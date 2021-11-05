ALMEDIA - Milton's first playoff win in eight years came in convincing fashion over North Penn-Mansfield in Friday's District 4 Class 3A quarterfinal tilt.
The three-headed rushing attack of Ashton Canelo, Chris Doyle and Xzavier Minium resulted in almost 250 yards as the No. 2-seeded Black Panthers ran all over the No. 7 Panthers, 35-0, at Central Columbia High School.
Doyle, who's only a freshman, led the way with four rushing touchdowns on the night.
"It's a great feeling. I can't tell you how happy I am for our kids and our program," said Milton coach Phil Davis of the program's first playoff win since 2013. "There was a lot of excitement this year, and the kids really came out to play tonight.
"I'm really excited for the kids, and I'm really proud of them," added Milton's coach.
Milton (7-4) made it look easy against NP-Mansfield (5-6) early as the Black Panthers scored on all but one of their five possession of the first half.
The Black Panthers opened with an 11-yard touchdown run by Doyle to cap a nine-play, 50-yard drive with 5:24 left in the first quarter.
But after its second series fizzled out at the NP-Mansfield 32, Milton went right back to work and scored on its opening series of the second quarter when Doyle dashed for a 32-yard score.
Minium added the conversion run and Milton led 14-0 with 7:51 left before the half.
The Black Panthers were just getting warmed up.
Later on in the period Doyle tacked on a two-yard score, and after a quick three-and-out by NP-Mansfield, Milton would score again in just 34 seconds as Canelo ran for a one-yard score with just 53 ticks left on the clock to build the Black Panthers' advantage to 28-0.
Canelo was the team's leading rusher on the night as he carried the ball 13 times for 93 yards.
"The holes were wide open. Our line was doing a really good job just running with the guys as they were slanting, and we just picked up the blocks really well today and our lead blockers did really well, too," said Canelo. "We were just so pumped up. We are a really momentum-based team, and once we got a (big) run or two we just kept going and we build off each other."
Said coach Davis on the big first half, "I thought we had a pretty good game plan, and I felt like we controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, and when we are able to do that good things happen for us."
All of that offense and all of that momentum for the Black Panthers culminated late in the third quarter when Doyle scored his final touchdown on the night with a two-yard score with 1:29 left.
Doyle finished his night with 11 carries for 80 yards, plus Minium ran for 66 more on 12 carries in addition to a 6-of-7 passing performance that resulted in another 78 yards.
Milton will look to keep its offense rolling in the semifinals next week when the Black Panthers play No. 3-seeded Montoursville at a site to be determined.
"The message we gave the kids this week was, what you did the first 10 weeks mean nothing. Everybody is 0-0 and seedings mean nothing and you have to come out and play. I think our kids understood that and they went out and took care of business tonight," said Davis.
"When we've been successful, we've been able to run the ball. We've got some good running backs and our line played really good tonight, and you got to get your best athletes the ball as many times as you can. It doesn't take a genius to figure that one out."
District 4 Class 3A Quarterfinal
at Central Columbia High School
No. 2 Milton 35, No. 7 North Penn-Mansfield 0
NP-Mansfield (5-6);0;0;0;0 - 0
Milton (7-4);6;22;7;0 - 35
Scoring
1st quarter
Milt-Chris Doyle 11 run (kick blocked), 5:24.
2nd quarter
Milt-Doyle 32 run (Xzavier Miniun run), 7:51.
Milt-Doyle 2 run (kick failed), 2:11.
Milt-Ashton Canelo 1 run (Doyle run), :53.
3rd quarter
Milt-Doyle 2 run (Trace Witter kick), 1:29.
Statistics
;NPM;MILT
First downs;2;17
Rushes-yards;19-45;247
Att.Comp.Int.;6-11-0;6-7-0
Passing-yards;21;78
Fumbles-lost;2-1;3-0
Penalties-yards;1-1;3-20
Individual statistics
RUSHING: NPL: Kohen Lehman, 12-51; Cameron Fabian, 4-10; Karson Dominick, 3-(-16). Milton: Canelo, 13-93, TD; Minium, 12-66; Doyle, 11-80, 4 TDs; Chris Aviles-Robles, 9-8; Alex Pearson, 1-2; Dominic Lytle, 1-(-2).
PASSING: NPL: Dominick, 6-7-0-21. Milton: Minium, 6-7-0-78.
RECEIVING: NPL: Fabian, 3-2; Talon Kolb, 1-8; Lehman, 1-7; Sammy Lawrence, 1-4. Milton: Dylan Reiff, 3-66; Canelo, 3-12.
