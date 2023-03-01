WILLIAMSPORT — A number of area swimmers have a good chance at getting a medal and an elusive spot in the state meet when the District 4 Swimming Championships get underway tonight at Williamsport Area High School.
On the boys side, junior Mason Ordonez is seeded among the top three in four different events.
Ordonez has the fastest time in the 100 freestyle (49.47) and the 200 free (1:48.39) heading into districts, plus he’s also a member of the Green Dragons’ 200 medley and 200 free relay teams, which are seeded second and third, respectively.
Teammate Mitchell Malusis, a senior, has the second-fastest time in the 100 butterfly (56.92) and the fifth-best time in the 100 free (53.82). He will also compete on the 200 medley and 200 free relay teams for Lewisburg along with sophomores Miles Fassero and Aidan Gross.
Fassero is also seeded third in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.32).
In addition, Mifflinburg and Milton will have several swimmers competing in the two-day event.
For the Wildcats, freshman Malachi Moyer has the third-fastest time in the 50 free (23.66) along with the fourth-best time in the 500 free (5:22.88).
Mifflinburg teammate Elliott Deluca is seeded fifth in the 100 fly (59.90) and fifth in the 100 backstroke (1:03.18).
Milton will also have several swimmers competing in the championships, including junior Camden Weaver, who is second in the 100 breast (1:08.63); junior Hunter Zettlemoyer (6th in 100 fly in 1:00.83, and 7th in 50 free in 24.59), and junior Xavier Godown (7th in 500 free in 5:49.50).
Along with their individual events, Weaver, Zettlemoyer, Godown and freshman Gregory Painter are seeded fifth in the 200 free relay (1:48.36), while Weaver, Zettlemoyer, Godown and sophomore Max Ferry are sixth in the 200 medley relay (2:02.16).
In the girls meet, three-time state champion Kimmy Shannon, a junior, will be competing in three events for Lewisburg over the next two days.
Shannon has the fastest time in the 200 IM (2:12.89) and 500 free (5:18.78), and she’ll also be swimming a leg of the 200 medley relay, which has the second-fastest time (1:57.51). Joining Shannon on the medley team are sophomore Jilliane Donner, freshman Emma Hopkinson and junior Emma Gerlinski.
Gerlinski is also first in the 100 free (56.39) and third in the 50 free (25.74); Hopkinson is third in the 100 free (58.67) and Donner is fifth in the 100 breast (1:15.74).
Also for the Green Dragons, the 400 free relay team of sophomore Skylar Crosby, senior Katelyn Beers, sophomore Lucy Mitchell and freshman Laurel Boyer is second with a time of 3:58.48.
And for Milton, junior Maria Painter is third in the 100 fly (1:06.02) while freshman Addison Zettlemoyer is ninth (1:13.31), plus sophomore Ruby Newcomer is sixth in the 100 free (1:00.68) and seventh in the 50 free (27.62).
The Black Panthers will also have senior Sara Dewyer, freshman Elleana McConnell swim with Newcomer and Zettlemoyer in the 200 free relay. The quartet is sixth (1:58.31).
And for Mifflinburg, freshman Natalie Gemberling is fifth in the 500 free (6:06.56) and ninth in the 200 free (2:18.23).
Action gets underway tonight at 6 p.m., and the competition wraps up Thursday also beginning at 6 p.m.
The district champ and others who reach the qualifying marks will qualify for the PIAA Championships held March 15-18 at Bucknell University.
