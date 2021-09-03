WILLIAMSPORT – For third-year head coach Katie Sick, the Lycoming College cross country team’s 2021 season will have a set of extremes. While the men’s cross country team will feature one of its most experienced groups in the past few years and a group of just three newcomers, the women’s cross country team will have a group of three returners and a large group of newcomers looking for their first dose of collegiate cross country racing.
Such is the lot that faces the team, which saw its 2020 campaign lost to COVID-19, but Sick said that the team has returned in training shape and ready to finally get back at it, even as their first event this year, the Misericordia Invitational was postponed for two days to today, thanks to effects of Tropical Storm Ida.
“I am looking forward to all of my runners racing because it has been two years since we had the opportunity,” Sick said. “We are looking forward to the camaraderie of running together. We’d like to place higher at the MAC Championships than previous years, obviously, but mostly, I want our runners to be smarter and more consistent with training so that we see our peak performances when November comes.”
Men’s Preview
The Warriors got a huge boost with the return of fifth-year senior Maverick Stenger, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, who is completing his student-teaching in the Montgomery Area High School this semester. Stenger and senior Logan Franquet formed the team’s 1-2 punch in 2019, with Franquet posting a career-best time of 30:38.6 at the MAC Championships and Stenger finishing second on the team in 31:49.7.
Senior Diego Pallares made great improvements in his first two years in the program, running a personal-best 33:29.4 at the MAC Championships to earn a spot in the team’s top seven and run at the NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional as a sophomore. Senior Brandon Gates, a Watsontown High product, also gives the team another talented senior runner, though he struggled with injuries his first two years with the team.
Junior Jeovannee Castillo was also a solid contributor as a rookie, running a 33:14.1 at the MAC Championships and junior Chris Alvarado is also looking to earn a spot in the team’s top seven runners.
Three newcomers will also give the team a boost. Senior Max Hanson had a strong spring season and could make a large impact on the team, while first-years Elliott Bello, who took 10th at his region championships as a senior, and Nate Noel, an honorable mention all-league selection, could each make larger impacts.
“The boys bring some awesome leadership and talent through Max and Brandon,” Sick said. “Diego had a great summer of training and has tons of passion. I am so thankful for another year of Mav with his personality like no other. Elliott has great potential and tons of room to grow as he figures out collegiate running.”
Women’s Team
With 10 newcomers and three returners, the women’s cross country will look the opposite of the men in terms of experience, but they will feature a talented group.
Junior Claire Shaffer comes back after a strong 2019 season where she was consistently the team’s second runner behind school-record holder Kaylee Long ’20. Junior Mariah Rovenolt, a Warrior Run High grad, improved dramatically after joining the team in late September, dropping three minutes off her 6K time in 2019 and she also impressed during the spring when the team competed in two track meets. Senior Ha-anh Nguyen also returns.
A strong group of newcomers, though, will likely factor heavily into the team’s scoring. First-year Katryn Yocum was a state qualifier in cross country and an all-area selection as a senior and will likely be a huge factor.
Sophomore Ali Clemens also had a distinguished prep career, finishing in the top 25 at her league championships as a senior and she also led the Warriors in both track meets that the team competed in the spring. Sophomore Madisyn Neal was a top 10-finisher in the District 4 meet in 2019 and also had a solid spring season with the Warriors, with both likely to be among the team’s top runners.
Sophomore Hiyori Iai joined the team in the spring 2021 and also made a quick impact, while juniors Laurel Stoppard and Molly Jenkins also could factor into the team’s scoring.
Senior Kira Christian, sophomore Nonni Human and sophomore Elizabeth Chappell also are set for their first collegiate action this year.
2020 District 4 champion Kennedy Marsh is returning from an injury.
“I am especially proud of Madi and Ali for overcoming a challenging freshman year,” Sick said. “Ali has been working very hard this summer with running, physical therapy and lifting. Claire’s passion for running is unmatched. Katryn had a successful summer with consistent training and consistent training makes you faster and stronger. She will be a diamond in the rough.”
