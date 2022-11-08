LEWISBURG – The 2022 NCAA Women's Soccer Tournament bracket was revealed on Monday evening, and Patriot League-champion Bucknell learned it will travel to sixth-seeded Ohio State for a first-round matchup. Bucknell's sixth NCAA appearance will come this Friday at 6 p.m. at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.
The Bison captured their second straight Patriot League crown on Sunday, getting past top-seeded Army in penalty kicks after the two teams played to a scoreless draw through 110 minutes. In addition to last season's hard-fought 2-0 loss to Rutgers, an eventual College Cup team, Bucknell has also made NCAA appearances in 2001, 2005, 2016, and 2017.
The Bison enter the NCAA Tournament with an 8-5-6 overall record, and they have been quite stout defensively in recent weeks. Bucknell did not concede a goal in the Patriot League Tournament, beating both Boston University and Army in penalty kicks after scoreless draws. Led by Patriot League Goalkeeper of the Year Jenna Hall, the Bison have posted six shutouts in their last seven games and a school-record-tying 11 on the season.
Ohio State (10-5-3) received an at-large bid after falling to Nebraska 4-0 in the Big Ten quarterfinals on Oct. 30. The Buckeyes have scored 36 goals in 18 games this season, including 13 in back-to-back wins over Maryland (7-0) and Illinois (6-1) in mid-October. But they have gone cold since then, dropping their last three by a combined score of 7-0.
This will be the second all-time meeting between the Bison and Buckeyes. Ohio State, ranked No. 15 at the time, won 2-0 in Columbus on Sept. 13, 2015.
The Bucknell-Ohio State winner will take on the winner of third-seeded Arkansas and Missouri State in the second round.
Bloomsburg women's soccer earns at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament
BLOOMSBURG - The season isn't over as the Bloomsburg women's soccer earned the No. 4 seed in the Atlantic Regional and will head to the NCAA Tournament for the fourth-straight season and 11th time in program history.
The Huskies lost in the PSAC Tournament to the sixth-seed in the region, Gannon, and earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament with a 14-4-2 record for the season. Bloomsburg is set to face the No. 5 seed, West Virginia State in the opening round at host and No. 1 seed in the Atlantic, West Chester University at 1 p.m. on Thursday. The Yellow Jackets come into the game 16-2-2 after falling to Fairmont State 1-0 in the Mountain East Tournament.
Reich out, Saturday in as Colts try to fix stagnant offense
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Frank Reich's attempt to fix the Indianapolis Colts' sputtering offense failed, so now owner Jim Irsay is turning to another trusted name — former All-Pro center Jeff Saturday.
The Colts made both announcements about an hour apart Monday, less than 24 hours after one of the worst offensive performances in team history.
Irsay said he had grown weary of the team's ongoing struggles and that he would reevaluate the coaching situation after the end of the season.
“You never like to make a change, much less during the season. It’s not ideal,” Irsay said. “But (general manager) Chris (Ballard) and I, in talking, we saw things collapse and I’ve seen things go from bad to worse and I thought it was time to make the change.”
Saturday's only coaching experience was a four-year stint as head coach at a Georgia high school. He's served most recently as a team consultant and ESPN commentator. He's a member of Indy's Ring of Honor, played a key role in an agreement to settle the 2011 NFL lockout and has been a fixture in the Indy community since his rookie season in 1999.
Irsay got in touch with Saturday following his team's embarrassing 26-3 loss to New England. Saturday said he and his wife spoke about the opportunity and he decided to take the job Monday morning.
“Shocked would be an understatement,” Saturday said. “It was a 12-hour whirlwind."
The Colts (3-5-1) have endured a similar experience over the past few weeks.
Reich announced he was benching 2016 MVP Matt Ryan, in his first season with the Colts, in favor of second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger two weeks ago.
Last Tuesday, Reich fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady even though Reich was calling the plays. Ballard also sent running back Nyheim Hines to Buffalo just before last week's trade deadline.
Now Reich is out in the first midseason coaching change Irsay has made since taking over as owner 25 years ago and Saturday is speaking with staff members to find a new play-caller.
“I think Frank’s an unbelievable football coach, I think he’s an unbelievable man,” said Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel, the last head coach still left from the 2018 hiring class. “We all know what we sign up for, and this is the other side of it that’s probably not so ... it’s difficult. You never want to see anybody lose their job.”
