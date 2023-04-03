WILLIAMSPORT — For the sixth time in program history and the first time since 2018, the Lycoming College wrestling team has earned National Wrestling Coaches Association Division III All-Academic Top 30 Team honors and a record group of five Warriors earned NWCA Scholar All-American honors, the organization announced.

To be eligible for the NWCA Scholar All-American award, a student-athlete must carry a cumulative GPA better than 3.20 or have earned a 3.20 GPA in the past two semesters and meet one of three criteria: qualify for the NCAA Championships, place in the NCAA Regional or win more than 66 percent of his matches.

