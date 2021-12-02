If there’s someone we inadvertantly missed, let us know at sports@standard-journal.com.
Women’s soccer
Taylor Snyder, Milton Area High School, Lycoming College
Snyder, a 5-foot-4 sophomore defender, played in all 18 games this season for the Warriors. She recorded two assists on the year (both against Bethany, W.V., on Sept. 18) and had a couple of shots. Snyder played a total of 1,233 minutes this season, including 110 against Wilkes on Oct. 6.
Bekki Weller, Mifflinburg Area High School, Lycoming College
Weller, a 5-foot-8 senior goalkeeper, played in six games this season for the Warriors, starting four of them. Weller faced a season-high 13 shots against Bethany, W.V. on Sept. 18, and she made a season-high 11 saves in the same game. In a total of 343:59 of game time, Weller allowed just two goals, made a total of 20 saves and recorded two shutouts to post a 3-0 record.
Paige Bowman, Warrior Run High School, Cabrini University
Bowman, a sophomore forward/back, played in all 20 games and started seven for the Cavaliers. She scored two goals and had an assist. She launched nine shots on goal for the season. The Cavaliers won the Atlantic East Conference Tournament with a win over Marywood University, before falling in the NCAA Tournament to No. 5 Christopher Newport. The Cavaliers wrapped the season with a 10-6-4 mark, 4-1-1 in conference play.
Avery Bieber, Warrior Run High School, Lancaster Bible College
Bieber, a junior midfielder, played in all 18 games for the Chargers and started 17. She tallied a pair of assists and had one shot on goal. Bieber earned Second Team All United East Conference honors. Lancaster Bible fell in the semifinals, 3-0, to top-seeded Penn State Harrisburg. The Chargers wrapped their season with a 9-10 mark.
Riley Griffith, Mifflinburg Area High School, Bloomsburg University
Griffith, a 5-foot-7 redshirt sophomore forward/midfielder, appeared in three games this year for the Huskies and played a season-high 14 minutes against Mansfield on Sept. 11. Griffith didn’t record a shot on the season, and she didn’t have any assists.
Sarah Burns, Lewisburg Area High School, Misericordia University
Burns, a junior back, played in 10 games for the Cougars this season. Misericordia finished the season 20-1 this season, and won the MAC Freedom Championship, 1-0, over Stevens. The Cougars’ season ended in the Division III Sweet 16 with a 5-4 double-overtime loss to William Smith.
Ella Reish, Lewisburg Area High School, William Smith College
Reish, a 5-foot-4 freshman midfielder for the Herons, played in one game this season for William Smith (against RIT on Nov. 6).
