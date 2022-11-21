WEST POINT, N.Y. — No. 1 Penn State crowned five champions at the 2022 Black Knight Open, hosted by Army West Point. The Nittany Lions had 13 wrestlers competing at the event.

The Nittany Lions (1-0) dominated the event by moving eight wrestlers into the finals, including three weight classes that featured all-Penn State title bouts. In the end, Penn State crowned five champions and went 5-3 in the finals, with all of the losses coming to other Penn State wrestlers in all-PSU finals. Eleven of Penn State’s 13 wrestlers placed.

