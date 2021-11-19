National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 17 12 2 3 27 66 43 Toronto 18 12 5 1 25 48 43 Tampa Bay 15 9 3 3 21 47 43 Detroit 19 8 9 2 18 53 65 Boston 13 8 5 0 16 41 37 Buffalo 16 7 7 2 16 45 49 Montreal 19 4 13 2 10 38 67 Ottawa 15 4 10 1 9 36 52
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 15 13 2 0 26 53 29 Washington 17 10 2 5 25 58 39 N.Y. Rangers 17 10 4 3 23 46 47 Philadelphia 15 8 4 3 19 41 39 Columbus 14 9 5 0 18 48 44 New Jersey 15 7 5 3 17 43 46 Pittsburgh 16 6 6 4 16 49 51 N.Y. Islanders 13 5 6 2 12 29 39
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 16 11 5 0 22 56 49 Winnipeg 16 9 3 4 22 52 42 St. Louis 16 9 5 2 20 55 43 Nashville 16 9 6 1 19 44 42 Colorado 13 7 5 1 15 47 41 Dallas 15 6 7 2 14 39 50 Chicago 16 5 9 2 12 37 53 Arizona 17 2 13 2 6 30 67
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 16 12 4 0 24 63 48 Calgary 17 9 3 5 23 54 34 Anaheim 18 10 5 3 23 62 50 Vegas 17 10 7 0 20 54 52 Los Angeles 16 8 6 2 18 42 39 San Jose 16 8 7 1 17 44 46 Vancouver 17 5 10 2 12 43 59 Seattle 16 4 11 1 9 44 59 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh 6, Montreal 0 Calgary 5, Buffalo 0 Toronto 2, N.Y. Rangers 1 Florida 4, New Jersey 1 Tampa Bay 4, Philadelphia 3, SO St. Louis 4, San Jose 1 Minnesota 7, Dallas 2 Columbus 5, Arizona 4, SO Edmonton 2, Winnipeg 1, SO Vegas 5, Detroit 2 Carolina 2, Anaheim 1 Nashville at Ottawa, ppd
Friday’s Games
Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m. Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, ppd Carolina at Los Angeles, 4 p.m. New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m. Minnesota at Florida, 6 p.m. Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Calgary at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Nashville at Montreal, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7 p.m. Detroit at Arizona, 8 p.m. St. Louis at Dallas, 8 p.m. Chicago at Edmonton, 10 p.m. Columbus at Vegas, 10 p.m. Washington at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m. Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m. Calgary at Boston, 7 p.m. Toronto at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at Vancouver, 8 p.m. Washington at Seattle, 9 p.m. Arizona at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Brooklyn 11 5 .688 — Philadelphia 9 7 .563 2 New York 8 7 .533 2½ Boston 7 8 .467 3½ Toronto 7 9 .438 4
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Miami 11 5 .688 — Washington 10 5 .667 ½ Charlotte 9 7 .563 2 Atlanta 7 9 .438 4 Orlando 4 11 .267 6½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 10 5 .667 — Cleveland 9 8 .529 2 Milwaukee 7 8 .467 3 Indiana 6 10 .375 4½ Detroit 4 10 .286 5½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Dallas 9 5 .643 — Memphis 8 7 .533 1½ San Antonio 4 11 .267 5½ New Orleans 2 14 .125 8 Houston 1 14 .067 8½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 10 5 .667 — Denver 9 6 .600 1 Portland 8 8 .500 2½ Oklahoma City 6 8 .429 3½ Minnesota 6 9 .400 4
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Golden State 13 2 .867 — Phoenix 11 3 .786 1½ L.A. Clippers 9 6 .600 4 L.A. Lakers 8 8 .500 5½ Sacramento 6 9 .400 7
Thursday’s Games
Miami 112, Washington 97 Golden State 104, Cleveland 89 Memphis 120, L.A. Clippers 108 Minnesota 115, San Antonio 90 Philadelphia 103, Denver 89 Utah 119, Toronto 103
Friday’s Games
Golden State at Detroit, 7 p.m. Indiana at Charlotte, 7 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Orlando at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Chicago at Denver, 9 p.m. Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Toronto at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Houston at New York, 5 p.m. Miami at Washington, 7 p.m. New Orleans at Indiana, 7 p.m. Charlotte at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Oklahoma City at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Memphis at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Orlando at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Philadelphia at Portland, 10 p.m. Utah at Sacramento, 10 p.m. Sunday’s Games Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Detroit, 6 p.m. Denver at Phoenix, 8 p.m. New York at Chicago, 8 p.m. Toronto at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
