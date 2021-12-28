National Football League
W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 9 6 0 .600 427 264 New England 9 6 0 .600 388 260 Miami 8 7 0 .533 305 315 e-N.Y. Jets 4 11 0 .267 276 449
W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 10 5 0 .667 357 326 Indianapolis 9 6 0 .600 420 316 e-Houston 4 11 0 .267 248 401 e-Jacksonville 2 13 0 .133 217 396
W L T Pct PF PA Cincinnati 9 6 0 .600 410 324 Baltimore 8 7 0 .533 355 356 Pittsburgh 7 7 1 .500 301 371 Cleveland 7 8 0 .467 314 329
W L T Pct PF PA y-Kansas City 11 4 0 .733 421 306 L.A. Chargers 8 7 0 .533 408 411 Las Vegas 8 7 0 .533 316 387 Denver 7 8 0 .467 298 260
W L T Pct PF PA y-Dallas 11 4 0 .733 457 307 Philadelphia 8 7 0 .533 398 318 Washington 6 9 0 .400 297 407 e-N.Y. Giants 4 11 0 .267 248 365
W L T Pct PF PA y-Tampa Bay 11 4 0 .733 442 312 Atlanta 7 8 0 .467 278 400 New Orleans 7 8 0 .467 316 305 e-Carolina 5 10 0 .333 277 345
W L T Pct PF PA y-Green Bay 12 3 0 .800 383 324 Minnesota 7 8 0 .467 384 372 e-Chicago 5 10 0 .333 265 373 e-Detroit 2 12 1 .167 259 386
W L T Pct PF PA x-L.A. Rams 11 4 0 .733 416 326 x-Arizona 10 5 0 .667 394 306 San Francisco 8 7 0 .533 377 334 e-Seattle 5 10 0 .333 306 307 e-Eliminated from playoffs x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division
Miami 20, New Orleans 3
Atlanta at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at New England, 1 p.m. Kansas City at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. L.A. Rams at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Las Vegas at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Miami at Tennessee, 1 p.m. N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m. Tampa Bay at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. Houston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. Arizona at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. Carolina at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m. Detroit at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. Minnesota at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.
National Basketball Association
W L Pct GB Brooklyn 23 9 .719 — Philadelphia 17 16 .515 6½ Boston 16 18 .471 8 Toronto 14 16 .467 8 New York 15 18 .455 8½
W L Pct GB Miami 21 13 .618 — Washington 17 16 .515 3½ Charlotte 18 17 .514 3½ Atlanta 15 18 .455 5½ Orlando 7 27 .206 14
W L Pct GB Chicago 21 10 .677 — Milwaukee 22 13 .629 1 Cleveland 20 13 .606 2 Indiana 14 20 .412 8½ Detroit 5 27 .156 16½
W L Pct GB Memphis 21 14 .600 — Dallas 16 17 .485 4 San Antonio 14 19 .424 6 New Orleans 12 22 .353 8½ Houston 10 24 .294 10½
W L Pct GB Utah 24 9 .727 — Denver 16 16 .500 7½ Minnesota 16 17 .485 8 Portland 13 20 .394 11 Oklahoma City 12 20 .375 11½
W L Pct GB Golden State 27 6 .818 — Phoenix 26 7 .788 1 L.A. Clippers 17 17 .500 10½ L.A. Lakers 16 18 .471 11½ Sacramento 13 21 .382 14½
Charlotte 123, Houston 99 Chicago 130, Atlanta 118 Minnesota 108, Boston 103 Utah 110, San Antonio 104 Memphis 114, Phoenix 113 Dallas 132, Portland 117 Brooklyn 124, L.A. Clippers 108
Milwaukee at Orlando, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Washington at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Cleveland at New Orleans, 8 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Houston, 8 p.m. New York at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Denver at Golden State, 10 p.m. Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Charlotte at Indiana, 7 p.m. New York at Detroit, 7 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 8 p.m. Miami at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 9 p.m. Utah at Portland, 10 p.m. Dallas at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m. National Hockey League
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 30 20 6 4 44 98 80 Toronto 30 20 8 2 42 98 76 Florida 29 18 7 4 40 104 87 Detroit 31 15 13 3 33 88 104 Boston 26 14 10 2 30 71 69 Buffalo 30 10 15 5 25 82 104 Ottawa 28 9 17 2 20 79 101 Montreal 31 7 21 3 17 67 109
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 29 21 7 1 43 95 62 Washington 31 18 6 7 43 108 81 N.Y. Rangers 30 19 7 4 42 86 77 Pittsburgh 30 17 8 5 39 91 76 Columbus 28 14 13 1 29 91 95 Philadelphia 29 12 12 5 29 77 95 New Jersey 30 10 15 5 25 82 105 N.Y. Islanders 26 8 12 6 22 57 77
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 30 19 9 2 40 112 92 Nashville 30 19 10 1 39 89 79 St. Louis 31 17 9 5 39 106 85 Colorado 27 17 8 2 36 115 91 Winnipeg 30 14 11 5 33 90 87 Dallas 29 15 12 2 32 82 85 Chicago 30 11 15 4 26 72 97 Arizona 29 6 21 2 14 56 109
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 32 20 12 0 40 114 98 Anaheim 32 17 9 6 40 103 89 Calgary 28 15 7 6 36 87 62 Edmonton 29 18 11 0 36 101 90 Los Angeles 30 14 11 5 33 80 79 San Jose 30 15 14 1 31 78 85 Vancouver 31 14 15 2 30 81 90 Seattle 30 10 17 3 23 84 108 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, ppd Florida at Carolina, ppd N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, ppd Ottawa at Washington, ppd Pittsburgh at Boston, ppd Toronto at Columbus, ppd New Jersey at St. Louis, ppd Nashville at Dallas, ppd Los Angeles at Arizona, ppd Minnesota at Winnipeg, ppd Colorado at Vegas, ppd Edmonton at Calgary, ppd San Jose at Anaheim, ppd Seattle at Vancouver, ppd
Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Columbus at Chicago, ppd Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m. Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 7 p.m. Nashville at Washington, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Boston at Ottawa, ppd Chicago at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Pittsburgh at Toronto, ppd Edmonton at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m. Dallas at Colorado, 10 p.m. Philadelphia at Seattle, 10 p.m. Vancouver at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL Minor League Baseball Frontier League LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed RHP Wes Albert and C Nick Cicci to minor league contracts. SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed OF Harry Fullerton to a minor league contract. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G Chaundee Brown Jr. to a 10-day contract. BROOKLYN NETS — Signed G Langston Galloway to a 10-day contract. INDIANA PACERS — Signed G Keifer Sykes to a rest of season contract. MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed F Xavier Sneed to a 10-day contract. MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed F Greg Monroe to a 10-day contract. ORLANDO MAGIC — Signed G Hassani Gravett and F Admiral Schofield to 20-day contracts. PHOENIX SUNS — Signed F Emanuel Terry to a 10-day contract. WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed G Jordan Goodwin to a 10-day contract. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated OL Rodney Hudson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Re-signed DL Matt Dickerson to the practice squad. Placed OLB Markus Golden and G Sean Harlow on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed CB Bashaud Breeland. ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed LBs Brandon Copeland, Dorian Etheridge, WR Tajae Sharpe, DT Tyeler Davison and OLB James Vaughters on the reserve/COVID-19 list. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated CB Jimmy Smith, OLB Pernell McPhee and OL Jaylon Moore from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed S Tony Jefferson on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Released OL Adrian Ealy from the practice squad. BUFFALO BILLS — Placed OL Ike Boettger on injured reserve. Signed OT Bobby Hart to the active roster. Released DE Breeland Speaks from the practice squad. Placed CB Cam Lewis on the reserve/COVID-19 list. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed DEs Brian Burns, Marquis Haynes, LB Shaq Thompson, DTs Daviyon Nix, Phil Hoskins, WR Brandon Zylstra and DB Matt Paradis on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated QB Matt Barkley from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived K Alex Kessman from the practice squad. CHICAGO BEARS — Activated WR Allen Robinson, CB Jaylon Johnson, S Tashaun Gipson, TE Jesse James and RB Ryan Nall from the reserve/COVID-19 list. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed QB Brandon Allen and CB Darious Phillips on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed LB Austin Calitro to the active roster. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated DE Jadeveon Clowney, DB Nate Meadors, G Drew Forbes, S Ronnie Harrison Jr., CB Troy Hill, RB Kareem Hunt, DT Malik McDowell, T Jedrick Wills Jr. and LB Mack Wilson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LB Elijah Lee and OT Alex Taylor on the reserve/COVID-19 list. DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed T Isaac Alarcon, OT Aviante Collins, WR Brandon Smith and LB Francis Bernard on the reserve/COVID-19 list. DENVER BRONCOS — Placed DL Mike Purcell and OLB Andre Mintze on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DE Jonathan Harris on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Released C Javon Patterson from the practice squad. DETROIT LIONS — Activated QB Jared Goff from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed WR Josh Reynolds on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed QB Steven Montez to the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed TE Shane Zylstra on the practice squad injured reserve. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed G Ben Braden, LBs Tipa Galeai, Ty Summers and WR Amari Todgers on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DL R.J. McIntosh on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed RB David Johnson and LB Neville Hewitt on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed RB Paul Quessenberry on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed S Jahleel Addae, CB T.J. Carrie, LB Malik Jefferson, RB Marlon Mack and T Braden Smith on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed CB Chris Wilcox on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed RB James Robinson on injured reserve. Placed TEs Dan Arnold, Luke Farrell, Chris Manhertz, DTs Malcolm Brown, DaVon Hamilton, DE/OLBs K’Lavon Chaisson, Lerentee McCray, DL Jihad Ward and OLs Andrew Norwell, Brandon Linder and Jared Hocker on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Claimed LB Jamir Jones and RB Mekhi Sargent off waivers from Los Angeles Rams. