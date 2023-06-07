Three area players were selected to the Central Susquehanna Nittany Valley Boys Lacrosse League all-star first team in a recent vote by the league’s head coaches.
For Lewisburg, senior midfielder Matt Reish and senior defender Jack Kilbride were both selected to the first team along with Mifflinburg senior defender Jacob Stine.
Reish scored 27 goals to go along with 20 assists this season. He also added 70 ground balls on the year, which was second on the team to the 81 sophomore Quin Michaels accumulated.
Michaels is a second-team honoree who also led the Green Dragons (7-8, 6-5 CSNVLL) with 34 goals.
Kilbride had 28 ground balls this year to anchor Lewisburg’s defense.
Stine was one of the senior leaders for Mifflinburg’s team, and one of the best defenders in the league.
“I’m very proud of him. He works hard and it’s well deserved, I think,” said Mifflinburg coach Dane Stine, Jacob’s father. “He put the work in the offseason, and he was always playing lacrosse.”
The younger Stine’s skills are what landed him on the team according to his father/coach.
“It’s his fundamentals, it’s his experience, and his positioning on the field. He plays defense with his feet like you’re supposed to do. He’s not the fastest defender in the league, but his positioning when he’s playing somebody is the key to not getting beat, because he’s playing in the right position.”
However, a true sign of Jacob Stine’s worthiness to be on the team was how he disrupted the opposing team’s offenses.
“He was very disruptive. Some of the teams we played, they would always try to box him in at the crease, or they would go to the opposite side of the crease to shoot,” said coach Stine. “Very seldom did anyone score on Jacob’s side of the crease.
“We had good defense this year, but we didn’t have anybody (else) with the skill set and experience that Jacob had. He’ll be tough to replace,” added Mifflinburg’s coach.
Making the second team for the Wildcats was senior attack Emmanuel Ulrich, who also was named a HAC All-Star in football and wrestling this year.
Ulrich, who’ll be wrestling at heavyweight for American University next season, led the Wildcats with 12 goals in 2023.
Central Susquehanna Nittany Valley Lacrosse League
2023 Boys All-Conference Team
First Team
Attack: Ty Stauffer, sr., Danville; Jake Keeney, jr., Selinsgrove; Ryan Prall, jr., Danville. Midfield: Ryder Hamilton, so., Bellefonte; Matt Reish, sr., Lewisburg; Kyle Vanden Heuvel, sr., Danville. Defense: Logan Dressler, fr., Selinsgrove; Jacob Stine, sr., Mifflinburg; Jack Kilbride, sr., Lewisburg. Goalkeeper: Parker Atwood, so., Selinsgrove. Longstick midfielder: Logan Othoudt, sr., Selinsgrove. Face-off specialist: Andrew Sassaman, jr., Selinsgrove.
Player of the Year: Othoudt, Selinsgrove.
Second Team
Attack: Val Barillaro, sr., Selinsgrove; Quin Michaels, so., Lewisburg; Emmanuel Ulrich, sr., Mifflinburg. Midfield: Mason Dressler, so., Selinsgrove; Logan Williams, sr., Bellefonte; Gabe Petrus, jr., Danville. Defense: Trent Alba, sr., Selinsgrove; Cade Cush, sr., Danville; Owen Petina, jr., Bellefonte. Goalkeeper: Jonny Dunkel, sr., Danville. LSM: Chase Miller, so., Danville. Face-off specialist: Lucas Sheets, sr., Mifflin County.
Honorable Mention
Attack: Cameron Kiersch, so., Danville; Drew Viens, jr., Selinsgrove; Nate Benner, so., Bellefonte. Midfield: Carter Heath, jr., Danville; Ben Bucher, fr., Selinsgrove; Eli Erickson, jr., Mifflinburg. Defense: Wesw Badger, sr., Bellefonte; Hagen Persun, sr., Lewisburg; Carter Coombe, so., Danville. Goalkeepers: Tyler Downs, so., Lewisburg; Shawn Clamet, sr., Bellefonte; Eli Brouse, sr., Mifflinburg. LSM: Colby Besch, so., Bellefonte. Face-off specialist: Gabe Collare, sr., Mifflinburg.
