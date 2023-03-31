College
SoftballGame 1: Lock Haven 12, Mansfield 9Game 2: Lock Haven 4, Mansfield 0Notes:
Lock Haven (13-11, 3-5 PSAC East) swept visiting Mansfield (9-11, 0-8 PSAC East) PSAC Eastern Division action. Lock Haven won a hard-hitting, high-scoring game one when the Bald Eagles scored 12 runs on 15 hits, and Mansfield scored nine runs on 12 hits. Delaney Good (Mifflinburg Area H.S.) had two hits and two runs scored. In game 2, Good was once again sensational at the plate. She finished with three hits (3-for-4) and an RBI, and pitcher Madison Waltman (Warrior Run H.S.) went the distance on the way to the complete-game, shutout-victory in the circle. She allowed just four hits over seven innings and recorded a noteworthy seven strikeouts.
Women’s tennisLycoming 9, Cedar Crest 0Notes:
Winning her 10th singles match for the second year in a row, sophomore Rei Saar won both her doubles and singles matches to highlight the Warriors sweep of Cedar Crest College. Saar is just the fifth Warrior to reach 10 wins in back-to-back seasons, joining Hannah Summerson ’20, Cricket Temple ’01, Kaitlin Hallabuk ’18 and Meredith Moerschbacher ’03. Saar tied Heidi von Schwedler for ninth in program history with 27 career wins. Juniors Hannah Seebold (Milton Area H.S.) and Emily Wolfgang downed Lily Spagnola and Kat Franzone, 8-1, in No. 1 doubles. Junior Haley Seebold (Milton Area H.S.) and sophomore Sarah Lanphear (Chittenango, N.Y./Chittenango) finished off Megan Fielder and Brittany Schultz, 8-1, at No. 3 doubles. At No. 1 singles, Hannah Seebold defeated Spagnola, 6-0, 6-2, as the Warriors advance to 5-4 and Cedar Crest falls to 0-4.
BaseballMarywood 4, Lycoming 1Note:
First-year Kai Foster had a pair of hits and sophomore Jake Schilling drove in a run for the seventh time in the past eight games for the Lycoming College baseball team, which fell to Marywood in a non-conference tilt at Pacers Field on Thursday. Seven Warriors (4-13) combined on a six-hitter, striking out eight Pacers (9-9) in the game.
MLB GlanceEast Division W L Pct GB
Baltimore 1 0 1.000 _ New York 1 0 1.000 _ Tampa Bay 1 0 1.000 _ Toronto 1 0 1.000 _ Boston 0 1 .000 1
Central Division W L Pct GB
Chicago 1 0 1.000 _ Minnesota 1 0 1.000 _ Cleveland 0 1 .000 1 Detroit 0 1 .000 1 Kansas City 0 1 .000 1
West Division W L Pct GB
Oakland 1 0 1.000 _ Seattle 1 0 1.000 _ Texas 1 0 1.000 _ Houston 0 1 .000 1 Los Angeles 0 1 .000 1
East Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 1 0 1.000 _ New York 1 0 1.000 _ Miami 0 1 .000 1 Philadelphia 0 1 .000 1 Washington 0 1 .000 1
Central Division W L Pct GB
Chicago 1 0 1.000 _ Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 _ Cincinnati 0 1 .000 1 Milwaukee 0 1 .000 1 St. Louis 0 1 .000 1
West Division W L Pct GB
Colorado 1 0 1.000 _ Los Angeles 1 0 1.000 _ Arizona 0 1 .000 1 San Diego 0 1 .000 1 San Francisco 0 1 .000 1
AMERICAN LEAGUEThursday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, San Francisco 0 Baltimore 10, Boston 9 Tampa Bay 4, Detroit 0 Minnesota 2, Kansas City 0 Texas 11, Philadelphia 7 Toronto 10, St. Louis 9 Chicago White Sox 3, Houston 2 Seattle 3, Cleveland 0 Oakland 2, L.A. Angels 1
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-0) at Houston (Javier 0-0), 8:10 p.m. Cleveland (Gaddis 0-0) at Seattle (Ray 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Houston, 2:10 p.m. Toronto at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m. Philadelphia at Texas, 4:05 p.m. San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m. L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m. Baltimore at Boston, 4:10 p.m. Detroit at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m. Minnesota at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m. Cleveland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUEThursday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, San Francisco 0 Atlanta 7, Washington 2 Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 0 N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 3 Texas 11, Philadelphia 7 Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 4 Toronto 10, St. Louis 9 Colorado 7, San Diego 2 L.A. Dodgers 8, Arizona 2
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-0) at Miami (Luzardo 0-0), 6:40 p.m. Colorado (Freeland 0-0) at San Diego (Martinez 0-0), 9:40 p.m. Arizona (Kelly 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (May 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Toronto at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m. Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Atlanta at Washington, 4:05 p.m. Philadelphia at Texas, 4:05 p.m. San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Miami, 4:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m. Colorado at San Diego, 8:40 p.m. Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
HockeyNHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
z-Boston 75 58 12 5 121 278 160 x-Toronto 74 44 20 10 98 253 206 Tampa Bay 76 44 26 6 94 262 231 Florida 76 38 31 7 83 265 260 Ottawa 75 37 33 5 79 241 244 Buffalo 73 35 31 7 77 261 271 Detroit 74 33 32 9 75 219 244 Montreal 76 30 40 6 66 219 281
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Carolina 74 47 18 9 103 243 195 x-New Jersey 75 47 20 8 102 259 207 x-N.Y. Rangers 75 44 21 10 98 254 202 N.Y. Islanders 76 39 28 9 87 226 207 Pittsburgh 75 37 28 10 84 241 243 Washington 76 34 33 9 77 238 238 Philadelphia 74 29 32 13 71 202 243 Columbus 74 23 43 8 54 199 293
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Minnesota 75 44 22 9 97 228 201 Dallas 74 40 20 14 94 255 205 Colorado 74 44 24 6 94 247 205 Winnipeg 75 41 31 3 85 222 212 Nashville 74 37 29 8 82 206 219 St. Louis 75 35 34 6 76 247 276 Arizona 75 27 35 13 67 211 262 Chicago 75 24 45 6 54 183 271
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Vegas 75 46 22 7 99 249 216 Edmonton 76 44 23 9 97 300 255 Los Angeles 75 43 22 10 96 259 240 Seattle 74 41 25 8 90 258 237 Calgary 75 34 26 15 83 240 233 Vancouver 74 34 34 6 74 256 276 San Jose 75 21 39 15 57 216 289 Anaheim 75 23 42 10 56 191 306 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division z-clinched conference
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Islanders 2, Washington 1, SO Florida 3, Toronto 2, OT Minnesota 4, Colorado 2
Thursday’s Games
Florida 5, Montreal 2 Pittsburgh 2, Nashville 0 New Jersey 2, N.Y. Rangers 1 Tampa Bay 5, Washington 1 Boston 2, Columbus 1, OT Ottawa 5, Philadelphia 4, OT Detroit 3, Carolina 2 St. Louis 5, Chicago 3 Edmonton 2, Los Angeles 0 Seattle 4, Anaheim 1 San Jose 4, Vegas 3, OT
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Detroit at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Dallas at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis at Nashville, 1 p.m. Boston at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m. Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Carolina at Montreal, 7 p.m. Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Chicago, 8 p.m. Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m. Anaheim at Edmonton, 10 p.m. Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m. Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m. San Jose at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
