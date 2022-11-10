PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers signed well-traveled kicker Matthew Wright on Wednesday with starter Chris Boswell dealing with a nagging groin injury.
Boswell sustained the injury just before Pittsburgh's loss to Philadelphia on Oct. 30. Nick Sciba made all three of his kicks — two field goals and an extra point — in a 35-13 loss.
Boswell did not practice on Wednesday, putting his status for Sunday's game against New Orleans (3-6) in doubt. The eight-year veteran has made 12 of 16 field goals and all nine of his extra points this season for the Steelers (2-6).
Wright spent two weeks with Kansas City earlier this season while filling in for injured Harrison Butker. Wright is 8 for 8 on extra points and 3 for 4 on field goals this season. This is Wright's second stint with the Steelers. He kicked in three games for Pittsburgh in the 2020 season, converting all 11 of his kicks (four field goals, seven extra points).
Newly acquired cornerback William Jackson did not practice because of a back issue. Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring), defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (knee) and linebacker Myles Jack (knee) also did not practice.
Cornerback Levi Wallace (shoulder) and long snapper Christian Kuntz (ribs) were full participants.
Judge, Goldschmidt win Hank Aaron Awards
NEW YORK (AP) — New AL home run king Aaron Judge and St. Louis slugger Paul Goldschmidt won Hank Aaron Awards on Wednesday that reward the most outstanding offensive performers in each league.
Judge and Goldschmidt are both finalists for the Most Valuable Player honors that will be presented next week by the Baseball Writers' Association of America.
Now a free agent, Judge hit 62 home runs last season with the New York Yankees, topping the American League record of 61 set by Roger Maris in 1961.
Judge also led the majors in slugging percentage (.686), on-base percentage (.425), OPS (1.111) and runs (133), and his 131 RBIs tied Pete Alonso of the Mets for most in the big leagues. Judge batted .311, second in the AL, and was in contention for a Triple Crown until the final days of the season.
Goldschmidt led the NL in slugging percentage (.578) and on-base average (.404) while hitting .317 with 35 home runs and 115 RBIs. The Cardinals first baseman also won the Hank Aaron Award in 2013 with Arizona.
Every team nominates candidates for the Aaron awards. A group of MLB.com writers choose the eight finalists in each league, and fan votes are added to the picks by a panel of Hall of Fame players.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.