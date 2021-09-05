Field hockey
Susquehanna 1
No. 14 Christopher Newport
Lewisburg grad Katie Koch scored in the 49th minute to lead Susquehanna past Christopher Newport Saturday in Selinsgrove. Kelsey Murray assisted on Susquehanna’s lone shot on goal for the day.
Men’s soccer
St. Peter’s 2, Bucknell 1
Saturday at St. Peter’s
Jordan Miller scored his first collegiate goal for Bucknell (0-3). St. Peter’s improved to 1-2.
Lycoming 1, Haverford 0
Saturday at Lycoming
Joe Bamfo scored on an assist from Sean Campbell. Zack Donoway tallied seven saves. Lyco visits Susquehanna Wednesday.
Lock Haven 1, California 1
Saturday at California
Tom Pombor (Williamsport) scored the goal for the Eagles, who are back in action Wednesday when they host Gannon.
Women’s soccer
Lycoming 8, Gwynedd Mercy 0
Saturday at Gwynedd Mercy
Jayden Leighow tallied a hat trick. Sydney Sellers, Bridget Maaluom, Bella Green (South Williamsport) and Bass Foresman (Danville) each added goals. Keeper Abbey Gerasimoff (Bloomsburg) got the shutout.
Lock Haven 4, California 0
Saturday at California
Hunter McClellan scored a pair of goals and Josie Swartz and Anna Manley (Southern Columbia) added goals as LHU improved to 2-0.
Ashland 1, Bloomsburg 0
Saturday at Bloomsburg
Bloom fell to 1-1 and will visit East Stroudsburg on Wednesday.
Football
Susquehanna 44, Lycoming 10
Saturday at Susquehanna
Michael Ruisch was 19 for 26 for 215 yards and two TDs through the air as Susquehanna poured it on Saturday to take the Stagg Hat Trophy in Selinsgrove.
Elijah Shemory (Jersey Shore) was 14 for 26 for 155 yards and a TD for the Warriors.
Susquehanna is at Franklin and Marshall Saturday. Lycoming is back in action Saturday at home against Lebanon Valley.
Lock Haven 20, Lincoln 0
Saturday at Lincoln
LHU limited Lincoln to just 153 total yards. LHU is visit California Saturday.
Stonehill 35, Bloomsburg 13
Saturday at Stonehill
John Ayres (Mount Carmel) scored on a four-yard run, the lone Bloom TD. Bloom is at Seton Hill on Saturday.
