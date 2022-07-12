BLOOMSBURG — The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference recognized a school-record total of 297 Bloomsburg University student-athletes for the 2021-22 academic year as Scholar-Athletes, as announced by the league office last week. The 297 Huskies join a PSAC-record of 4,144 student-athletes from the league’s 18 institutions.
Among the student-athletes honored from the area were senior track and field athlete Tyler Bingaman, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, along with senior swimmer Collin Hummel, a Lewisburg Area High School grad, senior field hockey player Bri Doebler, a Mifflinburg High grad, redshirt junior women’s soccer player Riley Griffith, a Mifflinburg High grad, sophomore field hockey player Kara Koch, a Lewisburg High grad, rising sophomore women’s golfer Ryleigh Faust, a fellow Lewisburg grad, and redshirt freshman track and field athlete Regina Wendt, a graduate of Milton Area High School.
To be eligible, the 2021-22 student-athletes must maintain a cumulative GPA of at least 3.25 upon completion of the academic year. With 4,144 student-athletes eligible, it marked 53% of the PSAC student-athlete population. The PSAC has registered at least a 30% growth rate for 14 consecutive years.
This year, Gannon recorded the most in the league, with 362, while Mercyhurst had the highest percentage of student-athletes at 69%. Seton Hill recorded the second-highest total with 360, while Mercyhurst’s 345 was the third-highest total. Bloomsburg’s 297 were the fifth-highest number of honorees from all institutions and the second-highest total among the state system schools, trailing only West Chester, which had 314 student-athletes honorees.
Phillies’ Realmuto, Nola, 2 others unvaccinated, out vs Jays
ST. LOUIS — The Philadelphia Phillies will be without J.T. Realmuto, Alec Bohm, Aaron Nola and Kyle Gibson during a two-game series in Toronto due to Canadian restrictions on unvaccinated travelers.
Nola started on the mound for Philadelphia’s game Monday night at St. Louis and was not scheduled to pitch against the Blue Jays during the series that begins Tuesday. Bohm, an infielder, came out of Monday’s game with an apparent hand injury.
President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski told reporters before the game that the four players will be placed on the restricted list and forfeit two days of pay and major league service time in accordance with the terms of MLB’s collective bargaining agreement.
If Bohm goes on the injured list, he won’t face those same consequences. The 25-year-old told reporters prior to the game that he wished his “personal choice” didn’t affect the whole team.
Bohm left the Phillies’ game after sliding headfirst into second base.
Bohm singled to left-center against St. Louis in the second inning with two outs and tried to stretch his hit into a double. He dived into second, immediately began to favor his left hand and appeared to say “it’s broken” to someone on the field.
He was called out, but the Phillies challenged the call. Umpires ruled that second baseman Nolan Gorman got the tag down.
The 25-year-old third-year player has a hit in 14 of his last 15 games. He was replaced by Yairo Munoz.
Heinz out, Acrisure in as Steelers’ stadium sponsor
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have run out of Heinz. And they’re not running to the store to grab more.
The Steelers announced Monday that the organization has ended its longtime partnership with the formerly Pittsburgh-based food company, which had served as the title sponsor for the NFL franchise’s home stadium on the city’s North Shore since it opened in 2001.
The 68,400-seat venue will be known as Acrisure Stadium after the Steelers reached a 15-year sponsorship agreement with the Michigan-based financial tech company. Financial details were not disclosed.
Heinz initially signed a 20-year sponsorship agreement with the Steelers that was scheduled to end after the 2020 season. The two sides came to terms on a one-year extension that ran through 2021 but Heinz opted not to pursue a new deal.
Sports Business Journal reported in 2019 that Heinz’s time as the stadium’s sponsor was running out, primarily because the company — which dates back to Western Pennsylvania in the late 1860s — was acquired by Kraft in 2015 and moved most of its business offices to Chicago.
The Steelers moved from Three Rivers Stadium to Heinz Field in time for the 2001 season. The venue next to the confluence of the Allegheny, Monongahela and Ohio Rivers also serves as the home of the University of Pittsburgh football team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.