Major League Baseball

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 38 31 .551 _ Washington 35 36 .493 4 Atlanta 35 38 .479 5 Philadelphia 34 37 .479 5 Miami 31 42 .425 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 42 33 .560 _ Chicago 41 33 .554 ½ Cincinnati 36 36 .500 4½ St. Louis 36 38 .486 5½ Pittsburgh 26 46 .361 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 48 26 .649 _ Los Angeles 44 30 .595 4 San Diego 45 32 .584 4½ Colorado 31 44 .413 17½ Arizona 21 55 .276 28

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 4, Pittsburgh 3 Detroit 6, St. Louis 2 Washington 13, Philadelphia 12 Milwaukee 3, Arizona 2 Colorado 5, Seattle 2 San Francisco 9, L.A. Angels 3, 13 innings Toronto 3, Miami 1 N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 3 San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta (TBD) at Cincinnati (Santillan 0-1), 7:10 p.m. Washington (Ross 3-7) at Miami (Poteet 2-2), 7:10 p.m. Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-4) at St. Louis (Martínez 3-8), 8:15 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Davies 4-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 7-0), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Colorado at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m., 1st game Atlanta at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m. Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m. Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

American League

East Division W L Pct GB Boston 44 30 .595 _ Tampa Bay 44 31 .587 ½ New York 39 34 .534 4½ Toronto 37 35 .514 6 Baltimore 23 51 .311 21

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 44 30 .595 _ Cleveland 40 31 .563 2½ Kansas City 33 39 .458 10 Detroit 32 42 .432 12 Minnesota 31 42 .425 12½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 46 28 .622 _ Oakland 45 31 .592 2 Seattle 39 37 .513 8 Los Angeles 36 38 .486 10 Texas 27 47 .365 19

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 4, Pittsburgh 3 Detroit 6, St. Louis 2 Colorado 5, Seattle 2 San Francisco 9, L.A. Angels 3, 13 innings Houston 13, Baltimore 0 Toronto 3, Miami 1 Tampa Bay 8, Boston 2 N.Y. Yankees 6, Kansas City 5 Texas 5, Oakland 3

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City (Keller 6-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-4), 1:05 p.m. Oakland (Bassitt 7-2) at Texas (Allard 2-2), 2:05 p.m. Baltimore (Kremer 0-6) at Toronto (Kay 0-2), 7:07 p.m. Boston (Pivetta 6-3) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-2), 7:10 p.m. Houston (Garcia 5-4) at Detroit (Ureña 2-7), 7:10 p.m. Cleveland (Mejía 1-2) at Minnesota (Berríos 7-2), 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Houston at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m. Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

Triple-A East

Midwest Division

W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 30 13 .698 — Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 23 20 .535 7 Toledo (Detroit) 22 21 .512 8 Columbus (Cleveland) 20 23 .465 10 St. Paul (Minnesota) 20 23 .465 10 Louisville (Cincinnati) 16 27 .372 14 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 15 26 .366 14

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 29 12 .707 — Worcester (Boston) 29 15 .659 1½ Buffalo (Toronto) 23 18 .561 6 Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 20 24 .455 10½ Rochester (Washington) 16 28 .364 14½ Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 11 31 .262 18½

Southeast Division

W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 29 14 .674 — Nashville (Milwaukee) 27 15 .643 1½ Jacksonville (Miami) 24 18 .571 4½ Gwinnett (Atlanta) 21 22 .488 8 Norfolk (Baltimore) 17 24 .415 11 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 17 25 .405 11½ Memphis (St. Louis) 17 27 .386 12½

Wednesday’s Games

Rochester 5, Worcester 3 Norfolk 9, Gwinnett 3, game 1 Norfolk 5, Gwinnett 2, game 2 Omaha 12, Iowa 4, game 1 Omaha at Iowa , game 2 Buffalo 4, Syracuse 3 Louisville 5, Indianapolis 0 Memphis 4, Toledo 0 Lehigh Valley 3, Scranton W/B 2 Jacksonville 3, Durham 1 Columbus 7, St. Paul 6 Charlotte 13, Nashville 6 Thursday’s Games Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Indianapolis at Louisville, 7 p.m. Worcester at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Memphis at Toledo, 7:05 p.m. Gwinnett at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Scranton W/B at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Durham at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. St. Paul at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Nashville, 8:05 p.m. Omaha at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Indianapolis at Louisville, 7 p.m. Worcester at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Memphis at Toledo, 7:05 p.m. Gwinnett at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Scranton W/B at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Durham at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. St. Paul at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Nashville, 8:05 p.m. Omaha at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.

