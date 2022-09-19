AUBURN, Ala. – The No. 22/23 Penn State football team exploded in the second half to earn a 41-12 win over Auburn on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Nittany Lions scored 17 unanswered points in the third quarter and outscored the Tigers, 27-6, in the second half.

Penn State earned the Big Ten’s first sweep of a home-and-home series against an SEC opponent since Northwestern in 2010 and 2012 against Vanderbilt. The Nittany Lions earned the Big Ten’s first road win against an SEC opponent since Purdue’s 35-3 win at Missouri in 2017.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.