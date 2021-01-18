National Football League
Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 16
Green Bay 32, Los Angeles Rams 18 Buffalo 17, Baltimore 3
Sunday, Jan. 17
Kansas City 22, Cleveland 17 Tampa Bay 30 New Orleans 20
Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 24
AFC
Buffalo at Kansas City, 6:30 p.m.
NFC
Tampa Bay at Green Bay, 3 p.m.
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 7
At Tampa, Fla. TBD, 6:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Boston 8 4 .667 — Philadelphia 9 5 .643 — Brooklyn 8 6 .571 1 New York 6 8 .429 3 Toronto 4 8 .333 4
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Orlando 6 7 .462 — Charlotte 6 8 .429 ½ Atlanta 5 7 .417 ½ Miami 4 7 .364 1 Washington 3 8 .273 2
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 9 4 .692 — Indiana 8 5 .615 1 Cleveland 6 7 .462 3 Chicago 5 8 .385 4 Detroit 3 9 .250 5½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB San Antonio 7 6 .538 — Dallas 6 6 .500 ½ Memphis 6 6 .500 ½ New Orleans 5 7 .417 1½ Houston 4 7 .364 2
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 9 4 .692 — Portland 8 5 .615 1 Oklahoma City 6 6 .500 2½ Denver 6 7 .462 3 Minnesota 3 8 .273 5
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB L.A. Lakers 11 3 .786 — L.A. Clippers 10 4 .714 1 Phoenix 7 4 .636 2½ Golden State 6 6 .500 4 Sacramento 5 9 .357 6
Saturday’s Games
San Antonio 103, Houston 91 Brooklyn 122, Orlando 115 Toronto 116, Charlotte 113 Memphis 106, Philadelphia 104 Detroit 120, Miami 100 Portland 112, Atlanta 106 Indiana at Phoenix, ppd
Sunday’s Games
New York 105, Boston 75 Chicago 117, Dallas 101 Utah 109, Denver 105 New Orleans 128, Sacramento 123 L.A. Clippers 129, Indiana 96 Cleveland at Washington, ppd Philadelphia at Oklahoma City, ppd
Monday’s Games
Orlando at New York, 12 p.m. Cleveland at Washington, ppd Minnesota at Atlanta, 2:30 p.m. Detroit at Miami, 3 p.m. San Antonio at Portland, 3 p.m. Phoenix at Memphis, 5 p.m. Dallas at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Chicago, 8 p.m. Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
National Hockey League
East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 3 2 0 1 5 11 9 Philadelphia 2 2 0 0 4 11 5 New Jersey 2 1 0 1 3 4 4 Boston 2 1 0 1 3 4 4 N.Y. Rangers 2 1 1 0 2 5 4 Pittsburgh 3 1 2 0 2 9 14 N.Y. Islanders 2 1 1 0 2 4 5 Buffalo 2 0 2 0 0 5 8
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 2 2 0 0 4 10 3 Nashville 2 2 0 0 4 8 3 Florida 1 1 0 0 2 5 2 Carolina 2 1 1 0 2 5 4 Detroit 2 1 1 0 2 4 5 Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Columbus 2 0 2 0 0 3 8 Chicago 3 0 3 0 0 5 15
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 2 2 0 0 4 7 3 Minnesota 2 2 0 0 4 8 6 Arizona 2 1 0 1 3 8 7 Colorado 2 1 1 0 2 9 4 St. Louis 2 1 1 0 2 4 9 San Jose 2 1 1 0 2 7 8 Los Angeles 2 0 0 2 2 6 8 Anaheim 2 0 1 1 1 3 7
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 3 2 1 0 4 11 11 Montreal 2 1 0 1 3 9 6 Calgary 2 1 0 1 3 6 4 Winnipeg 1 1 0 0 2 4 3 Ottawa 2 1 1 0 2 7 6 Edmonton 3 1 2 0 2 9 12 Vancouver 3 1 2 0 2 7 11 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Saturday’s Games
