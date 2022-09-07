College
Field hockey
Houghton 3, Lycoming 1
Notes: In the home opener at UPMC Field, sophomore Katie Maguire scored her first career goal for Lycoming in a 3-1 loss to Houghton. Maguire’s goal came at 22:15 after a quick substitution found her at center field, ready to catch a pass from sophomore Halie Woodring, before dribbling it to the circle for the shot from left of the goal, cutting the score in half.
Records: Houghton is 2-1. Lycoming is 0-3.
Women's tennis
Alfred 8, Lycoming 1
Note: Sophomore Rei Saar led Lycoming with a season-opening singles win, but the team fell to Alfred. Saar posted a dramatic come-from-behind win at No. 3 singles, falling in the first set, 3-6, before coming back with a 6-0 win to set up a superset tiebreaker, where she downed Anna Gwozdz, 10-3.
Records: Alfred is 2-0. Lycoming is 0-1.
Football
Associated Press Top 5 Poll
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 5, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Alabama (44) 1-0 1552 1
2. Georgia (17) 1-0 1511 3
3. Ohio St. (2) 1-0 1471 2
4. Michigan 1-0 1299 8
5. Clemson 1-0 1280 4
6. Texas A&M 1-0 1241 6
7. Oklahoma 1-0 1130 9
8. Notre Dame 0-1 1085 5
9. Baylor 1-0 1057 10
10. Southern Cal 1-0 898 14
11. Oklahoma St. 1-0 818 12
12. Florida 1-0 763 -
13. Utah 0-1 717 7
14. Michigan St. 1-0 690 15
15. Miami 1-0 679 16
16. Arkansas 1-0 678 19
17. Pittsburgh 1-0 535 17
18. NC State 1-0 513 13
19. Wisconsin 1-0 476 18
20. Kentucky 1-0 373 20
21. BYU 1-0 266 25
22. Mississippi 1-0 254 21
23. Wake Forest 1-0 246 22
24. Tennessee 1-0 194 -
25. Houston 1-0 143 24
Others receiving votes: Oregon 131, Penn State 122, Texas 118, Cincinnati 63, Florida St. 42, UCF 22, Minnesota 22, Fresno St. 22, Kansas St. 18, Auburn 15, Mississippi St. 10, Air Force 8, Oregon St. 5, North Carolina 3, South Carolina 2, UCLA 1, Arizona 1, Purdue 1.
Baseball
MLB Glance
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 81 54 .600 _
Tampa Bay 76 58 .567 4½
Toronto 75 59 .560 5½
Baltimore 71 64 .526 10
Boston 67 70 .489 15
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 70 64 .522 _
Minnesota 68 65 .511 1½
Chicago 68 67 .504 2½
Kansas City 55 82 .401 16½
Detroit 51 84 .378 19½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 87 48 .644 _
Seattle 76 59 .563 11
Los Angeles 59 76 .437 28
Texas 58 76 .433 28½
Oakland 50 85 .370 37
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 85 51 .625 _
Atlanta 84 51 .622 ½
Philadelphia 74 61 .548 10½
Miami 55 79 .410 29
Washington 48 88 .353 37
Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 80 56 .588 _
Milwaukee 71 63 .530 8
Chicago 57 78 .422 22½
Cincinnati 53 80 .398 25½
Pittsburgh 50 84 .373 29
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 92 42 .687 _
San Diego 74 62 .544 19
San Francisco 65 68 .489 26½
Arizona 65 69 .485 27
Colorado 57 79 .419 36
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 2
Toronto 7, Baltimore 3, 1st game
Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3
Toronto 8, Baltimore 4, 2nd game
Chicago White Sox 3, Seattle 2
Houston 1, Texas 0
Cleveland 6, Kansas City 5, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 10, Detroit 0
Tuesday's Games
Tampa Bay 8, Boston 4
Cleveland 4, Kansas City 1
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Atlanta at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Wednesday's Games
Minnesota (Varland 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-3), 3:05 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta (Strider 9-4) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-0), 3:37 p.m.
Detroit (Hutchison 2-7) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 5-9), 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-9) at Seattle (Castillo 6-5), 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 6:35 p.m., 2nd game
Boston (Pivetta 9-10) at Tampa Bay (Springs 7-4), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 13-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 6-4), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Morris 0-1) at Kansas City (Greinke 4-8), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at Houston (Javier 8-9), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Washington 6, St. Louis 0
Milwaukee 6, Colorado 4
Arizona 5, San Diego 0
San Francisco 7, L.A. Dodgers 4
N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, ppd.
