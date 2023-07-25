BANGOR, Maine — Warrior Run’s Senior League All-Stars had an East Region title within their grasp, but Cherry Hill, N.J., snatched it away.
With two chances to punch its ticket to the Senior League Baseball World Series, Warrior Run was turned away by Cherry Hill both times.
First, Cherry Hill pitcher Austin Hanni threw a gem in Game 1 to result in a 2-0 win that forced a decisive second game.
The New Jersey state champs then captured Game 2 with a walk-off 7-6 victory to reach the World Series, which begins Saturday in Easely, S.C.
Warrior Run (10-2) hadn’t lost all postseason long, that is until Monday, when it all came crashing down for the Northumberland County All-Stars.
“I feel heartbreak for the kids. It’s just an empty feeling. I think (the loss) will sink in (eventually). It was a great run — one for the ages,” said Warrior Run manager Derrick Zechman. “We came so close to making it to the World Series, and I think the guys were looking ahead instead of finishing the job in front of us.
“Credit to New Jersey, they played two great games. They hit the ball well and they had good pitching, and some mistakes cost us in the second game,” added Zechman.
In game 2, Avery Reiff hit an RBI single to help get Warrior Run out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning.
But Cherry Hill answered right back in the bottom of the inning to go in front 3-2 behind a two-run single from Ryan Moyer.
Warrior Run was an out away from getting out of the first unscathed, but an error kept the inning alive for Cherry Hill, which made the Pennsylvania state champs pay for their mistake.
“It’s a game of inches, but we should’ve gotten out of the first without giving up a run,” said Zechman. “We gave them an extra out, and when you give a good team four outs to work with, they will make you pay.
“We had the momentum early, but then we handed it to them right back,” added Warrior Run’s manager.
A steal of home in the second inning built Cherry Hill’s lead to 4-2.
The game continued to go back-and-forth when Griff Harrington hit a two-run home run to tie the game at 4-all in the third. Later in the inning, Landon Polcyn scored on a passed ball to make the score 5-4.
“Griff’s home run definitely gave us a jolt. It was the only homer in the tournament, and the fences were very long — 330 feet out. It tied up the game and gave us momentum,” said Zechman. “We knew Cherry Hill was low on pitching — their closer was the last pitcher they had — and I felt if it went to a game 2, which it did, I felt our bats would be better and we would score more runs, and they would run out of pitching.
“But we didn’t start well out of the gate. (Gabe) Engel struggled at the start, and James Keifer came in and did an outstanding job. Credit to Keifer in that second game. He threw outstanding to give us an opportunity at the win,” added Zechman.
After Cherry Hill retied the game in the fourth on an RBI double by Zach Salsbery, Warrior Run pulled ahead 6-5 in the fifth thanks to an RBI double to center by Avery Reiff.
Warrior Run, however, spoiled a scoring opportunity in the seventh when it left two runners on base, and then in the bottom of the inning Cherry Hill got another RBI double from Salsbery to knot the score at 6.
The Northumberland County All-Stars had one final chance to take the lead in the eighth, but the team loaded the bases, and left them loaded.
That left the door wide open for Cherry Hill to win the game, which it did on a two-out, RBI double by Andrew Bechtel.
“I felt like we had a good chance to win it in the eighth — we had runners on second and third with one out and we were at the top of our order, but Cherry Hill got a big strikeout and then Harrington flied out.”
In game 1, Hanni, a lefty, controlled Warrior Run’s bats with a nice mix of pitches.
“(Hanni) had some good stuff and he was very efficient. We could’ve been a little more patient, but he likes to work up tempo. He had a nice off-speed pitch and a changeup; but he was on, and he was dealing. We only had a guy reach second base a couple of times, but we just couldn’t get that key hit against him,” said Zechman.
“The boys were confident, and they were excited and had a lot of emotion. I think a little bit of nerves played into the game, but we were ready. Credit to (Hanni), we couldn’t get him out of the game. He threw a gem, and I’m proud of Griff, too, he (also) threw a gem).”
Although they lost, Warrior Run’s players have nothing to hang their heads about. They gave the champs from New Jersey all that they could handle.
“I’m just so proud of them and their effort, and how they handled themselves. They represented our Little League, our community, and their families well,” said Zechman.
“We knew going in it was going to be tough, but we were hoping to get to South Carolina. New Jersey made some nice plays, and they found a way to score runs, and we didn’t.”
Senior League Baseball East Regional
At Mansfield Stadium, Bangor, Maine
Championship Series
Game 1
Cherry Hill Atlantic (N.J.) 2, Warrior Run 0
Cherry Hill 000 010 1 – 2-6-1
Warrior Run 000 000 0 – 0-2-2
WP: Austin Hanni. LP: Griffen Harrington.
Top Cherry Hill hitters: Aiden Ryder, 1-for-3, double, walk, run scored; Andrew Bechtel, walk; Zach Salsbery, 1-for-3, walk, RBI; Hanni, 1-for-3, RBI; Tristan Perry, 1-for-3; Carter Gill, 1-for-3, double; Mick Goldstein, walk; Brody Connors, 1-for-3, run.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Landen Wagner, 1-for-3; Harrington, 1-for-3.
Game 2
Cherry Hill Atlantic 7, Warrior Run 6 (8 inn.)
Warrior Run 203 010 00 – 6-10-1
Cherry Hill 310 101 01 – 7-9-1
Gabe Engel, James Keifer (2), Landon Polcyn (6) and Landon Tillson. Brody Goldfarb, Perry (3), Ryder (8) and Stephen Longo.
WP: Ryder. LP: Polcyn.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Landen Wagner, 1-for-5; Tillson, 1-for-3, walk, 2 runs scored; Griff Harrington, 1-for-5, HR (3rd, 1 on), 2 RBI, 2 runs; Polcyn, 2-for-3, 2 runs; Avery Reiff, 2-for-2, double, walk, 2 RBI; Chase Knarr, 1-for-4; Cohen Zechman, 1-for-3; Tyler Ulrich, 1-for-4.
Top Cherry Hill hitters: Ryder, walk, 2 runs scored; Bechtel, 3-for-5, 2 runs, RBI; Salsbery, 2-for-3, walk, 2 RBI, run; Ryan Moyer, 2-for-4, 2 RBI, run; Perry, 1-for-3, walk; Gill, 1-for-3, walk, RBI; Longo, run; Connors, 2 walks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.