EAST Boston U. 75, Hartford 70 Campbell 67, Marshall 65 Colgate 97, SUNY-Polytechnic Institute 50 Penn St. 74, St. Francis Brooklyn 59 Providence 69, New Hampshire 58 SOUTH Charlotte 67, Appalachian St. 66 Clemson 75, Temple 48 ETSU 56, SC-Upstate 43 FIU 73, Ball St. 60 Florida 81, Milwaukee 45 Indiana St. 77, Old Dominion 36 LSU 85, McNeese St. 46 Marquette 78, Mississippi 72 Morehead St. 84, Transylvania 59 N. Kentucky 74, E. Michigan 73 NC A&T 77, Greensboro 69 New Mexico St. 75, Davidson 64 Oklahoma 79, East Carolina 74 SC State 67, St. Andrews 53 South Carolina 66, UAB 63 St. Bonaventure 67, Boise St. 61 The Citadel 102, Carver 49 UNC-Asheville 61, Tennessee Tech 55 UNC-Greensboro 60, Green Bay 58 UNC-Wilmington 65, Coastal Carolina 53 Utah St. 87, Penn 79, 2OT Virginia Tech 85, St. Francis (Pa.) 55 West Virginia 87, Elon 68 MIDWEST Akron 99, Wheeling Jesuit 38 Cincinnati 79, Presbyterian 45 DePaul 73, Rutgers 70 E. Illinois 96, Rockford 64 Iowa 108, Alabama St. 82 Kansas 88, Stony Brook 59 Missouri 54, N. Illinois 37 Northwestern 82, Fairleigh Dickinson 46 S. Dakota St. 99, Presentation College 62 Saginaw Valley State 80, W. Michigan 63 Xavier 71, Ohio St. 65
Women’s college basketball
EAST CCSU 67, Brown 60 Columbia 72, Lafayette 59 Maryland 108, UNC-Wilmington 66 NJIT 59, LIU 53, OT Penn 63, St. Francis Brooklyn 46 Quinnipiac 75, Army 56 SOUTH Belmont 63, Alabama A&M 34 East Carolina 75, Hampton 58 Elon 71, Richmond 50 Florida St. 64, Jacksonville 39 George Washington 47, Old Dominion 45 Georgia 67, Mercer 52 LSU 70, Louisiana-Lafayette 41 Liberty 66, James Madison 61, OT Miami 56, FAU 46 New Orleans 63, Xavier (LA) 58 North Florida 83, Webber International 59 St. Thomas (MN) 65, SC State 50 Troy 84, Bethune-Cookman 58 UNC-Greensboro 69, Winthrop 39 Vanderbilt 75, Tennessee Tech 55 Wake Forest 55, Charlotte 49 MIDWEST Cleveland St. 2, IUPUI 0 E. Michigan 133, Grace Bible College 45 Fort Wayne 69, Ill.-Chicago 63 Iowa St. 98, Drake 76 Kent St. 101, John Carroll 40 Milwaukee 58, Wright St. 47 Montana 72, North Dakota 51 N. Kentucky 61, Green Bay 52 Notre Dame 71, Fordham 56 Robert Morris 55, Detroit 46 S. Dakota St. 78, Montana St. 49 SIU-Edwardsville 71, Illinois 62 South Dakota 83, Briar Cliff 35 UMKC 53, Wyoming 44 Youngstown St. 79, Oakland 68
Major League Soccer
PlayoffsFirst RoundEastern ConferenceSaturday, Nov. 20
No. 2 Philadelphia vs. No. 7 NY Red Bulls, 2:30 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 21
No. 4 New York City FC vs. No. 5 Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 23
No. 3 Nashville SC vs. No. 6 Orlando City, 8 p.m.
Western ConferenceSaturday, Nov. 20
No. 3 Sporting Kansas City vs. No. 6 Vancouver, 5 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 21
No. 4 Portland vs. No. 5 Minnesota United, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 23
No. 2 Seattle vs. No. 7 Real Salt Lake, 10:30 p.m.
Conference SemifinalEastern ConferenceSunday, Nov. 28
Nashville-Orlando City winner vs. Philadelphia-NY Red Bulls winner, 3 or 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 30
No. 1 New England vs. New York City FC-Atlanta winner, 7:30 p.m.
Western ConferenceThursday, Nov. 25
No. 1 Colorado vs. Portland-Minnesota United winner, 4:30 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 28
Sporting Kansas City-Vancouver winner vs. Seattle-Real Salt Lake winner, 3 or 5:30 p.m.
Conference FinalEastern ConferenceDec. 4-5
Semifinal winners, TBD
Western ConferenceDec. 4-5
Semifinal winners, TBD
MLS CupSaturday, Dec. 11
Conference Champions, 3 p.m.
NWSL
PlayoffsSunday, Nov. 14Semifinals
Washington 2, OL Reign 1 Chicago 2, Portland 0
Saturday, Nov. 20ChampionshipAt Louisville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.