Barria to Salt Lake (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Chris Rodriguez to Rocket City (Double-A South). Reinstated LHP Jose Quintana from the 10-day IL. NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned 1B Chris Gittens to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Selected the contract of RHP Domingo Acevedo from Las Vegas (Triple-A West). Optioned LHP Jesus Luzardo to Las Vegas. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Drew Rasmussen to Durham (Triple-A East). TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled 3B Andy Ibanez from Round Rock (Triple-A West). Optioned LF Jason Martin to Round Rock. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned RHP Jeremy Beasley to Buffalo (Triple-A East). National League ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHP Humberto Castellanos from Reno (Triple-A West). Placed RHP Matt Peacock on the bereavement list. ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Jacob Webb to Gwinnett (Triple-A East). Recalled LHP Kyle Muller from Gwinnett. CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated RHP Adbert Alzolay from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Kyle Ryan to Iowa (Triple-A East). LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RF Zac Reks from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Edwin Uceta to Oklahoma City. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Selected the contract of RHP Jake Cousins from Nashville (Triple-A East). Designated RHP Zack Godley for assignment. NEW YORK METS — Reinstated 2B Jeff McNeill from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Robert Gsellman on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 20. Recalled LHP Stephen Tarpley from Syracuse (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Jeurys Familia on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Yennsy Diaz from Syracuse. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated LF Alex Dickerson and LF Darin Ruf from the 10-day IL. Optioned 3B Jason Vosler and LF LaMonte Wade, Jr. to Sacramento (Triple-A West). BASKETBALL NBA G League G LEAGUE IGNITE — Signed G Dyson Daniels. Womens’s National Basketball Association WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed C Megan Gustafson. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Waived WR Krishawn Hogan. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived WR Donte Sylencieux from injured reserve with a settlement. BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DT Eli Ankou. CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DT Mike Pennel, OL Tyrone Wheatley and TE Jake Butt. Waived DL Thomas Shcaffer and OT Gunnar Vogel. DETROIT LIONS — Signed WRs Chad Hansen and Amon-Ra St. Brown and LB Derrick Barnes. Waived WR Jonathan Adams JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed WR Laquon Treadwell. Waived WR Jon’Vea Johnson. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed DL Willie Yarbary, TE Matt Seybert, LB Damon Lloyd and WR Michael Bandy. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed S Trevon Moehrig to a four-year contract. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed WR Devin Ross. NEW YORK GIANTS — Announced Eli Manning has accepted a role working with business operations and fan engagement initiatives. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived WR Trevon Grimes from injured reserve with a settlement. Canadian Football League WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Named Darrell Patterson defensive line coach. HOCKEY National Hockey League DALLAS STARS — Signed F Blake Comeau. Minor League East Coast Hockey League ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated G C.J. Motte, D Kris Myllari and F Steve Owre from reserve. Placed D Philip Beaulieu, G Frank Marotte and F Darian Skeoch on reserve. SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated D Blake Hillman from reserve. Placed D Chase Stewart on reserve. SOCCER Major League Soccer MLS — Found Inter Miami M Gregore guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the match against D.C. United on June 19 and issued an undisclosed fine for his action. Found Austin F Cecilio Dominguez guilty of simulation-embellishment in the match against San Jose on June 19 and issued an undisclosed fine for his action. USL Championship NORTH TEXAS SC — Transferred F David Rodriguez to Atletico San Luis (Liga MX). COLLEGE BROWN — Named Christopher Tilton assistant baseball coach. SETON HALL — Named Angie Churchill head softball coach.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.