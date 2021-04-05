Track and field
MILLERSVILLE — The Bloomsburg University men’s track and field team opened the 2021 outdoor season at the 38th Millersville Metrics Saturday. The Huskies collected four overall wins, including two by Mifflinburg graduate Tyler Bailey, as the Huskies finished fourth overall with 93 team points.
Senior Christopher McCormick led a pack of Huskies in the 1,500-meter race as he took first with a career-best time of 4:04.95. Senior Hunter Jarratt was not far off McCormick as he came in fourth overall with a time of 4:06.99. Freshman Matthew Carroll finished seventh overall with a time of 4:14.03 in his first collegiate outdoor meet.
Bailey, a junior, also picked up a win for the Huskies in a crowded 800 race as he crossed the line at 1:56.79, followed closely by freshman Parker Jarratt with a third-place time of 2:00.73.
Junior Hank Anderson ran a career-best 15.39 in the 110-meter hurdles to take first overall for the third victory for BU, and freshmen Malachi Langley, Robert Wilson, Bailey, and freshman Andrew Basile won the 4x400-meter relay for Bloomsburg as they crossed the line at 3:27.76.
In addition, freshman Michael Makowski, a Mount Carmel Area grad, finished 10th overall in the shot put with a throw of 9.59 meters (31-5 3/4) in his first collegiate meet, plus junior Anthony Moser, also from Mount Carmel, took fifth overall in the javelin with a throw of 48.52 meters (159-2).
Susquehanna University
Easter Meet
SELINSGROVE – Susquehanna recorded 10 first-place finishes at its first home meet of the season Saturday afternoon. The River Hawks went up against athletes from Elizabethtown, Goucher, Juniata and University of Scranton.
Sophomore Chance Singleton captured the 100-meter dash (11.37) and the 200 (23.11), senior Alejandro Gillespie came in first in the 400 in 53.54, junior Jack Warehime crossed the finish line first in the 1500 in 4:05.57 and he took first in the 800 in 1:58.71 while first-year Andrew Rooney, a Mount Carmel Area graduate, was second in the 800 with a time of 1:59.62.
First-year Joey Masser, a Shamokin Area grad, was a first-place finisher in both the high jump, notching a height of 1.85 meters, and the long jump with a mark of 6.74. In addition, junior Keefer Goodspeed, a Warrior Run High School grad, won the pole vault with a mark of 4.25, which tied him eighth all-time in school history.
First-year Ryan MacDonald had the winning throw in the shot put with 11.46 while first-year Tyler Hauk claimed top honors in the discus throw with a throw of 40.87. Junior Anthony Taddeo tallied a first-place finish in the hammer throw with 44.77, which ranks seventh all-time, followed by Hauk in second with a throw of 38.12m.
Also, first-year Matt Masser, a fellow Shamokin High grad, finished second in the 400 hurdles in 1:00.96 while taking third in the 110 hurdles in 17.83.
Women’s track and field
Susquehanna University
Easter Meet
Susquehanna posted nine first-place finishes Saturday afternoon as senior Sara Arbogast, of Selinsgrove, captured the 400 in 58.81, which ranks seventh in Division III as well as third all-time in Susquehanna history. Junior Callie Rohrer claimed first place in the 5000 run with a personal record of 21:16.07, besting her previous PR by over a minute. First-year Chloe Yoder, a graduate of Shamokin Area High School, captured both the 100 hurdles (17.03) and the 400 hurdles (1:13.89).
The foursome of Arbogast, sophomore Kallan Carter and first-years Abby Korba and Emma Myers took first in the 4x400m relay in 4:18.20. Junior Megan Emlet notched a first-place finish in the long jump with a mark of 4.89. Korba captured the triple jump with a mark of 10.49m while first-year Maggie Boyer claimed top honors in the shot put (11.45m), ranking her seventh all-time at SU.
The final first-place finish for the River Hawks came in the hammer throw as senior Kristen Blair, of Selinsgrove, won the event with a throw of 41.09m, which is fourth all-time. Blair also finished fourth in the javelin throw with a throw of 29.21m, plus senior Marissa Kleman, a Mount Carmel grad, paced SU with a second-place finish in the 1500 run in 5:14.51.
Baseball
Bloomsburg 9,
East Stroudsburg 8
Bloomsburg 7,
East Stroudsburg 2
BLOOMSBURG — The Huskies opened a crucial four-game series against East Stroudsburg and swept the doubleheader from the visiting Warriors Saturday afternoon at Danny Litwhiler Field. Bloomsburg completed the sweep with a six-run sixth inning to earn a come-from-behind 7-2 win in the nightcap. Bloomsburg improved to 8-6 overall and 8-6 in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Eastern Division standings, while East Stroudsburg dropped to 10-9 overall and 8-6 in the divisional standings.