New Jersey 2, Boston 1, OT Arizona 5, San Jose 3 Detroit 4, Carolina 2 Montreal 5, Edmonton 1 N.Y. Rangers 5, N.Y. Islanders 0 Toronto 3, Ottawa 2 Nashville 5, Columbus 2 Minnesota 4, Los Angeles 3 Vegas 2, Anaheim 1, OT Calgary 3, Vancouver 0
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh 4, Washington 3, SO Florida 5, Chicago 2 Dallas at Tampa Bay, ppd
Monday’s Games
Columbus at Detroit, 12 p.m. Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m. Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m. Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m. San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Anaheim, 9 p.m. Montreal at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m. Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
Sunday
EAST Albany (NY) 83, NJIT 71 Army 76, Boston U. 65 Bucknell 77, Lehigh 61 Colgate 96, Holy Cross 87 Coppin St. 89, Morgan St. 79 Dayton 67, George Washington 54 Hofstra 68, Delaware 67 Lafayette 72, Loyola (Md.) 70 Mass.-Lowell 77, Binghamton 67 Navy 71, American 59 New Hampshire 67, Stony Brook 64 Norfolk St. 83, Delaware St. 79, OT UMBC 57, Hartford 49 UMass 65, Fordham 46 Vermont 88, Maine 60 W. Kentucky 69, Marshall 67 William & Mary 69, Drexel 64 SOUTH Northeastern 68, Coll. of Charleston 66 Virginia Tech 64, Wake Forest 60 MIDWEST Bradley 86, Evansville 55 Chicago 88, N. Iowa 46 Indiana St. 74, Illinois St. 68 Iowa 96, Northwestern 73 Missouri St. 94, Missouri S&T 49 Purdue 80, Penn St. 72 SOUTHWEST Houston 75, UCF 58 Tulsa 58, Memphis 57 FAR WEST CS Bakersfield 83, Hawaii 72 Cal St.-Fullerton 85, CS Northridge 77 Idaho St. 57, Sacramento St. 56, OT Nevada 79, Fresno St. 65 Santa Clara 69, San Diego 63 Weber St. 94, Tarleton St. 79
Saturday
EAST Albany (NY) 83, NJIT 75 Army 79, Boston U. 59 Bucknell 75, Lehigh 70 Colgate 95, Holy Cross 55 Davidson 77, La Salle 53 Drexel 82, William & Mary 58 Fairfield 55, Marist 52 Hartford 70, UMBC 63 James Madison 81, Towson 72 Lafayette 77, Loyola (Md.) 75 Manhattan 58, Niagara 55 Marquette 73, St. John’s 71 Mass.-Lowell 92, Binghamton 78 Monmouth (NJ) 70, Quinnipiac 63 Morgan St. 92, Coppin St. 72 Navy 87, American 86, OT New Hampshire 81, Stony Brook 64 Norfolk St. 87, Delaware St. 76 Pittsburgh 96, Syracuse 76 Rhode Island 80, George Mason 60 Siena 74, Rider 72 Vermont 65, Maine 30 SOUTH Alabama 90, Arkansas 59 Alabama A&M 70, Alabama St. 63 Alcorn St. 71, MVSU 59 Appalachian St. 83, South Alabama 77 Auburn 66, Kentucky 59 Bellarmine 80, Florida Gulf Coast 63 Belmont 98, Jacksonville St. 91 Charlotte 70, UAB 55 FAU 107, FIU 63 Florida St. 82, North Carolina 75 Furman 78, ETSU 66 Georgia 78, Mississippi 74 Georgia Southern 63, Troy 56 Georgia St. 71, Coastal Carolina 68 IUPUI 65, N. Kentucky 63 LSU 85, South Carolina 80 Liberty 68, Stetson 58 Louisiana Tech 82, UTSA 66 Mercer 78, W. Carolina 76 Miami 78, Louisville 72 Mississippi St. 72, Florida 69 Murray St. 79, UT Martin 57 New Orleans 99, McNeese St. 84 North Alabama 66, Kennesaw St. 64 North Florida 72, Lipscomb 67 Northeastern 67, Coll. of Charleston 62 Southern Miss. 64, Middle Tennessee 59 Southern U. 88, Ark.