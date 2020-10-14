TURBOTVILLE — Coming off its third straight loss, Warrior Run’s girls soccer team really needed a positive result to help salvage what has been a difficult season for the Defenders.
Warrior Run went toe-to-toe with a quality Mount Carmel side in Tuesday’s Heartland Athletic Conference Division II matchup, but the Defenders didn’t quite get the result they were looking for as the game went into not one overtime, but two.
But after 20 extra minutes of action neither team was able to score the deciding goal however, as host Warrior Run and Mount Carmel finished their contest with a 1-1 tie.
“It was a tough game, but we played 100 minutes of really good soccer,” said Warrior Run coach Rob Ryder. “We pressured Mount Carmel the whole time. Unfortunately we didn’t come away with the win, but we had plenty of opportunities.”
“It was a rough one. We were tired and we were coming off a lot of games,” said Mount Carmel coach Emily Lloyd, whose team was playing its fourth game in the last six days. “So, it was kind of rough, but the girls played hard.”
Warrior Run (2-8-1, 2-5-1 HAC-II) got a much-needed break late in the first half as the Defenders were awarded a direct kick with 4:37 remaining.
The ensuing kick by Amber Axtman somehow skidded through the crowd in front of the net and into the left side of the goal to give Warrior Run a surprising lead.
Now trailing in the game, Mount Carmel (5-5-1, 3-2-1) didn’t get mad following the goal — they would eventually get even.
The Red Tornadoes tied the game with 25:06 left to go in regulation on a perfect cross from Talia Mazzatesta to Mia Chapman for a goal that just blew past Defenders’ keeper Kylee Brouse.
“The girls were all right. They were fighting back and they were still pushing hard,” said Lloyd. “That goal picked them up a little bit, and we kept on fighting hard.
“We just couldn’t get through their defense to score the (go-ahead) goal,” added Mount Carmel’s coach.
Warrior Run’s defense certainly did stiffen up following Mount Carmel’s goal. Even though the Defenders weren’t able to score the game-winner, they didn’t give one up, either.
“The girls said they didn’t want to lose. They wanted to win this game and they came out in (OT), and I think they played well,” said Warrior Run coach Rob Ryder. “I think they did a great job in overtime — they just didn’t finish.
“We didn’t feel anxious (after Mount Carmel’s goal). We were protecting, but we didn’t play back and we still attacked,” added Warrior Run’s coach.
Warrior Run next hosts Shikellamy in a non-conference matchup at 4 p.m. Thursday, and once again the Braves will pose a formidable challenge to the Defenders.
However, Tuesday’s contest shows that Warrior Run can play with most any team and that the Defenders are capable of closing out the season on a high note.
“We can take away a lot of things that we were doing right — we had great defense, our midfield was shutting things down for the most part and our forwards were getting opportunities — so I couldn’t ask for much more than that than the finish,” said Ryder.
“I think (the tie) just gave them some confidence to still hang in there this season,” added Warrior Run’s coach.
Warrior Run 1, Mount Carmel 1 (2 OT)at Warrior RunFirst half
WR-Amber Axtman, direct kick, 4:37.
Second half
MC-Mia Chapman, assist Talia Mazzatesta, 25:06.
Shots: Warrior Run, 11-8; Corners: Warrior Run, 5-2; Saves: Warrior Run, Kylee Brouse, 7; Mount Carmel, Gabby McGinley and Payton Carl, 10.