Double-A Northeast

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 28 15 .651 — Portland (Boston) 25 18 .581 3 New Hampshire (Toronto) 19 24 .442 9 Reading (Philadelphia) 16 28 .364 12½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 13 29 .310 14½ Hartford (Colorado) 13 31 .295 15½

Southwest Division

W L Pct. GB Bowie (Baltimore) 27 15 .643 — Akron (Cleveland) 27 16 .628 ½ Erie (Detroit) 26 18 .591 2 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 25 18 .581 2½ Richmond (San Francisco) 24 20 .545 4 Harrisburg (Washington) 16 27 .372 11½

Wednesday’s Games

Akron 4, Erie 2, game 1 Akron 6, Erie 4, game 2 Portland 5, Somerset 3, game 1 Somerset 11, Portland 3, game 2 Harrisburg 6, Altoona 2 New Hampshire 10, Bowie 3 Reading 8, Binghamton 6 Richmond 5, Hartford 4

Thursday’s Games

Somerset at Portland, 6 p.m. Harrisburg at Altoona, 6:30 p.m. New Hampshire at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. Erie at Akron, 6:35 p.m. Binghamton at Reading, 7:05 p.m. Richmond at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Somerset at Portland, 6 p.m. Harrisburg at Altoona, 7 p.m. Binghamton at Reading, 7:05 p.m. Richmond at Hartford, 7:05 p.m. New Hampshire at Bowie, 7:05 p.m. Erie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

High-A East

North Division

W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 27 16 .628 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 24 18 .571 2½ Wilmington (Washington) 21 21 .500 5½ Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 18 25 .419 9 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 14 27 .341 12

South Division

W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 29 13 .690 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 25 19 .568 5 Greenville (Boston) 23 21 .523 7 Rome (Atlanta) 21 21 .500 8 Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 21 23 .477 9 Asheville (Houston) 19 24 .442 10½ Hickory (Texas) 15 29 .341 15

Wednesday’s Games

Greensboro 6, Greenville 5, 10 innings Brooklyn 3, Jersey Shore 2, 10 innings Winston-Salem 9, Asheville 7 Bowling Green 2, Hickory 1 Hudson Valley 9, Wilmington 8 Aberdeen 3, Rome 2

Thursday’s Games

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m. Greenville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m. Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m. Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m. Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m. Rome at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Greenville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m. Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m. Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m. Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m. Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m. Rome at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Playoffs

CONFERENCE FINALS

(Best-of-7)

x-if necessary

Eastern Conference

Atlanta 1, Milwaukee 0

Wednesday, June 23: Atlanta 116, Milwaukee 113 Friday, June 25: Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m. Sunday, June 27: Milwaukee at Atlanta, 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 29: Milwaukee at Atlanta, 8:30 p.m. x-Thursday, July 1: Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m. x-Saturday, July 3: Milwaukee at Atlanta, 8:30 p.m. x-Monday, July 5: Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

Western Conference

Phoenix 2, L.A. Clippers 0

Sunday, June 20: Phoenix 120, L.A. Clippers 114 Tuesday, June 22: Phoenix 104, L.A. Clippers 103 Thursday, June 24: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m. Saturday, June 26: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m. x-Monday, June 28: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 9 p.m. x-Wednesday, June 30: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m. x-Friday, July 2: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