Tuesday's Games
Pittsburgh 8, N.Y. Mets 2
Philadelphia 3, Miami 2
St. Louis 4, Washington 1
Chicago Cubs 9, Cincinnati 3
Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 12-7) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-8), 12:35 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee (Lauer 10-6) at Colorado (Freeland 7-9), 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 9-4) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-0), 3:37 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 5-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-3), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-1) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-1), 6:35 p.m., 2nd game
Miami (Rogers 4-10) at Philadelphia (Falter 3-3), 6:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Minor 3-10) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
Washington (Abbott 0-2) at St. Louis (Montgomery 8-3), 7:45 p.m.
Arizona (Henry 3-3) at San Diego (Darvish 12-7), 8:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Washington at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
San Francisco at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Triple-A International League Glance
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Durham (Tampa Bay) 74 56 .569 —
Jacksonville (Miami) 69 60 .535 4½
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 69 60 .535 4½
Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees) 69 60 .535 4½
Worcester (Boston) 67 62 .519 6½
Buffalo (Toronto) 66 62 .516 7
Norfolk (Baltimore) 61 68 .473 12½
Rochester (Washington) 57 73 .438 17
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 53 77 .408 21
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 51 79 .392 23
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Nashville (Milwaukee) 79 50 .612 —
Columbus (Cleveland) 74 54 .578 4½
Toledo (Detroit) 70 59 .543 9
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 67 61 .523 11½
Memphis (St. Louis) 65 64 .504 14
St. Paul (Minnesota) 64 65 .496 15
Omaha (Kansas City) 62 67 481 17
Gwinnett (Atlanta) 61 67 477 17½
Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 60 70 .462 19½
Louisville (Cincinnati) 53 77 .408 26½
___
Monday's Games
Worcester at Lehigh Valley, ppd.
Durham 4,Scranton W/B 3, 10 innings
Tuesday's Games
Gwinnett at Buffalo, ppd.
St. Paul 2, Toledo 1, 1st game
St. Paul 1, Toledo 0, 2nd game
Rochester 3, Syracuse 2
Louisville 6, Columbus 5
Charlotte 4, Nashville 0
Iowa 6, Jacksonville 2
Omaha 8, Indianapolis 7
Memphis 12, Norfolk 0
Wednesday's Games
Indianapolis at Omaha, 2, 6 p.m.
Norfolk at Memphis, 2, 6:05 p.m.
Gwinnett at Buffalo, 2, 6:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Toledo, 6:35 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Columbus at Louisville, 6:35 p.m.
Scranton/WB at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Nashville at Charlotte, 6:35 p.m.
Iowa at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Gwinnett at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m.
Worcester at Lehigh Valley, 2, 5 p.m.
St. Paul at Toledo, 6:35 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Columbus at Louisville, 6:35 p.m.
Scranton/WB at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Nashville at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Iowa at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at Omaha, 7:35 p.m.
Norfolk at Memphis, 7:45 p.m.
Basketball
WNBA Playoff Glance
(x-if necessary)
First Round
(Best-of-3)
Las Vegas 2, Phoenix 0
Wednesday, August 17: Las Vegas 79, Phoenix 63
Saturday, August 20: Las Vegas 117, Phoenix 80
Chicago 2, New York 1
Wednesday, August 17: New York 98, Chicago 91
Saturday, August 20: Chicago 100, New York 62
Tuesday, August 23: Chicago 90, New York 72
Connecticut 2, Dallas 1
Thursday, August 18: Connecticut 93, Dallas 68
Sunday, August 21: Dallas 89, Connecticut 79
Wednesday, August 24: Connecticut 73, Dallas 58
Seattle 2, Washington 0
Thursday, August 18: Seattle 86, Washington 83
Sunday, August 21: Seattle 97, Washington 84
Semifinals
(Best-of-5)
Las Vegas 2, Seattle 1
Sunday, August 28: Seattle 76, Las Vegas 73
Wednesday, August 31: Las Vegas 78, Seattle 73
Sunday, September 4: Las Vegas 110, Seattle 98, OT
Tuesday, September 6: Las Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
x-Thursday, September 8: Seattle at Las Vegas, TBA
Chicago 2, Connecticut 1
Sunday, August 28: Connecticut 68, Chicago 63
Wednesday, August 31: Chicago 85, Connecticut 77
Sunday, September 4: Chicago 76, Connecticut 72
Tuesday, September 6: Connecticut 104, Chicago 80
x-Thursday, September 8: Connecticut at Chicago, TBA
Finals
(Best-of-5)
Las Vegas/Seattle winner vs. Chicago/Connecticut winner
