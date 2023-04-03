WILLIAMSPORT — For the sixth time in program history and the first time since 2018, the Lycoming College wrestling team has earned National Wrestling Coaches Association Division III All-Academic Top 30 Team honors and a record group of five Warriors earned NWCA Scholar All-American honors, the organization announced.
To be eligible for the NWCA Scholar All-American award, a student-athlete must carry a cumulative GPA better than 3.20 or have earned a 3.20 GPA in the past two semesters and meet one of three criteria: qualify for the NCAA Championships, place in the NCAA Regional or win more than 66 percent of his matches.
First-year Kobin Karper, junior Wiley Kahler, sophomore Cooper Gilham, sophomore Logan Bartlett, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, and senior Connor Fulmer (Southern Columbia H.S.) earned NWCA Scholar All-Americans, the first time in program history had five honorees, surpassing the mark of four set by the 2018 team.
The Warriors made an appearance on the NWCA Division III All-Academic Top 30 Teams list for the second straight year, as the team’s GPA was good for 15th in the nation, the third-highest spot in program history. To be awarded this honor, the team GPA is calculated as an average the 10 regional starters, while allowing two wrestlers who competed in at least half the team’s events to replace starters.
Karper, a psychology major, finished his first year with the Warriors with a 23-8 record, taking sixth at the NCAA Southeast Regional. He had eight pins and a team-leading seven technical falls during his rookie year at 149 pounds.
Kahler, a business administration major, posted a fourth-place finish at the NCAA Southeast Regional while posting a 27-11 record at 141 pounds. He notched seven pins, three technical falls and a team-leading seven major decisions during the season. Kahler is 57-20 in his career with 11 pins.
Gilham, a mathematics major, posted a 19-7 record in his first year with the Warriors while serving as a backup to Kahler at 141 pounds. Gilham notched four falls, two tech falls and a team-leading seven major decisions during the campaign.
Bartlett, a biochemistry major, posted an 18-6 record while serving as Karper’s backup at 149 pounds. He notched eight pins, a tech fall and two major decisions during the campaign. Bartlett is 43-22 in his career with 19 pins.
Fulmer, a history major with a special and secondary education certification, finished 33-3 during his senior year, winning his first MAC title at 285 pounds. Fulmer, who was nationally ranked throughout the season, reaching as high as fourth, posted 18 pins, three technical falls and three major decisions. He was a perfect 14-0 in dual meets. Fulmer, who earns the NWCA Scholar All-American accolades for the second straight season, finished his career with the Warriors 89-11. He is third in program history with 44 career falls.
The Warriors finished the 2022-23 season with a 10-5 record under 30th-year head coach Roger Crebs, posting a ninth-place finish at the NCAA Southeast Regional where four wrestlers placed for the team.
Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.
