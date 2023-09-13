Field hockey
Milton 1,
Shikellamy 0 (OT)
SUNBURY – Elle McConnell connected on a ball from Samantha Krall to score with 5:36 left in the first overtime period to give the Black Panthers a HAC-I win over the Braves and another quality victory in 2023.
Milton (3-4, 2-0 HAC-I) won despite trailing Shikellamy in shots (12-6) and penalty corners (18-4). However, Alexis Reigel made 11 saves to get the shutout win.
The Black Panthers next play at Selinsgrove at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Girls volleyball
Shamokin 3,
Lewisburg 0
LEWISBURG - The Green Dragons battled, but they fell to the Indians in the Heartland Athletic Conference matchup.
Lewisburg (1-2) fell by scores of 25-10, 25-18 and 25-11.
Brooklyn Ayres had 10 digs, plus Elsa Fellon had three kills and an ace to lead the Green Dragons.
In addition, Sydney Bolinsky chipped in a pair of kills; Ava Motto had six digs, one kill and one ace; and Makaila Huff also had a kill for Lewisburg.
The Green Dragons next travel to Danville on Thursday.
Coed golf
Warrior Run 174,
Bloomsburg 239
BLOOMSBURG – Hannah Rabb fired an even-par 36 to lead the Defenders past the Panthers in the HAC-II match Monday.
Warrior Run 174, Bloomsburg 239
Monday at Frosty Valley C.C., par 36
Warrior Run scorers: Hannah Rabb, 36; Max Wirnsberger, 42; Carter Sheesley, 47; Dylan Laubach, 49. Other golfers: Alec Frey, 60; Colin Moore, 68.
Bloomsburg scorers: Alex Billmeyer, 52; Zane Smith, 53; Logan Traugh, 61; Lincoln Dunlap, 73.
Girls tennis
Central Mountain 3,
Milton 2
MILL HALL – The Black Panthers got wins from Abbey Kitchen at No. 2 singles, and from Emily Waltman and Avery Sassaman at No. 2 doubles during the HAC-I loss to the Wildcats on Monday.
Central Mountain 3, Milton 2
Monday at Central Mountain
Singles
1. Addison Lindsay (CM) def. Lydia Crawford, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Abbey Kitchen (M) def. Teresa Temple, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5).
3. Ellie Harry (CM) def. Kyleigh Snyder, 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Catie Lugg-Jocelyn Sproat (CM) def. Jordan Hackenberg-Aubree Carl, 6-0, 6-4.
2. Emily Waltman-Avery Sassaman (M) def. Molly Dubbs-Audra Eaton, 6-4, 6-1.