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Activated G Kyle Long and WR Gehrig Dieter from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released P Joseph Charlton from the practice squad. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed CB Casey Hayward, LBs Cory Littleton, Patrick Onwuasor, K.J. Wright, Denzel Perryman, DT Darius Philon, WR Bryan Edwards and QB Marcus Mariota on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted QB Nathan Peterman, and WR Dillon Stoner from the practice squad to the active roster. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed DB Chris Harris Jr, CB Michael Davis, Ss Nasir Adderley, Alohi Gilman, EDGE Emeke Egbule, OL Senio Kelemete and DL Andrew Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated RB Austin Ekeler, LB Tevaughn Campbell and DL Joe Gaziano from the reserve/COVID-19 list. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Promoted Ts Roderick Johnson, Adam Pankey and RB Jordan Scarlett from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed WRs Albert Wilson and Allen Hurns and G Solomon Kindley on the reserve/COVID-19 list. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed G Olisaemeka Udoh, QB Sean Mannion and OT Rashod Hill on the reserve/COVID-19 list. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed OLB Matt Judon and LB Ja’Whaun Bentley on the reserve/COVID-19 list. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed DL Ethan Westbrooks, LB Justin March-Lillard, DT Braxton Hoyett and T Kyle Murphy to the practice squad and promoted them to the active roster. Promoted QB Blake Bortles, WRs Easop Winston Jr., Kawaan Baker, G/C Will Clapp, OL Forrest Lamp, DBs Bryce Thompson, Jordan Miller, LB Chase Hansen and TE Ethan Wolf from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed LB Kwon Alexander and OT Landon Young on the reserve/COVID-19 list. NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed OL Matt Peart on injured reserve. Placed DB Julian Love on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released C Evan Boehm from the practice squad. Placed DB Ka’dar Hollman on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. NEW YORK JETS — Placed LB LaRoy Reynolds, DL Quinnen Williams, TE Tyler Croft and DB Bryce Hall on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted DL Freedom Akinmoledum from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed OL Connor McGovern and TE Trevon Wesco on injured reserve. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed DE Derek Barnett, CB Andre Chachere and DE Tarron Jackson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed TE Noah Togiai on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed S Karl Joseph on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed WR Anthony Miller on the reserve/COVID-19 list. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed P Mitch Wishnowsky on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed LB Tyrell Adams to the practice squad. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed DE L.J. Collier on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated TE Ryan Izzo from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated WR Breshad Perriman from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed WR Mike Evans on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Reassigned Gs Maxime Legace, Hugo Alnefelt and D Sean Day from Syracuse (AHL) to the taxi squad. TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated G Rodger Saffold and DB Elijah Molden from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed OLB Bud Dupree, CB Caleb Farley, WR Julio Jones, DB Buster Skrine and WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed OL Cedric Ogbuehi to the practice squad. Released DB Nate Brooks from the practice squad. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Activated LB Cole Holcomb, C Tyler Larsen and G Brandon Scherff from the reserve/COVID-19 list. HOCKEY National Hockey League ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled F Jan Jenik from Tucson (AHL). Designated C Blake Speers, G Josef Korenar, Ds Vladislav Kolychonok, Cam Crotty and LWs Michael Carcone and Bokondji Imama for assignment with taxi squad. CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled G Collin Delia from Rockford (AHL). Designated RW Brett Connolly for assignment with taxi squad. COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned G Hunter Miska, LW Mikhail Maltsev, G Trent Miner and RW Callahan Burke from Colorado (AHL) to the taxi squad. Returned D Jordan Gross to Colorado. COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Designated Cs Tyler Sikura and josh Cunne for assignment with taxi squad. DALLAS STARS — Placed F Roope Hintz and D Esa Lindell on COVID-19 protocol. DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned F Riley Barber, Ds Dan Renouf, Luke Witkowski and G Victor