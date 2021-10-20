MIDDLEBURG — The Lewisburg field hockey team is one final win away from securing a District 4 home playoff game after the Green Dragons shut out Midd-West, 3-0, Tuesday at Sports Boosters Athletic Park.
Rylee Dyroff scored an unassisted goal late in the first half, and then in the second half Madi Redding and Marlo Spriggle scored in the third and fourth quarters, respectively.
Lewisburg (9-4-1, 6-0-1 HAC-II), the No. 2 team in Class 2A, ends the regular season with a home game Thursday versus Mifflinburg.
Lewisburg 3, Midd-West 0at MiddleburgScoringSecond quarter
Lew-Rylee Dyroff, unassisted, 3:13.
Third quarter
Lew-Madi Redding, unassisted, 1:55.
Fourth quarter
Lew-Marlo Spriggle, unassisted, 13:57.
Shots: Lewisburg, 5-1; Corners: Lewisburg, 6-0; Saves:
Lewisburg, 0; Midd-West, 3.
JV score:
Lewisburg, 1-0.
Other area score:
Central Columbia 2, Bloomsburg 1
Girls soccer
Milton 12
Towanda 0
MILTON — Mackenzie Lopez and Leah Walter scored two goals apiece as the Black Panthers routed the Black Knights in the nonleague matchup.
Lopez scored twice and Walter had a goal in the first half as Milton (12-3-1) got out to a 7-0 halftime lead.
Alexis Beaver, Aaliyah Myers, Amelia Gainer and Janae Bergey added goals in the first half, while Walter, Madison Zeiber, Alaura Foust, Mackenzi McBride and even starting goalkeeper Morgan Reiner found the back of the net in the second half.
Beaver added three assists for the Black Panthers, plus Lopez, Bergey, Zeiber, Walter, Gainer and Reiner all chipped in assists on the night.
Milton, which led in shots (29-2) and corners (5-1), next plays at Wyaslusing at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Other area scores:
Southern Columbia 6, Benton 0 Bloomsburg 1, Shikellamy 0
Boys soccer
Warrior Run 3
Hughesville 0
HUGHESVILLE — Tanner Polcyn and Luke Mattox both scored in the opening 3:40 of the first half as the Defenders beat the Spartans for the Heartland-II victory.
Ben Potter scored the third goal for Warrior Run (10-6, 8-2 HAC-II) with 31:09 left in the game, plus Penn Patton added an assist for the Defenders.
Warrior Run led in both shots (10-1) and corner kicks (7-1), plus Jake Yoder made one save to get the shutout.
Other area score:
Bloomsburg 4, Shikellamy 2
