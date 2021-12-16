UNIVERSITY PARK – Head coach James Franklin unveiled the 2022 Penn State football recruiting class Wednesday during the Signing Day celebration in the Lasch Football Building.
Penn State welcomed 23 student-athletes, who signed National Letters of Intent to join the football program. Ten of the signees will be early enrollees in January – Drew Allar, Kaytron Allen, Jerry Cross, Zane Durant, Omari Evans, Cam Miller, JB Nelson, Beau Pribula, Kaden Saunders and Nicholas Singleton.
The Nittany Lions signed 16 recruits that were rated four stars or higher by 247Sports, On3, ESPN or Rivals.
Penn State again found success in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions as 10 of the signees came from within a 200-mile radius of State College. The Nittany Lions’ class features players from 10 different states.
The Class of 2022 features 12 offensive signees, 10 defensive players and one specialist. There are 20 team captains, two players who have won a state championship eight players participating in high school national all-star games.
Penn State Football Class of 2022
Name. Pos. Ht. Wt. High School/Coach/Last School Hometown
Drew Allar QB 6-5 225 Medina/Larry Laird Medina, Ohio
Kaytron Allen RB 5-11 225 IMG Academy/Pepper Johnson Norfolk, Va.
Kaleb Artis DT 6-4 310 St. Francis Prep/Rich Carroll Westbury, N.Y.
Alex Bacchetta P 6-2 205 The Westminster Schools/Gerry Romberg Atlanta, Ga.
Abdul Carter LB 6-3 235 La Salle College/John Steinmetz Philadelphia, Pa.
Jerry Cross TE 6-5 255 Rufus King/Thomas Wozniak Milwaukee, Wis.
Dani Dennis-Sutton DE 6-5 255 McDonogh School (Md.)/Hakeem Sule Millsboro, Del.
Cristian Driver DB 5-11 185 Liberty Christian/Jason Witten Flower Mound, Texas
Zane Durant DT 6-1 260 Lake Nona/Anthony Paradiso Lake Nona, Fla.
Omari Evans WR 6-0 170 Shoemaker/Toby Foreman Killeen, Texas
Mehki Flowers DB 6-0 185 Central Dauphin East/Aaron Blanding Harrisburg, Pa.
Anthony Ivey WR 5-11 180 Manheim Township/Mark Evans Lancaster, Pa.
Tyler Johnson WR 6-0 175 Magna Vista/Joe Favero Martinsville, Va.
Maleek McNeil OL 6-7 355 Walter Panas/Bill Castro New York, N.Y.
Cam Miller DB 6-0 175 Trinity Christian Academy/Verlon Dorminey Yulee, Fla.
JB Nelson OL 6-5 300 Mount Lebanon/Bob Palko/Lackawanna College Pittsburgh, Pa.
Beau Pribula QB 6-2 205 Central York/Gerry Yonchiuk York, Pa.
Kaden Saunders WR 5-10 170 Westerville South/Matthew Christ Columbus, Ohio
Drew Shelton OL 6-5 275 Downingtown West/Mike Milano Downingtown, Pa.
Nicholas Singleton RB 6-0 215 Governor Mifflin/Jeff Lang Shillington, Pa.
Ken Talley LB 6-2 238 Northeast/Eric Clark Philadelphia, Pa.
Kevin Winston Jr. DB 6-2 190 DeMatha Catholic/Bill McGregor Columbia, Md.
Keon Wylie LB 6-2 200 Imhotep Charter/Devon Johnson Philadelphia, Pa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.