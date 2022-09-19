AUBURN, Ala. – The No. 22/23 Penn State football team exploded in the second half to earn a 41-12 win over Auburn on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Nittany Lions scored 17 unanswered points in the third quarter and outscored the Tigers, 27-6, in the second half.
Penn State earned the Big Ten’s first sweep of a home-and-home series against an SEC opponent since Northwestern in 2010 and 2012 against Vanderbilt. The Nittany Lions earned the Big Ten’s first road win against an SEC opponent since Purdue’s 35-3 win at Missouri in 2017.
The Nittany Lions’ 29-point win is the second-largest margin of victory for a Big Ten team in a road game against an SEC opponent, behind only Purdue’s win over Missouri.
Penn State’s 29-point margin was the Big Ten’s sixth win over an SEC team by 29 or more points and the third in a regular season game. Penn State also had a 29-point win (43-14) over Auburn in the 1996 Outback Bowl.
A balanced Penn State offense earned 477 total yards, including 245 on the ground and 232 through the air. Freshman Nicholas Singleton went over the 100-yard rushing mark for the second-straight game, tallying 124 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. Singleton had a 54-yard touchdown run and another 53-yard run. Fellow freshman Kaytron Allen added 52 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Sean Clifford completed 14-of-19 passes for 178 yards and had a 7-yard touchdown run to go with a 25-yard reception.
The Penn State defense forced four takeaways, including two fumbles and two interceptions. The Nittany Lions recorded 11 tackles for loss and six sacks. Abdul Carter led Penn State with six tackles, including a sack, and a forced fumble. Ji’Ayir Brown added five tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and an interception. Adisa Isaac tallied three tackles for loss and a sack, while Chop Robinson registered a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Zakee Wheatley made his first career interception.
Auburn threw for 296 yards. TJ Finley passed for 152 yards, while Robby Ashford had 144 yards and a touchdown. Jarquez Hunter had a 22-yard touchdown reception. Owen Pappoe led the Tigers with six tackles and a forced fumble.
Central Michigan 41, Bucknell 0
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – The Bucknell defense limited Central Michigan to just seven points and grabbed an interception in a stout defensive effort over the first two quarters, but the Chippewas got hot in the second half and rattled off touchdowns on five consecutive drives to secure a 41-0 victory at Kelly/Shorts Stadium on Saturday.
After Central Michigan punted, threw an interception and missed two field goals on its first four drives, the Chippewas broke the scoreless tie with 4:37 to play in the second quarter on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Daniel Richardson to Joel Wilson. It was the first of two passing TDs for the sophomore.
Bucknell’s best scoring chance was on a 10-play, 42-yard drive in the second quarter that ended up at the Central Michigan 28, but the Bison’s field goal attempt went wide. It was one of four missed field goals in the game, with the Chippewas missing the mark on three of them.
Central Michigan’s leading rusher, Lew Nichols III, cashed in on two rushing touchdowns in the third quarter, and quarterback Jase Bauer ran for two more in the fourth.
Ethan Grady, who started the game at quarterback for the Bison, finished 11 of 24 with 96 yards through the air and an interception. Tyler Beverett played most of the second half and went 6 for 12 for 57 yards. Christian Tait hauled in four receptions for 35 yards. Meanwhile, Rushawn Baker ran for a team-high 31 yards on eight attempts.
Safety Brent Jackson matched his career high with 12 tackles and two pass breakups. Alex Smith Jr. had the Bison interception, and Gavin Pringle posted three pass breakups and five tackles.
“To get away, to fly together and stay in some nice accommodations, to go to a new place and play against a great football team in a wonderful stadium, all of our players relish that opportunity,” said head coach Dave Cecchini. “I think we can take confidence in knowing how we played in the first half, that we can handle ourselves like we did against Towson and like we did in the second half against VMI, but until we get it in our heads, until we can commit ourselves to becoming a more consistent football team in really every facet, we’re not going to get to where we want to be.”
No. 23 Susquehanna 37, Moravian 3
SELINSGROVE — The No. 23 Susquehanna University football team dominated defensively on Saturday, allowing just 123 yards of total offense along with just three points in a 37-3 Centennial Conference win over Moravian University in action from Doug Arthur Stadium on Ring of Honor Saturday.
The River Hawks (3-0, 2-0 Centennial) outgained the Greyhounds 478-123 for the game, while allowing just 2.2 yards per play to the visitors. SU also chewed up a season-best 238 yards on the ground, the most in a contest since rushing for 264 in a 2019 Centennial-MAC Bowl Series win over Wilkes University on November 23, 2019. The rushing attack was handled by many on Saturday, as Susquehanna had four rushers with over 35 yards on the game, led by Hunter Coulter and his career-high 55 yards on eight carries. D.K. Wyche gained 54 yards, a career-high, on 11 carries while Frankie Negrini bowled forward for 50 yards on 12 attempts.
The River Hawks moved the ball on the opening drive of the game down to the Moravian 19 before graduate student kicker Elijah Hoffman connected from 36 yards to make it 3-0. SU would force two 3-and-outs on the next two possessions for Moravian, and upped its lead to 10-0 on a Michael Ruisch touchdown run from five yards out following a fumbled snap on the punt attempt by MU.
At halftime, Susquehanna honored five new inductees to the Susquehanna Football Ring of Honor, as Dave Battisti ‘91, Larry Isaacs ‘43, Tom Lagerman ‘85, Martin Pinter ‘98 and John Yanuklis ‘60 were honored for their contributions to the program.
Ruisch finished 17-of-33 for 230 and two touchdowns, adding 37 yards on the ground, while Howes posted five catches of 91 yards receiving and a score. Graduate student Michael Lefever pulled in five balls for 62 yards, while Bryce Ellinger made three catches for 32 yards.
John Nicosia led the defense with 10 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss, while Salvatore Gurnari tallied eight tackles and a sack. Garrett Carter added seven stops, while Cameron Noble also posted six tackles and a sack. Robinson finished the day with five tackles and the interception, while Jake Schultes posted five stops as well. SU dominated the time of possession Saturday with over 34 minutes with the ball, and also was stellar on third down going 7-for-14. On the other side of the ball, SU got off the field successfully on 11 of its 12 third-down chances.
Edinboro 23, Bloomsburg 20 (OT)
EDINBORO – The Bloomsburg University football team fell in over to Edinboro, 23-20, in its first road game of the 2022 season. The Huskies dropped to 1-2 for the year while the Fighting Scots improved to 2-1.
The Huskies got the ball first in the overtime period. Bloomsburg faced a 4th-and-12 at the Edinboro 27, and freshman kicked Brendan McGonigle connected on a 37-yard field goal to give the Huskies a 20-17 lead.
Nadir McLeod appeared to have intercepted the first pass from the Fighting Scots on their overtime possession, but a defensive pass interference penalty was called. Edinboro got a short pass to the 12, and after another penalty, the Fighting Scots were at the Bloomsburg 2-yard line. Keon Anderson bounced off one tackle and found the short way to the end zone for the winning touchdown.
K.J. Riley (Danville High grad) went 9-for-23 with 125 yards and a touchdown, while Kaleb Monaco rushed for 67 yards on 23 attempts. Bowes caught four passes for 54 yards.
Defensively, D’Ambra led the team with 10 total tackles, while Yurkonis had a pair of sacks for a loss of 12 yards. Chris Monaco had an interception for a 23-yard return while Aaron Trumino, Goetz, and John Aston recovered a fumble for the Huskies.
