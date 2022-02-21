Boys
Lewisburg is the top seed in the 4A tourney and will host No. 8 Jersey Shore at 7 Friday night. The winner gets the winner of No. 4 Mifflinburg and No. 5 Danville, slated for 7 Friday as well.
No. 2 Shamokin hosts No. 7 Montoursville at 7 Friday with the winner to face either No. 3 Athens or No. 6 Milton, slated for 7 Friday.
All games are at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Loyalsock is the top seed in 3A action and will await the winner of Tuesday’s matchup featuring No. 9 South Williamsport at No. 8 Mount Carmel. Loyalsock will play the winner Friday.
No. 4 Wellsboro hosts No. 5 Southern Columbia at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The bottom of the bracket has No. 2 Troy hosting No. 7 Mansfield at 7 Thursday. No. 3 Bloomsburg hosts No. 6 Hughesville, also on Thursday.
In boys 2A action, No. 1 Muncy hosts No. 8 Sayre at 7 p.m. Wednesday with the winner to face No. 4 East Juniata or No. 5 Northwest, to be contested at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
No. 2 Canton hosts No. 7 Montgomery at 7 p.m. Wednesday with the winner to face No. 3 Wyalusing or No. 6 Line Mountain, scheduled for 7 Wednesday.
The top half of the boys Class A tournament features No. 1 St. John Neumann hosting No. 8 Millville Wednesday. No. 4 Lourdes Regional hosts No. 5 Meadowbrook Christian at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The bottom of the bracket has No. 2 Northumberland Christian hosting No. 7 Bucktail Tuesday while the bottom has No. 3 Liberty hosting No. 6 Sullivan County at 7.
Girls
Shamokin is the top seed in the 4A tourney and will host Danville at 7 Thursday. The winner gets No. 4 Jersey Shore or No. 5 Milton, with that tip at 7 Thursday as well.
The bottom of the bracket has No. 2 Central Columbia hosting No. 7 Mifflinburg at 7 Thursday. No. 3 Athens hosts No. 6 Lewisburg at 7 Thursday as well.
In 3A action, No. 1 Bloomsburg hosts No. 8 Warrior Run at 6 p.m. Thursday with the winner to face either No. 4 Loyalsock or No. 5 Troy, a game to be played at 6 Friday.
No. 2 Line Mountain hosts No. 7 at 7 p.m. Friday with the winner to get No. 3 Towanda or No. 6 Hughesville, also tipping at 7 Friday.
Southern Columbia is the top seed in the Class 2A bracket and will await the winner of No. 8 Canton and No. 9 Northwest, to be played at 7 tonight. The winner travels to Southern for a 7 p.m. game Tuesday.
No. 4 Northeast Bradford hosts No. 5 Muncy at 7 Tuesday.
The bottom of the bracket has No. 2 Mount Carmel hosting No. 7 East Juniata at 6 Tuesday with the winner to face either No. 3 South Williamsport or No. 6 Millville, to be played at 7 Tuesday.
In the Class A tournament, No. 1 Northumberland Christian hosts No. 8 Montgomery at 6 Tuesday with the winner to face either No. 4 St. John Neumann or No. 5 Bucktail, to be played at 6 Wednesday.
The bottom half of the bracket has No. 2 Lourdes Regional hosting No. 7 Liberty at 7 p.m. Wednesday. No. 3 Benton hosts No. 6 Meadowbrook Christian at 7 Wednesday.
