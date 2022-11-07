MILTON — The first-round matchups for the PIAA playoffs are set, with Lewisburg’s boys soccer and field hockey teams both playing at the same site on Tuesday’s opening day.
Lewisburg’s District 4 champion field hockey team (14-5) plays District 3 sixth-place team Berks Catholic (18-4) at 5 p.m. at Danville Area High School.
Then at 7 p.m. at Ironmen Stadium, Lewisburg’s District 4 champion boys soccer team (18-1-1) plays District 2 champ Dunmore.
Also on Tuesday, the District 4 runner-up Lewisburg girls soccer team (13-7) plays District 3 champ Wyomissing at Conrad Weiser High School at 5 p.m.
Penn State and Maryland to Kick at 3:30 p.m.
UNIVERSITY PARK — No. 15 Penn State’s upcoming contest against Maryland on Nov. 12 in Beaver Stadium will kick off at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on FOX.
The Nittany Lions hold a 41-3-1 all-time record vs. Maryland, with the Terrapins and Penn State splitting the last two matchups.
Chebet and Lokedi of Kenya win NYC Marathon races in debuts
NEW YORK — Kenyans Evans Chebet and Sharon Lokedi made huge splashes in their New York City Marathon debuts on Sunday.
Chebet won the men’s race and Lokedi the women’s race in her first-ever marathon on an unseasonably warm day, with temperatures in the 70s making it one of the hottest in race history since the marathon was moved to November in 1986.
Chebet finished in 2 hours, 8 minutes and 41 seconds, which was 13 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Shura Kitata of Ethiopia.
There was a scary moment in the men’s race when Daniel Do Nascimento, who had been leading the entire way, collapsed 21 miles in. Race officials said later that he was OK.
The Brazilian ran the first half of the race in a blistering 1:01.22, which put him 2 minutes ahead of the course record pace. He had been leading by nearly 2 minutes for the first 15 miles before he started to slow down a bit.
Do Nascimento went down right before heading back into Manhattan and was quickly attended to by medical professionals. A few miles earlier, he had taken a quick 20-second bathroom break and also had stopped to walk briefly a few minutes before he collapsed.
Chebet, 33, pulled away from the pack when chasing Do Nascimento as they headed over the bridge into Manhattan for the first time. After Do Nascimento’s collapse, Chebet took the lead and wasn’t threatened the rest of the way.
Chebet won the Boston Marathon earlier this year.
It was Lokedi’s first-ever marathon and she finished in 2:23.23 — just ahead of Lonah Chemtai Salpeter of Israel.
The 28-year-old was in a tight race before she pulled ahead of Chemtai Salpeter in the final two miles to win by seven seconds and finish about 50 seconds off the course record.
The warm weather wasn’t ideal for the 50,000 runners who started the 51st edition of the marathon, which was back to full capacity for the first time since the pandemic. Race organizers said that there were nine misting stations on the 26.2 mile race course and there was plenty of water available along the way as well as bananas and energy gels.
There were a bunch of celebrities who ran the race, including Ashton Kutcher and Chelsea Clinton, who completed it for a second straight year. Both were running for charity.