Brattstrom from Grand Rapids to the taxi squad. FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled G Spencer Knight from Charlotte (AHL). VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Recalled G Jiri Patera from Fort Wayne (ECHL) to Henderson (AHL). LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reassigned RW Martin Frk and D Jacob Moverare from Ontario (AHL) to the taxi squad. MONTREAL CANADIENS — Raessigned LW Brandon, D Gianni Fairbrother, C Cameron Hillis and G Michael McNiven from Laval (AHL) to the taxi squad. Recalled G Cayden Primeau and D Corey Schueneman from Laval. Recalled G Kevin Poulin from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL). NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled G Keith Kinkaid from Hartford (AHL). Recalled F Jake Elmer from Jacksonville (ECHL). PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned Cs Jackson Cates and Gerry Mayhew from Lehigh Valley to the taxi squad. TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned Ds Andrej Sustr and Darren Raddysh from Syracuse (AHL) to the taxi squad. WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled G Pheonix Copley and D Michal Kempny from Hershey (AHL). Reassigned D Lucas Johansen, Alex Alexeyev and F Brett Leason from Hershey to the taxi squad. WINNIPEG JETS — Designated D Ville Heinola for assignment with the taxi squad. American Hockey League BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Recalled G Tyler Parks. BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Recalled D Will Cullen from Worcester (ECHL). COLORADO EAGLES — Acquired G Peyton Jones. GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed C Josh Dickinson, LW Max Humitz and D Gordi Myer to player try-out contracts (PTO). HARTFORD WOLFPACK — Recalled G Francois Brassard and D Zach Bersolla from Jacksonville (ECHL). HERSHEY BEARS — Recalled G Ryan Bednard and D Macoy Erkamps from South Carolina (ECHL). Recalled C Will Graber from Fort Wayne (ECHL). IOWA WILD — Recalled G Trevin Kozlowski from Iowa (ECHL). ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled G Tom Aubrun and LW Riley McKay from Indy (ECHL). SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Signed D Jason Garrison to a player try-out contract (PTO). East Coast Hockey League ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Placed Fs Michael Turner, Aaron Ryback and D Elijah Vilio on commissioner’s exempt list. FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Acquired G Alex Zion as an emergency back-up goalie (EBUG). Activated F Bailey Conger from the commissioner’s exempt list. Loaned G Samuel Harvey to San Jose (AHL). GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Claimed F Mike Gornall from Reading. Placed F Anthony Rinaldi on commissioner’s exempt list. IDAHO STEELHEADS — Signed F Conor Landrigan. Activated Gs Jake Kupsky and Colton Point from the commissioner’s exempt list. Loaned F Colby McAuley to Hershey (AHL). IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Signed G Corbin Kaczperski. Activated F Bryce Misley from the commissioner’s exempt list. Placed F Jake Smith on reserve. INDY FUEL — Loaned F Brent Gates to San Diego (AHL). JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Signed G Justin Kapelmaster and F Nick Ford. Activated D Austin McEneny from the commissioner’s exempt list. Loaned F Vladislav Michalchuk to Hershey (AHL). Loaned D Brandon Fortunato to Hartford (AHL). KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Signed F Connor Fries. MAINE MARINERS — Activated Ds Brycen Martin, Nate Kallen, J.D. Greenway and F Alex Kile from injured reserve. Activated D Marc-Olivier Duquette and Fs Keltri Jeri-Leon and Pascal Laberge from the commissioner’s exempt list. Placed Fs Nick Master and Cameron Askew on the commissioner’s exempt list. Suspended Fs Westin Michaud and Maxime St-Cyr. ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Released G Kai Edmonds. Activated G Brad Barone from the commissioner’s exempt list. RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated F Zach Court from reserve. Placed D Chase Harrison on injured reserve. READING ROYALS — Signed D Garret Cockerill and place on injured reserve. Activated D Jared Brandt and Anthony Gagnon from reserve. Placed F Ryan Roth and D David Drake on reserve. TOLEDO WALLEYE — Signed D Ryan Lowney. Loaned F Marcus Vela to Hershey (AHL). TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Signed Ds Mathieu Brisebois, Philippe Charbonneau, Gabriel Verpaelst and Fs Nicolas Lariviere and Andre Bouvet-Morrissette. Placed Ds Hayden Shaw and Darick Louis-Jean on reserve. Placed G Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo on the commissioner’s exempt list. UTAH GRIZZLIES — Signed D Ryan Orgel to a standard player contract. Acquired G Justin Duncan as an emergency back-up goalie (EBUG). Activated F Gehrett Sargis from injured reserve. Placed F Quinn Ryan on reserve. WICHITA NAILERS — Activated D Garrett Schmitz from injured reserve. Loaned F Jay Dickman to Stockton (AHL). WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Brennan Feasey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.