National Hockey League

Playoffs

CONFERENCE FINALS

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Montreal 3, Vegas 2

Monday, June 14: Vegas 4, Montreal 1 Wednesday, June 16: Montreal 3, Vegas 2 Friday, June 18: Montreal 3, Vegas 2, OT Sunday, June 20: Vegas 2, Montreal 1, OT Tuesday, June 22: Montreal 4, Vegas 1 Thursday, June 24: Vegas at Montreal, 8 p.m. x-Saturday, June 26: Montreal at Vegas, TBA Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Islanders 3 Sunday, June 13: N.Y. Islanders 2, Tampa Bay 1 Tuesday, June 15: Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Islanders 2 Thursday, June 17: Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Islanders 1 Saturday, June 19: N.Y. Islanders 3, Tampa Bay 2 Monday, June 21: Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Islanders 0 Wednesday, June 23: N.Y. Islanders 3, Tampa Bay 2, OT x-Friday, June 25: N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, TBA

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Connecticut 9 5 .643 — Washington 7 6 .538 1½ Chicago 8 7 .533 1½ New York 7 7 .500 2 Atlanta 5 8 .385 3½ Indiana 1 14 .067 8½ WESTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB Seattle 12 3 .800 — Las Vegas 10 3 .769 1 Phoenix 6 7 .462 5 Minnesota 6 7 .462 5 Dallas 6 8 .429 5½ Los Angeles 5 7 .417 5½

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 87, Atlanta 85

Thursday’s Games

Chicago at New York, 7 p.m. Dallas at Indiana, 7 p.m. Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Las Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Saturday’s Games Washington at Dallas, 1 p.m. New York at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA New England 7 1 2 23 17 11 Orlando City 5 1 3 18 16 6 Philadelphia 5 2 3 18 12 7 New York City FC 4 3 2 14 16 10 Columbus 4 3 2 14 9 7 Nashville 3 1 5 14 12 10 D.C. United 4 5 1 13 9 11 New York 4 5 0 12 14 13 CF Montréal 3 3 3 12 10 9 Atlanta 2 2 5 11 11 10 Inter Miami CF 2 5 2 8 8 14 Cincinnati 2 5 1 7 7 17 Toronto FC 1 6 2 5 12 18 Chicago 1 7 1 4 4 14

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 7 0 3 24 18 5 Sporting Kansas City 6 3 2 20 20 14 LA Galaxy 6 3 0 18 14 14 Colorado 5 3 1 16 15 11 Portland 4 4 1 13 13 14 Houston 3 3 4 13 14 15 Real Salt Lake 3 2 3 12 13 10 Los Angeles FC 3 3 3 12 11 10 Minnesota United 3 4 2 11 9 12 San Jose 3 6 1 10 11 17 Austin FC 2 5 3 9 6 11 Vancouver 2 6 1 7 8 14 FC Dallas 1 4 4 7 9 14 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday, June 25

Orlando City at Miami, 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 26

Los Angeles FC at Sporting Kansas City, 5:30 p.m. Cincinnati at Toronto FC, 7 p.m. Houston at Real Salt Lake, 8 p.m. Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m. CF Montréal at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Vancouver at Seattle, 9 p.m. LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10 p.m. Minnesota at Portland, 11 p.m.

Sunday, June 27

New York at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m. D.C. United at New York City FC, 6 p.m. Columbus at Austin FC, 8 p.m. New England at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.

Thursday, July 1

Portland at Austin FC, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 3

New England at Columbus, 5 p.m. Toronto FC at D.C. United, 5:30 p.m. Miami at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m. New York at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m. San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Philadelphia at Nashville, 8 p.m. Cincinnati at Houston, 8:30 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 4

Vancouver at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

College baseball

NCAA College World Series Glance

At TD Ameritrade Park Omaha

Omaha, Neb.

