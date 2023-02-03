MIFFLINBURG – Host Mifflinburg had a chance to get a little revenge against Danville in Friday’s Senior Night contest inside the cozy confines of the Cat’s Den.
The Wildcats went toe-to-toe against the Ironmen in the opening 16 minutes as the game was deadlocked at the half.
But in the second half, Danville’s offense would heat up as the Ironmen broke free from Mifflinburg to take a 52-43 Heartland-II victory.
Mifflinburg, which also fell to Danville 70-63 on Jan. 18, moves to 12-8 on the year (4-6 HAC-II). The Ironmen improve to 14-4, 9-1.
"We got off to a great start, and the kids definitely fed off the senior festivities and the big crowd,” said Mifflinburg coach Ian Elliott. “Defensively, we were engaged all night, and I couldn't be happier with our effort.”
Senior Carter Breed scored eight points in the first quarter to help get the Wildcats off to a good start.
Fellow Senior Ethan Bomgardner helped Mifflinburg keep up with Danville by scoring six points in the second quarter.
Danville’s Carson Persing, however, put up 10 points in the second half along with six from Cade Cush as the Ironmen pulled away.
And thanks to a 6-for-10 effort from the free throw line, Danville prevented any type of comeback by Mifflinburg. Ethan Morrison was 4-for-6 from the charity stripe and Luke Huron made both of his foul shots in the final period for the Ironmen.
Bomgardner finished with a game-high 14 points for Mifflinburg, plus Reigel added 11 points and Breed chipped in 10.
“We just couldn't put the ball in the bucket in the second half. That happens,” said Elliott. “This group of guys will get back after it and battle until the end!"
Mifflinburg next plays at Line Mountain at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Danville 52, Mifflinburg 43
At Mifflinburg
Danville;12;8;17;15; - 52
Mifflinburg;12;8;9;14; - 43
Danville (14-4) 52
Ethan Morrison 0 4-6 4; Carson Persing 3 3-4 123; Cade Cush 5 0-2 10; Luke Huron 3 3-3 9; Dameon White 5 1-2 11; Hayden Winn 1 4-4 6; Brendan Haas 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 15-21 52.
3-point goals: Persing.
Mifflinburg (12-8) 43
Tyler Reigel 4 1-3 11; Chad Martin 0 0-0 0; Zach Wertman 2 0-0 4; Ethan Bomgardner 6 2-3 14; Cheeky Griffith 1 0-0 2; Carter Breed 4 2-2 10; Aaron Bolick 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 5-8 43.
3-point goals: Reigel 2.
JV score: Danville, 58-47.
Warrior Run 51,
Bloomsburg 37
BLOOMSBURG – The Defenders have worked their way back to over .500 as a balanced scoring effort resulted in a commanding win over the Panthers in Heartland-III action Friday.
Three players scored in double figures for Warrior Run (10-9 overall), which has won its third game in a row and its sixth in the last eight games.
Carter Marr led the way with 11 points, plus Cooper Wilkins and Ryan Newton added 10 points apiece for the Defenders, who outscored Bloomsburg (5-14) 27-13 over the second and third quarters to take control of the game.
Warrior Run next plays at Central Columbia at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Warrior Run 51, Bloomsburg 37
At Bloomsburg
Warrior Run;13;14;13;6; - 51
Bloomsburg;11;5;8;13; - 37
Warrior Run (10-9) 51
Griffen Harrington 0 2-2 2; Carter Marr 3 5-9 11; Cooper Wilkins 4 1-3 10; Aiden Lewis 0 0-0 0; Braego Cieslukowski 2 0-0 6; Aiden McKee 2 2-2 6; Mason Sheesley 2 0-0 6; Ryan Newton 4 0-0 10. Totals: 17 10-16 51.
3-point goals: Cieslukowski 2, Sheesley 2, Newton 2, Wilkins.
Bloomsburg (5-14) 37
Hughie Curran 0 0-0 0; Dru Williams 2 3-4 7; Katrell Butler 5 2-4 12; Wyatt Brosius 0 0-0 0; Jacob Evans 3 1-2 7; Nasir Heard 3 1-2 8; Isaiah Harriot 1 1-2 3. Totals: 14 8-14 37.
3-point goals: Heard.
JV score: WR, 64-42. High scorer: WR, Landen Polcyn, 16.
Lewisburg 75, Montoursville 57
MONTOURSVILLE – The Green Dragons stayed hot behind the 1-2 punch of Cam Michaels and Henry Harrison and their 3-point shooting to roll to an easy Heartland-II victory.
Michaels scored a game-high 33 points with the help of five treys, while Harrison knocked down six 3’s and scored 20 points for Lewisburg (13-6 overall), which has won its eighth game in a row.
Devin Bodden also connected on three 3-pointers and added nine points in the rout for the Green Dragons, who jumped out to a 46-28 halftime lead.
Lewisburg next hosts Hughesville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Lewisburg 75, Montoursville 57
At Montoursville
Lewisburg;21;25;15;14; - 75
Montoursville;11;17;19;10; - 57
Lewisburg (13-6) 75
Cam Michaels 13 2-4 33; Noah Pawling 2 1-1 5; Henry Harrison 8 0-0 20; Wade Young 1 0-0 2; Neyshawn Mabry 2 0-0 4; Devin Bodden 3 0-0 9; Tsogtoo Batbaatar 0 2-2 2. Totals: 29 5-7 75.
3-point goals: Harrison 6, Michaels 5, Bodden 3.
Montoursville (7-13) 57
Bryce Eberhart 5 1-1 14; Quinn Ranck 5 4-5 17; Nason Tran 0 0-0 0; Jimmy Mussina 0 0-0 0; Conner Imbro 0 0-0 0; Gavin Cott 1 0-0 3; Shea Ulmer 2 0-0 6; Tanner Menne 5 5-6 15; Wyatt Fry 0 0-0 0; Chase Snyder 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 10-12 57.
3-point goals: Eberhart 3, Ranck 3, Ulmer 2, Cott.
