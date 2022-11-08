LEWISBURG – The 2022 NCAA Women's Soccer Tournament bracket was revealed on Monday evening, and Patriot League-champion Bucknell learned it will travel to sixth-seeded Ohio State for a first-round matchup. Bucknell's sixth NCAA appearance will come this Friday at 6 p.m. at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

The Bison captured their second straight Patriot League crown on Sunday, getting past top-seeded Army in penalty kicks after the two teams played to a scoreless draw through 110 minutes. In addition to last season's hard-fought 2-0 loss to Rutgers, an eventual College Cup team, Bucknell has also made NCAA appearances in 2001, 2005, 2016, and 2017.

