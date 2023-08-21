College
Women’s soccerBucknell 3, George Washington 1Notes:
Henna Andican scored an early opening goal for the second straight game, and Reese Evans and Teresa Deda followed with second-half insurance tallies to lift the Bison to a well-deserved win over George Washington on Sunday afternoon at sun-splashed Emmitt Field at Holmes Stadium. On the heels of Thursday’s season-opening 4-0 rout of Saint Joseph’s, the Bison have now beaten a pair of Atlantic 10 sides to start the campaign and are off to a 2-0 start for the first time since 2016. Bucknell has outscored its first two opponents 7-1 and outshot them 45-12, and the Bison now turn their attention to a challenging week ahead with two away fixtures against nationally ranked squads Georgetown and Pittsburgh.
BaseballMLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Baltimore 77 47 .621 _ Tampa Bay 75 51 .595 3 Toronto 69 56 .552 8½ Boston 66 58 .532 11 New York 60 64 .484 17
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 65 60 .520 _ Cleveland 59 66 .472 6 Detroit 57 67 .460 7½ Chicago 49 75 .395 15½ Kansas City 40 86 .317 25½
West Division W L Pct GB
Texas 72 52 .581 _ Houston 70 55 .560 2½ Seattle 69 55 .556 3 Los Angeles 61 64 .488 11½ Oakland 34 90 .274 38
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 80 43 .650 _ Philadelphia 67 57 .540 13½ Miami 64 61 .512 17 New York 58 67 .464 23 Washington 57 68 .456 24
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 68 57 .544 _ Chicago 64 59 .520 3 Cincinnati 64 61 .512 4 Pittsburgh 55 69 .444 12½ St. Louis 55 70 .440 13
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 76 47 .618 _ San Francisco 65 59 .524 11½ Arizona 64 61 .512 13 San Diego 59 66 .472 18 Colorado 48 76 .387 28½
AMERICAN LEAGUESaturday’s Games
Boston 8, N.Y. Yankees 1 Chicago Cubs 6, Kansas City 4 L.A. Angels 7, Tampa Bay 6, 1st game Milwaukee 6, Texas 1 Toronto 4, Cincinnati 3 Detroit 4, Cleveland 3 Seattle 10, Houston 3 Pittsburgh 7, Minnesota 4 Colorado 11, Chicago White Sox 5 Baltimore 7, Oakland 2, 10 innings Tampa Bay 18, L.A. Angels 4, 2nd game
Sunday’s Games
Detroit 4, Cleveland 1 Toronto 10, Cincinnati 3 Chicago Cubs 4, Kansas City 3 Seattle 7, Houston 6 Minnesota 2, Pittsburgh 0 Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 5 Milwaukee 6, Texas 2 Chicago White Sox 10, Colorado 5 Baltimore 12, Oakland 1
Monday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Assad 2-2) at Detroit (Faedo 2-4), 6:40 p.m. Boston (Paxton 7-3) at Houston (Javier 8-2), 8:10 p.m. Seattle (Castillo 9-7) at Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 1-5), 8:10 p.m. Cincinnati (Ashcraft 6-8) at L.A. Angels (Giolito 7-9), 9:38 p.m. Kansas City (Davidson 1-2) at Oakland (Blackburn 3-3), 9:40 p.m. Texas (Montgomery 8-10) at Arizona (Cecconi 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 6:40 p.m. Colorado at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m. Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m. Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m. Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUESaturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 6, Kansas City 4 L.A. Dodgers 3, Miami 1, 1st game Arizona 6, San Diego 4, 1st game Philadelphia 12, Washington 3 Milwaukee 6, Texas 1 Toronto 4, Cincinnati 3 Atlanta 6, San Francisco 5 N.Y. Mets 13, St. Louis 2 Pittsburgh 7, Minnesota 4 Colorado 11, Chicago White Sox 5 L.A. Dodgers 3, Miami 1, 2nd game Arizona 8, San Diego 1, 2nd game
Sunday’s Games
Toronto 10, Cincinnati 3 Chicago Cubs 4, Kansas City 3 Minnesota 2, Pittsburgh 0 San Francisco 4, Atlanta 3 St. Louis 7, N.Y. Mets 3 Milwaukee 6, Texas 2 Chicago White Sox 10, Colorado 5 Washington 4, Philadelphia 3
Monday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Assad 2-2) at Detroit (Faedo 2-4), 6:40 p.m. San Francisco (Alexander 6-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 10-8), 6:40 p.m. St. Louis (Rom 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Falter 0-7), 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-7) at Atlanta (Winans 1-0), 7:20 p.m. Cincinnati (Ashcraft 6-8) at L.A. Angels (Giolito 7-9), 9:38 p.m. Miami (Cueto 0-3) at San Diego (Snell 10-8), 9:40 p.m. Texas (Montgomery 8-10) at Arizona (Cecconi 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 6:40 p.m. Colorado at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m. San Francisco at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m. St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m. Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. Miami at San Diego, 9:40 p.m. Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Little League World Series GlanceUNITED STATES
GREAT LAKES REGION, New Albany, Ohio; METRO REGION, Smithfield, R.I.; MID-ATLANTIC REGION, Media, Pa.; MIDWEST REGION, Fargo, N.D.; MOUNTAIN REGION, Henderson, Nev.; NEW ENGLAND REGION, Gray, Maine; NORTHWEST REGION, Seattle, Wash.; SOUTHEAST REGION, Nolensville, Tenn.; SOUTHWEST REGION, Needville, Texas; WEST REGION, El Segundo, Calif.
