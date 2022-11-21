WEST POINT, N.Y. — No. 1 Penn State crowned five champions at the 2022 Black Knight Open, hosted by Army West Point. The Nittany Lions had 13 wrestlers competing at the event.
The Nittany Lions (1-0) dominated the event by moving eight wrestlers into the finals, including three weight classes that featured all-Penn State title bouts. In the end, Penn State crowned five champions and went 5-3 in the finals, with all of the losses coming to other Penn State wrestlers in all-PSU finals. Eleven of Penn State’s 13 wrestlers placed.
Beau Bartlett, ranked No. 11 at 141, advanced to the finals at 141 where he met teammate David Evans. The Nittany Lion duo scrambled their way through near takedowns over 7:00 before Bartlett scored the bout’s only takedown with :27 left in sudden victory, posting the hard-fought 3-1 (sv) win. Bartlett took home the Black Knight title with a 4-0 mark, including a tech fall and a major. Evans placed second with a 3-1 mark, including a win over a ranked foe, and a pin.
Shayne Van Ness, ranked No. 23 at 149, advanced to the finals at 149 where he took on No. 14 Johnny Lovett of Central Michigan. Van Ness’ pressure led to a late takedown and an impressive 5-3 win. Van Ness claimed the Black Knight crown with a 3-0 mark, including a major.
Terrell Barrraclough, ranked No. 31 at 157, moved into the finals at 157 and battled true freshman teammate Levi Haines, reversed Barraclough in the final seconds, killed the time edge, and posted a 2-1 win in a great all-PSU final. Haines won the title with a 4-0 mark, including three wins over ranked opponents. Barraclough took second with a 3-1 mark, including a technical fall.
Alex Facundo, ranked No. 17 at 165, also made his way to the finals where he met Lion teammate Matt Lee. Facundo opened up a 7-1 lead and finished his title run with a 10-2 major over Lee. Facundo won the title with a 3-0 mark, including one major. Lee took second with a 3-1 record, two majors, and a win over a ranked opponent.
Max Dean, ranked No. 1 at 197, stormed his way into the finals at 197 as Penn State’s last of eight Black Knight Open finalists. Dean made short work of No. 25 Trey Rogers in the finals, taking a pin at the 1:15 mark. Dean earned Penn State’s fifth individual title at the event with a 4-0 record, including two pins and a tech fall. Dean was named the tournament’s Outstanding Wrestler for his efforts.
Gary Steen advanced to the semifinals at 125 before losing a 4-2 decision to No. 24 Ethan Berginc of Army. Steen wrestled for third and notched a 3-2 victory over Campbell’s Zander Phaturos to go 3-1 on the day. Donovon Ball finished third with a 4-3 win over Army’s Sahm Abdulrazzaq. Lucas Cochran placed fifth at 197 by going 4-1 with two majors. Jack Kelly went 1-2 at 174 and Karl Shindledecker dropped two tough decisions at 125 as well.
Penn State went 37-10 overall at the event, including eight majors, three tech falls and three pins.
Bucknell wrestlers post nine placewinners at annual Navy Classic
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Bucknell wrestling team competed at the annual Navy Classic on Saturday, and nine of the 20 Bison that attended ended up as placewinners. Darren Miller’s runner-up finish at 141 pounds highlighted the day, and Kurt Phipps (133) was Bucknell’s other top-3 finisher.
Miller registered a major decision over Lock Haven’s Tyler Dilley and later added a 5-3 decision over Navy’s Joshua Koderhandt in the semifinals before eventually falling to Nebraska’s Brock Hardy in the finals. The senior moved to 5-1 on the season.
As a team, Bucknell posted three major decisions, two technical falls and five pins on the day. Two of Bucknell’s pins came from Nolan Springer, who placed fifth at 197.
Dylan Chappell (141) earned a fourth-place finish, and Logan Deacetis (184) joined Springer as a fifth-place finisher. Mason McCready and Mikey Bartush finished sixth and seventh, respectively at 197, giving the Bison three 197-pound placewinners. Bartush registered a pin 0:49 into his seventh-place bout with Brad Morrison of Lock Haven to secure the spot.
Rounding out the group were Chase Barlow (165) and Sam Barnes (174), who each placed eighth.
