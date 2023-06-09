Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 46 19 .708 _ Baltimore 38 24 .613 6½ New York 37 27 .578 8½ Toronto 36 28 .563 9½ Boston 31 32 .492 14
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 31 32 .492 _ Cleveland 29 33 .468 1½ Chicago 28 36 .438 3½ Detroit 26 34 .433 3½ Kansas City 18 44 .290 12½
West Division W L Pct GB
Texas 40 21 .656 _ Houston 36 27 .571 5 Los Angeles 34 30 .531 7½ Seattle 30 31 .492 10 Oakland 14 50 .219 27½
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 38 24 .613 _ Miami 35 28 .556 3½ Philadelphia 30 32 .484 8 New York 30 33 .476 8½ Washington 25 36 .410 12½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 34 29 .540 _ Pittsburgh 32 29 .525 1 Cincinnati 29 34 .460 5 Chicago 26 36 .419 7½ St. Louis 26 37 .413 8
West Division W L Pct GB
Arizona 37 25 .597 _ Los Angeles 36 27 .571 1½ San Francisco 32 30 .516 5 San Diego 29 33 .468 8 Colorado 26 38 .406 12
AMERICAN LEAGUEWednesday’s Games
Oakland 9, Pittsburgh 5 San Diego 10, Seattle 3 Miami 6, Kansas City 1 Tampa Bay 2, Minnesota 1 Toronto 3, Houston 2 Cleveland 5, Boston 2 Milwaukee 10, Baltimore 2 St. Louis 1, Texas 0 L.A. Angels 6, Chicago Cubs 2 Detroit at Philadelphia, ppd. Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, Minnesota 2 Baltimore 6, Milwaukee 3 Chicago White Sox 6, N.Y. Yankees 5, 1st game Philadelphia 3, Detroit 2 N.Y. Yankees 3, Chicago White Sox 0, 2nd game Toronto 3, Houston 2 Cleveland 10, Boston 3 L.A. Angels 3, Chicago Cubs 1
Friday’s Games
Arizona (Kelly 7-3) at Detroit (Lorenzen 2-2), 6:40 p.m. Texas (Heaney 4-3) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0), 6:40 p.m. Boston (Whitlock 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 7-0), 7:05 p.m. Kansas City (Lynch 0-1) at Baltimore (Wells 4-2), 7:05 p.m. Minnesota (Gray 4-1) at Toronto (Kikuchi 6-2), 7:07 p.m. Houston (Javier 7-1) at Cleveland (Allen 3-2), 7:10 p.m. Miami (Pérez 3-1) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3), 8:10 p.m. Oakland (Moll 0-3) at Milwaukee (Houser 2-1), 8:10 p.m. Seattle (Castillo 4-3) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 5-2), 9:38 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Arizona at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. Miami at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. Minnesota at Toronto, 3:07 p.m. Kansas City at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m. Oakland at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m. Texas at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m. Houston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:35 p.m. Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUEWednesday’s Games
Oakland 9, Pittsburgh 5 San Diego 10, Seattle 3 Miami 6, Kansas City 1 Arizona 6, Washington 2 Cincinnati 8, L.A. Dodgers 6 Milwaukee 10, Baltimore 2 Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 5 St. Louis 1, Texas 0 San Francisco 5, Colorado 4 L.A. Angels 6, Chicago Cubs 2 Detroit at Philadelphia, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 6, Cincinnati 0 Baltimore 6, Milwaukee 3 San Francisco 6, Colorado 4 Philadelphia 3, Detroit 2 Atlanta 13, N.Y. Mets 10, 10 innings L.A. Angels 3, Chicago Cubs 1 Arizona at Washington, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Arizona (Kelly 7-3) at Detroit (Lorenzen 2-2), 6:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-2) at Philadelphia (Suárez 1-2), 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Megill 5-3) at Pittsburgh (Hill 5-5), 7:05 p.m. Washington (Gray 4-5) at Atlanta (Smith-Shawver 0-0), 7:20 p.m. Miami (Pérez 3-1) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3), 8:10 p.m. Oakland (Moll 0-3) at Milwaukee (Houser 2-1), 8:10 p.m. Cincinnati (Lively 3-3) at St. Louis (Montgomery 2-7), 8:15 p.m. San Diego (Darvish 4-4) at Colorado (Gomber 4-4), 8:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Stroman 6-4) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-5), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Arizona at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. Miami at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m. San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m. Oakland at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m. Washington at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 7:35 p.m.
BasketballWNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
Connecticut 7 2 .778 — New York 4 2 .667 1½ Chicago 5 3 .625 1½ Washington 3 3 .500 2½ Atlanta 2 3 .400 3 Indiana 1 5 .167 4½
WESTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 7 1 .875 — Dallas 4 3 .571 2½ Los Angeles 3 3 .500 3 Seattle 1 4 .200 4½ Phoenix 1 4 .200 4½ Minnesota 1 6 .143 5½
Wednesday’s Games
Dallas 84, Phoenix 79 Minnesota at New York, ppd
Thursday’s Games
Connecticut 94, Las Vegas 77
Friday’s Games
New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Indiana at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Phoenix at Dallas, 8 p.m. Chicago at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Sunday’s Games
Dallas at New York, 1 p.m. Chicago at Las Vegas, 3 p.m. Washington at Seattle, 3 p.m. Connecticut at Atlanta, 4 p.m. Phoenix at Indiana, 5 p.m. Los Angeles at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
HockeyNHL Playoff GlanceFINALS(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)Vegas 2, Florida 1
Saturday, June 3: Vegas 5, Florida 2 Monday, June 5: Vegas 7, Florida 2 Thursday, June 8: Florida 3, Vegas 2, OT Saturday, June 10: Vegas at Florida, 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 13: Florida at Vegas, 8 p.m. x-Friday, June 16: Vegas at Florida, TBA x-Monday, June 19: Florida at Vegas, TBA
AHL Playoff GlanceCALDER CUP FINALS(Best-of-7)x-if necessaryCoachella Valley 1, Hershey 0
Thursday, June 8: Coachella Valley 5, Hershey 0 Saturday, June 10: Hershey at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m. Tuesday, June 13: Coachella Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m. Thursday, June 15: Coachella Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m. x-Saturday, June 17: Coachella Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m. x-Monday, June 19: Hershey at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m. x-Wednesday, June 21: Hershey at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
TransactionsBASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned LHP Chris Murphy to Worcester (IL). Selected the contract of LHP Matt Dermody from Worcester. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled LHP Tanner Banks from Charlotte (IL). Optioned LHP Tanner Banks to Charlotte after tonight’s doubleheader. NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed LHP Nestor Cortes on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 5. Recalled LHP Matt Krook from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Recalled RHP Randy Vazquez from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Optioned RHP Randy Vasquez to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after tonight’s doubleheader. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Cooper Criswell to Durham. Recalled RHP Yonny Chirinos from Durham. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent RHP Zach Thompson outright to Buffalo (IL).
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated RHP Michael Tonkin from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Roddery Munoz to Gwinnett (IL). CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Eduardo Salazar to Louisville (IL). LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Tayler Scott from Oklahoma City (PCL). Placed RHP Noah Syndergaard on the 15-day IL. MIAMI MARLINS — Traded 3B Joe Rizzo to Detroit in exchange for future considerations. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent RHP Matt Bush to Nashville 9IL) on a rehab assignment. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with RHP Blake Cederlind on a minor league contract. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Claimed LHP Joe La Sorsa off waivers from Tampa Bay and optioned him to Rochester (IL). Released RHP Erasmo Ramirez.
FOOTBALLNational Football League