(Double Elimination; x-if necessary) Saturday, June 19 Game 1 — N.C. State 10, No. 9 Stanford 4 Game 2 — No. 4 Vanderbilt 7, No. 5 Arizona 6, 12 innings Sunday, June 20 Game 3 — Virginia 6, No. 3 Tennessee 0 Game 4 — No. 7 Mississippi St. 2, No. 2 Texas 1 Monday, June 21 Game 5 — No. 9 Stanford 14, No. 5 Arizona 5 Game 6 — N.C. State 1, No. 4 Vanderbilt 0 Tuesday, June 22 Game 7 — No. 2 Texas 8, No. 3 Tennessee 4 Game 8 — No. 7 Mississippi St. 6, Virginia 5 Wednesday, June 23 Game 9 — No. 4 Vanderbilt 6, Stanford 5 Thursday, June 24 Game 10 — No. 2 Texas 8 vs. Virginia, 7 p.m. Friday, June 25 Game 11 — N.C. State vs. No. 4 Vanderbilt, 2 p.m. Game 12 — No. 7 Mississippi St. vs. Game 10 winner, 7 p.m. Saturday, June 26 x-Game 13 — 2 p.m. x-Game 14 — 7 p.m. Championship Series (Best-of-3) Monday, June 28: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 29: 7 p.m. x-Wednesday, June 30: 7 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent RHP Cam Hill to Akron (Double-A Northeast) on a rehab assignment. HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned C Garrett Stubbs to Sugar land (Triple-A East). Reinstated RF Kyle Tucker from the 10-day IL. Transferred LHP Kent Emmanuel from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated LHP Danny Duffy from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Jackson Kowar to Omaha (Triple-A East). MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Nick Vincent on a minor league contract. TEXAS RANGERS — Selected the contract of RHP Joe Barlow from Round Rock (Triple-A West). Recalled LHP Wes Benjamin from Round Rock. Optioned RHP Demarcus Evans to Round Rock. Designated RHP Brett de Geus for assignment. Transferred OF David Dahl to Frisco (Double-A Central) from Round Rock on rehab assignment. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Signed RHP Reilly Hovis to a minor league contract. National League ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled CF Nick Heath from Reno (Triple-A West). Designated RHP Stefan Crichton for assignment. ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent RHP Touki Toussaint to Gwinnett (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. CINCINNATI REDS — Activated 1B Joey Votto. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated OF Cody Bellinger from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Andy Burns to Oklahoma City (triple-A West). MIAMI MARLINS — Sent OF Garrett Cooper to Jacksonville (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed 1B Daniel Vogelbach on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Keston Hiura from Nashville (Triple-A East). NEW YORK METS — Selected the contract of RHP Tylor Megill and RHP Corey Oswalt from Syracuse (Triple-A East). Reinstated OF Michael Conforto from the 10-day IL. Placed C Tomas Nido on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 22. Optioned RHP Yennsy Diaz and RHP Sean Reid-Foley to Syracuse. Transferred LHP Joey Lucchesi and RHP Robert Gsellman from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Sent RHP Dellin Betances to Syracuse on a rehab assignment. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned 2B Nick Maton to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East). Reinstated LHP Matt Moore from the 10-day IL. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Seth Elledge from Memphis (Triple-A East). Minor League Basseball Frontier League EQUIPE QUEBEC — Agreed to terms with RHP Stephen Knapp. Released RHP Nick Hegadoren. EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Braden Scott. GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Drew Clavenna. LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Agreed to terms with INF Eric Callahan. NEW YORK BOULDERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Andy Hammond. Released RHP Matt Valin. TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Released INF Brandt Broussard and RHP Nick White. WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Agreed to terms with RHP Logan Wiley. Released RHP Bobby Kametas. FOOTBALL Canadian Football League EDMONTON ELKS — Acquired DL Cole Nelson, LB Grant McDonald and OL Peter Kourtis. SOCCER Major League Soccer NASHVILLE SC — Terminated loan agreement with San Diego (USL Championship) and recalled D Jack Maher. National Women’s Soccer League WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed D Karina Rodriguez to a one-year contract. USL Championship LA GALAXY II — Signed G Alan Solorio. COLLEGE NEW MEXICO — Named Kabrina Merriweather assistant women’s basketball coach, Ryan Freeman special assistant to the head coach and Nike McClure director of player development. SYRACUSE — Named Kayla Treanor women’s lacrosse coach. TENNESSEE — Announced the retirement of softball co-head coach Ralph Weekly and that Karen Weekly will assume the head coach position. Karen Weekly has agreed to a contract extension through June of 2025.