Bloomsburg turned to an unlikely hero in game one as redshirt freshman Logan Hile, a Selinsgrove High graduate, entered from the bullpen with runners on first and second and one out in the top of the seventh inning with the Huskies clinging to a one-run lead. After a double steal by the Warriors put runners at second and third, Hile induced a ground ball to third which redshirt sophomore Anthony Viggiano fired home to nail East Stroudsburg pinch-runner Ricky Bromirski at the plate for the second out of the inning. The left-hander then retired Ben Piripavel — who had reached base in all four at-bats to that point — on a flyball to left field that redshirt senior Gianni Sinatore caught to end the opener. It was Hile’s first collegiate save in just his fourth career outing (one last season).
Hile, the game-one hero, then came on in the seventh inning of Game 2 and retired the Warriors, in order, to complete the sweep.
Susquehanna 3, Elizabethtown 1
Susquehanna 11, Elizabethtown 4
The River Hawks won the first two games of their four-game series with Elizabethtown Saturday afternoon. Susquehanna (3-4, 3-1 LC) got solid pitching from first-years Teagan Duffie and Aidan Martin. In the second half of the doubleheader, SU exploded for 11 runs over the Blue Jays (5-3, 5-3).
Softball
Messiah 1, Lycoming 0
Messiah 5, Lycoming 1
Lycoming fell in the non-conference doubleheader at the Starry Athletic Complex on Saturday. Junior Morgan Klosko went 2-for-3 in the second game to lead the Warriors (5-5 overall), but Messiah (6-6) scored the game’s last five runs in a 5-1 win. In the first game, junior Angie King threw a complete-game six hitter, but Messiah’s lone run in the third inning was enough to win the game.
East Stroudsburg 5,
Bloomsburg 2
Bloomsburg 7,
East Stroudsburg 5
Senior Tara Baney did a little bit of everything for Bloomsburg to lead the Huskies to a doubleheader split with East Stroudsburg, Saturday afternoon. Baney got the ball in game two but fell behind 3-0. But, the senior took matters into her own hands at the plate as she got the Huskies on the board with an RBI single to cut the Huskies’ deficit to 3-1. Baney then did the rest as she retired the final six East Stroudsburg batters, in order, to earn the game-two victory. The senior picked up her second win of the season as she went the distance in the circle, allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits. She walked four and struck out six. Baney was 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBI to lead the Huskies offensively.
Susquehanna 7,
Elizabethtown 0
Susquehanna 11,
Elizabethtown 0 (6 inn.)
SELINSGROVE – Susquehanna held Elizabethtown scoreless in both games to sweep the Landmark Conference doubleheader Saturday afternoon. Susquehanna (4-2, 4-2 LC) completed the doubleheader thanks to a grand slam by junior infielder Kiara Bryant in game two over the visiting Blue Jays (0-10, 0-10 LC).
Men’s lacrosse
Moravian 13,
Susquehanna 11
The River Hawks squandered an 8-4 halftime lead Saturday afternoon to fall to the Greyhounds in Landmark Conference action. Moravian (3-0, 1-0 LC) turned a four-goal deficit into a 13-11 victory over the River Hawks (0-4, 0-2 LC) to remain undefeated this season. It was the first time in four games this season that SU has scored in double figures.
Women’s lacrosse
Moravian 14, Susquehanna 12
SELINSGROVE – Moravian overcame an 8-6 halftime deficit Saturday afternoon to notch a win over Susquehanna. The River Hawks (1-2, 1-2 Landmark) pulled within one midway through the second half but could not regain the lead as the Greyhounds (3-2, 3-2 Landmark) snapped their two-game skid.
Men’s tennis
Goucher 5, Susquehanna 4
Susquehanna dropped its first match of the season Saturday afternoon to snap its five-match win streak dating back to fall 2019. Susquehanna (2-1, 1-1 LC) fell 5-4 on the road to the four-time defending Landmark Conference champions, Goucher (2-0, 2-0 LC). First-year player Kyle Wagner, a graduate of Milton Area High School, knotted the match at 3-3 with his shutout triumph at No. 6 singles. Wagner improved to 3-0 this season in singles play.
Women’s tennis
Susquehanna 7, Goucher 2
The River Hawks are 1-2, 1-1 in the Landmark Conference. The Gophers are 0-2, 0-2.
