EVANSTON, Ill. — Seth Lundy scored 23 points and his side-step fadeaway 3-pointer from the right side with 35 seconds left gave Penn State the lead for good as the Nittany Lions beat Northwestern 74-70 on Wednesday night.
Leading 68-65, Lundy broke free behind Northwestern’s press for a breakaway and-1 layup for a six-point lead. Boo Buie followed with a bucket to reduce Penn State’s deficit to 71-67. Sam Sessoms made two free throws for the Nittany Lions before Pete Nance countered with a 3 with four seconds remaining to make it 73-70.
On the ensuing inbounds pass, Chase Audige stole Myles Dread’s entry, dribbled out to the right baseline but his 3 attempt to try and tie it bounced off the rim with 1.1 seconds left.
Elyjah Williams’ layup with 9:37 left gave the Wildcats a 55-45 lead before a 12-2 Penn State run knotted it at 57 four minutes later and it remained close the rest of the way.
Northwestern led 34-29 at intermission.
Lundy finished 8-for-13 shooting including 5 for 9 from past the arc. Jalen Pickett scored 18 points for the Nittany Lions (7-5, 2-2 Big Ten).
Buie scored 22 points and distributed eight assists, Nance had 15 points and Robbie Beran 11 for Northwestern (8-4, 1-2).
Penn State hosts No. 3-ranked Purdue on Saturday.
Northwestern travels to No. 13 Ohio State on Saturday.
Penn State 74, Northwestern 70PENN STATE (7-5)
Harrar 4-6 1-2 9, Lee 3-8 1-2 8, Lundy 8-13 2-2 23, Cornwall 0-4 0-0 0, Pickett 7-13 3-4 18, Sessoms 1-6 4-4 6, White 0-1 1-2 1, Dread 1-2 1-2 4, Johnson 1-2 2-2 5.
Totals:
25-55 15-20 74.
NORTHWESTERN (8-4)
Beran 4-6 1-1 11, Nance 5-12 2-3 15, Audige 3-9 0-0 6, Berry 3-6 1-1 9, Buie 8-14 1-2 22, Young 1-4 1-2 3, Simmons 0-2 0-0 0, Greer 0-3 0-0 0, Williams 2-4 0-0 4, Barnhizer 0-1 0-0 0.
Totals:
26-61 6-9 70.
Halftime: Northwestern 34-29. 3-point goals: Penn State 9-27 (Lundy 5-9, Dread 1-2, Johnson 1-2, Pickett 1-3, Lee 1-4, White 0-1, Sessoms 0-2, Cornwall 0-4), Northwestern 12-26 (Buie 5-8, Nance 3-5, Beran 2-3, Berry 2-4, Simmons 0-1, Williams 0-1, Audige 0-2, Greer 0-2). Fouled out: Berry. Rebounds: Penn State 36 (Harrar 8), Northwestern 26 (Audige 7). Assists: Penn State 15 (Pickett, Sessoms 4), Northwestern 20 (Buie 8). Total fouls: Penn State 14, Northwestern 18. A: 2,764.