INTERNATIONAL
ASIA-PACIFIC REGION, Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei; AUSTRALIA REGION, Sydney, Australia; CANADA REGION, Regina, Saskatchewan; CARIBBEAN REGION, Willemstad, Curaçao; CUBA REGION, Bayamo, Cuba; EUROPE-AFRICA REGION, Brno, Czech Republic; JAPAN REGION, Tokyo, Japan; LATIN AMERICA REGION, Maracaibo, Venezuela; MEXICO REGION, Tijuana, Mexico; PANAMA REGION, Santiago de Veraguas, Panama
Double EliminationWednesday, Aug. 16
Game 1: Santiago de Veraguas (Panama) 4, Brno (Czech Republic) 0 Game 2: Smithfield (R.I.) 3, Henderson (Nev.) 1 Game 3: Tokyo (Japan) 1, Bayamo (Cuba) 0 Game 4: Needville (Texas) 2, Media (Pa.) 1
Thursday, Aug. 17
Game 5: Willemstad (Curaçao) 2, Sydney (Australia) 1 Game 6: Seattle (Wash.) 10, Gray (Maine) 0 Game 7: Taoyuan (Chinese Taipei) 6, Regina (Saskatchewan) 0 Game 8: El Segundo (Calif.) 4, New Albany (Ohio) 3
Friday, Aug. 18
Game 9: Maracaibo (Venezuela) 4, Santiago de Veraguas (Panama) 3 Game 10: Nolensville (Tenn.) 8, Smithfield (R.I.) 1 Game 11: Tokyo (Japan) 6, Tijuana (Mexico) 1 Game 12: Needville (Texas) 6, Fargo (N.D.) 2
Saturday, Aug. 19
Game 13: Bayamo (Cuba) 11, Sydney (Australia) 1 Game 14: Media (Pa.) 5, Gray (Maine) 3 Game 15: Regina (Saskatchewan) 3, Brno (Czech Republic) 0 Game 16: Henderson (Nev.) 13, New Albany (Ohio) 2
Sunday, Aug. 20
Game 17: Santiago de Veraguas (Panama) 3, Bayamo (Cuba) 2 Game 18: Smithfield (R.I.) 7, Media (Pa.) 2 Game 19: Tijuana (Mexico) 10, Regina (Saskatchewan) 1 Game 20: Henderson (Nev.) 7, Fargo (N.D.) 1
Monday, Aug. 21
Game 21: Willemstad (Curaçao) vs. Maracaibo (Venezuela), 1 p.m. Game 22: Seattle (Wash.) vs. Nolensville (Tenn.), 3 p.m. Game 23: Tokyo (Japan) vs. Taoyuan (Chinese Taipei), 5 p.m. Game 24: Needville (Texas) vs. El Segundo (Calif.), 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 22
Game 25: Game 21 loser vs. Tijuana (Mexico), 1 p.m. Game 26: Game 22 loser vs. Henderson (Nev.), 3 p.m. Game 27: Santiago de Veraguas (Panama) vs. Game 23 loser, 5 p.m. Game 28: Smithfield (R.I.) vs. Game 24 loser, 7 p.m.
NFL Preseason GlanceAMERICAN CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 1 1 0 .500 38 46 Miami 1 1 0 .500 31 22 New England 1 1 0 .500 30 37 N.Y. Jets 1 2 0 .333 49 34
South W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 2 0 0 1.000 53 30 Houston 1 1 0 .500 23 37 Indianapolis 1 1 0 .500 43 40 Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 41 39
North W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 20 19 Pittsburgh 2 0 0 1.000 54 32 Cleveland 1 1 1 .500 54 51 Cincinnati 0 1 1 .250 32 49
West W L T Pct PF PA
Las Vegas 2 0 0 1.000 68 24 Kansas City 1 1 0 .500 62 36 L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 51 39 Denver 0 2 0 .000 37 39
NATIONAL CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Washington 1 0 0 1.000 17 15 N.Y. Giants 1 1 0 .500 37 40 Philadelphia 0 1 1 .250 37 38 Dallas 0 2 0 .000 37 50
South W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 2 0 0 1.000 48 41 Atlanta 1 0 1 .750 32 16 Tampa Bay 1 1 0 .500 30 33 Carolina 0 2 0 .000 19 48
North W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 1 1 0 .500 40 41 Detroit 1 1 0 .500 28 41 Green Bay 1 1 0 .500 53 40 Minnesota 0 2 0 .000 29 48
West W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 2 0 0 1.000 46 27 Arizona 1 1 0 .500 28 55 San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 28 54 L.A. Rams 0 2 0 .000 34 68
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland 18, Philadelphia 18
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Giants 21, Carolina 19 Cincinnati 13, Atlanta 13
Saturday’s Games
Jacksonville 25, Detroit 7 Miami 28, Houston 3 Pittsburgh 27, Buffalo 15 Indianapolis 24, Chicago 17 Tampa Bay 13, N.Y. Jets 6 Kansas City 38, Arizona 10 New England 21, Green Bay 17 Tennessee 24, Minnesota 16 San Francisco 21, Denver 20 Las Vegas 34, L.A. Rams 17 Seattle 22, Dallas 14
Sunday’s Games
New Orleans 22, L.A. Chargers 17
Monday’s Games
