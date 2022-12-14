Basketball
NBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
Boston 22 7 .759 — Brooklyn 17 12 .586 5 Philadelphia 15 12 .556 6 New York 14 13 .519 7 Toronto 13 14 .481 8
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 14 14 .500 — Miami 13 15 .464 1 Washington 11 17 .393 3 Orlando 8 20 .286 6 Charlotte 7 20 .259 6½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 20 7 .741 — Cleveland 17 11 .607 3½ Indiana 14 14 .500 6½ Chicago 11 15 .423 8½ Detroit 7 22 .241 14
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
New Orleans 18 9 .667 — Memphis 18 9 .667 — Dallas 14 13 .519 4 San Antonio 9 18 .333 9 Houston 9 18 .333 9
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
Denver 16 10 .615 — Portland 15 12 .556 1½ Utah 16 14 .533 2 Minnesota 13 14 .481 3½ Oklahoma City 11 16 .407 5½
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
Phoenix 16 12 .571 — L.A. Clippers 16 13 .552 ½ Sacramento 14 12 .538 1 Golden State 14 14 .500 2 L.A. Lakers 11 16 .407 4½ ___
Monday’s Games
Brooklyn 112, Washington 100 Miami 87, Indiana 82 Memphis 128, Atlanta 103 San Antonio 112, Cleveland 111 Dallas 121, Oklahoma City 114 Portland 133, Minnesota 112 L.A. Clippers 113, Boston 93
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia 123, Sacramento 103 Milwaukee 128, Golden State 111 Houston 111, Phoenix 97 Utah 121, New Orleans 100 Boston 122, L.A. Lakers 118, OT
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m. Detroit at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Golden State at Indiana, 7 p.m. New York at Chicago, 7:30 p.m. Sacramento at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Miami at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Portland at San Antonio, 8 p.m. Cleveland at Dallas, 9 p.m. Washington at Denver, 9 p.m. Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Miami at Houston, 8 p.m. Milwaukee at Memphis, 8 p.m. New Orleans at Utah, 9 p.m. Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Sacramento at Detroit, 7 p.m. Brooklyn at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Golden State at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Indiana at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. Orlando at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. New York at Chicago, 8 p.m. Portland at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Denver at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
HockeyNHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 28 23 4 1 47 110 61 Toronto 30 19 5 6 44 100 70 Tampa Bay 28 18 9 1 37 101 84 Detroit 28 13 9 6 32 84 87 Florida 30 14 12 4 32 102 98 Montreal 28 14 12 2 30 84 97 Buffalo 29 13 14 2 28 115 103 Ottawa 28 12 14 2 26 86 89
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 29 21 6 2 44 104 71 Carolina 28 16 6 6 38 81 73 Pittsburgh 29 17 8 4 38 102 84 N.Y. Islanders 30 17 12 1 35 95 84 N.Y. Rangers 30 15 10 5 35 93 85 Washington 31 15 12 4 34 94 92 Philadelphia 30 9 14 7 25 72 99 Columbus 28 10 16 2 22 80 115
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 30 17 8 5 39 110 84 Winnipeg 28 18 9 1 37 94 75 Colorado 27 15 10 2 32 85 76 Minnesota 28 15 11 2 32 88 85 Nashville 27 12 12 3 27 70 85 St. Louis 29 13 15 1 27 85 108 Arizona 27 9 14 4 22 75 102 Chicago 27 7 16 4 18 65 101
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 31 21 9 1 43 104 85 Seattle 28 16 9 3 35 98 91 Los Angeles 32 15 12 5 35 106 118 Edmonton 30 17 13 0 34 109 102 Calgary 29 13 11 5 31 87 89 Vancouver 28 12 13 3 27 97 109 San Jose 31 10 16 5 25 99 113 Anaheim 30 7 20 3 17 70 130 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh 2, Dallas 1 N.Y. Rangers 4, New Jersey 3, OT Montreal 2, Calgary 1, SO Ottawa 3, Anaheim 0 St. Louis 1, Nashville 0, OT Minnesota 2, Edmonton 1
Tuesday’s Games
Florida 4, Columbus 0 Dallas 4, New Jersey 1 Buffalo 6, Los Angeles 0 Toronto 7, Anaheim 0 Carolina 1, Detroit 0 Tampa Bay 6, Seattle 2 Boston 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, SO Edmonton 6, Nashville 3 Vegas 6, Winnipeg 5 Washington 7, Chicago 3 Colorado 3, Philadelphia 2 San Jose 3, Arizona 2
Wednesday’s Games
Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Detroit at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m. Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Anaheim at Montreal, 7 p.m. Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Boston, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Florida, 7 p.m. Seattle at Carolina, 7 p.m. Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Nashville at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Buffalo at Colorado, 9 p.m. St. Louis at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m. St. Louis at Calgary, 9 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
AHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 25 17 5 2 1 37 74 61 Providence 24 15 4 3 2 35 73 64 Bridgeport 24 14 6 4 0 32 88 73 WB/Scranton 21 12 6 1 2 27 67 51 Charlotte 24 12 9 2 1 27 70 77 Lehigh Valley 22 11 9 1 1 24 64 64 Springfield 24 9 10 1 4 23 65 68 Hartford 22 7 10 1 4 19 51 68
North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 24 14 8 1 1 30 80 75 Rochester 23 12 9 1 1 26 74 81 Cleveland 22 11 8 1 2 25 84 90 Syracuse 23 10 9 2 2 24 89 84 Belleville 24 11 12 1 0 23 85 95 Utica 20 8 8 3 1 20 57 62 Laval 25 8 13 3 1 20 83 100
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 23 15 7 0 1 31 81 62 Texas 24 13 7 2 2 30 88 68 Rockford 23 13 7 1 2 29 89 76 Manitoba 21 12 6 2 1 27 65 62 Iowa 24 11 9 2 2 26 74 79 Grand Rapids 23 10 12 1 0 21 67 90 Chicago 20 6 12 2 0 14 51 82
Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Colorado 24 15 7 2 0 32 70 58 Calgary 23 15 7 1 0 31 92 62 Ontario 22 14 7 0 1 29 68 55 Coachella Valley 20 12 5 3 0 27 73 64 San Jose 24 13 10 0 1 27 68 73 Abbotsford 22 12 8 1 1 26 78 73 Tucson 22 11 7 4 0 26 71 70 Bakersfield 23 9 13 1 0 19 64 76 Henderson 25 9 15 0 1 19 63 75 San Diego 24 6 18 0 0 12 59 87 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
Rockford 7, Iowa 4 Tucson 7, Coachella Valley 2 Manitoba 4, Calgary 1
Wednesday’s Games
Laval at Utica, 7 p.m. Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m. Hartford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Coachella Valley at Tucson, 9:30 p.m. Abbotsford at San Diego, 10 p.m. San Jose at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Texas at Chicago, 12 p.m. Manitoba at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