-Pine Bluff 53 Temple 65, Tulane 57 Tennessee 81, Vanderbilt 61 Tennessee Tech 74, Tennessee St. 71 UNC-Greensboro 82, Samford 70 VMI 110, The Citadel 103 Virginia 85, Clemson 50 Wofford 77, Chattanooga 59 MIDWEST Akron 95, Toledo 94, OT Ball St. 78, N. Illinois 58 Bradley 69, Evansville 60 Butler 70, Creighton 66, OT Cent. Michigan 75, E. Michigan 64 Chicago 72, N. Iowa 57 DePaul 77, Valparaiso 58 Detroit 68, Green Bay 65 E. Kentucky 93, E. Illinois 85, OT Fort Wayne 81, Milwaukee 74 Ill.-Chicago 66, Robert Morris 62, OT Indiana St. 73, Illinois St. 65 Kent St. 89, Ohio 79 Minnesota 75, Michigan 57 Morehead St. 64, SE Missouri 50 North Dakota 82, N. Dakota St. 78, OT Notre Dame 80, Boston College 70 Oakland 81, Youngstown St. 74 Ohio St. 87, Illinois 81 Wright St. 85, Cleveland St. 49 SOUTHWEST Abilene Christian 76, SE Louisiana 42 Arkansas St. 93, Louisiana-Monroe 72 Baylor 68, Texas Tech 60 Grambling St. 78, Texas Southern 72 Louisiana-Lafayette 68, Texas-Arlington 51 Missouri 68, Texas A&M 52 Nicholls 74, Cent. Arkansas 72 North Texas 74, UTEP 65 Old Dominion 61, Rice 58 Sam Houston St. 87, Houston Baptist 80 Stephen F. Austin 83, Incarnate Word 65 Texas 82, Kansas St. 67 Texas St. 67, UALR 56 FAR WEST Air Force 72, Wyoming 69 BYU 72, San Francisco 63 CS Bakersfield 60, Hawaii 55 CS Northridge 86, Cal St.-Fullerton 85 Cal Baptist 73, Tarleton St. 67 California 72, Utah 63 Colorado 77, Stanford 64 Colorado St. 88, San Jose St. 61 Gonzaga 73, Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 59 Grand Canyon 98, Bethesda 47 Montana St. 69, Portland St. 64 N. Arizona 62, Montana 58 N. Colorado 75, Idaho 61 Oral Roberts 91, Denver 82 Oregon St. 80, Arizona St. 79 Pacific 58, Loyola Marymount 49 Pepperdine 80, Portland 65 S. Utah 99, E. Washington 94 Southern Cal 85, Washington St. 77 Texas Rio Grande Valley 72, Dixie St. 65 UC Riverside 70, Cal Poly 53 UC Santa Barbara 84, UC San Diego 53 UCLA 81, Washington 76 UNLV 77, New Mexico 54 Utah St. 64, San Diego St. 59 Weber St. 124, YCC 44
Women’s college basketball
Sunday
EAST Army 54, Boston U. 43 Binghamton 67, Mass.-Lowell 63 Bucknell 80, Lehigh 66 Delaware 65, Hofstra 46 Holy Cross 63, Colgate 62 La Salle 67, Duquesne 63 Maine 63, Albany (NY) 47 Marquette 72, St. John’s 61 Morgan St. 72, Delaware St. 65 NJIT 65, Hartford 51 Navy 70, American U. 67 Northwestern 67, Penn St. 50 Seton Hall 83, Butler 68 St. Peter’s 59, Rider 50 Stony Brook 64, New Hampshire 41 Syracuse 99, Miami 64 SOUTH Elon 77, James Madison 55 Florida 68, Auburn 54 Florida Gulf Coast 81, Bellarmine 52 Furman 52, Chattanooga 46 George Washington 67, George Mason 47 Georgia 73, Mississippi 57 Howard 60, Coppin St. 51 Kentucky 80, Vanderbilt 73 Liberty 77, North Alabama 60 Louisville 84, Florida St. 56 NC A&T 49, Norfolk St. 32 North Florida 67, Jacksonville 56 Tennessee 82, Alabama 56 UCF 57, Cincinnati 41 W. Kentucky 69, Marshall 60 Wake Forest 67, Virginia Tech 64 William & Mary 69, Drexel 53 MIDWEST Fordham 72, Saint Louis 63 Maryland 79, Wisconsin 70 Notre Dame 83, Boston College 73 SOUTHWEST TCU 81, Kansas 78, OT Texas A&M 69, Mississippi St. 41 Texas Tech 74, Texas 66 FAR WEST Arizona 67, Oregon St. 51 Colorado 77, Stanford 72, OT New Mexico 81, UNLV 73 S. Utah 80, Rio Grande 73 UC Riverside 54, Southern Cal 52 UCLA 68, Washington St. 66, OT
Saturday
