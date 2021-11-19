National Hockey League

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 17 12 2 3 27 66 43 Toronto 18 12 5 1 25 48 43 Tampa Bay 15 9 3 3 21 47 43 Detroit 19 8 9 2 18 53 65 Boston 13 8 5 0 16 41 37 Buffalo 16 7 7 2 16 45 49 Montreal 19 4 13 2 10 38 67 Ottawa 15 4 10 1 9 36 52

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 15 13 2 0 26 53 29 Washington 17 10 2 5 25 58 39 N.Y. Rangers 17 10 4 3 23 46 47 Philadelphia 15 8 4 3 19 41 39 Columbus 14 9 5 0 18 48 44 New Jersey 15 7 5 3 17 43 46 Pittsburgh 16 6 6 4 16 49 51 N.Y. Islanders 13 5 6 2 12 29 39

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 16 11 5 0 22 56 49 Winnipeg 16 9 3 4 22 52 42 St. Louis 16 9 5 2 20 55 43 Nashville 16 9 6 1 19 44 42 Colorado 13 7 5 1 15 47 41 Dallas 15 6 7 2 14 39 50 Chicago 16 5 9 2 12 37 53 Arizona 17 2 13 2 6 30 67

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 16 12 4 0 24 63 48 Calgary 17 9 3 5 23 54 34 Anaheim 18 10 5 3 23 62 50 Vegas 17 10 7 0 20 54 52 Los Angeles 16 8 6 2 18 42 39 San Jose 16 8 7 1 17 44 46 Vancouver 17 5 10 2 12 43 59 Seattle 16 4 11 1 9 44 59 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 6, Montreal 0 Calgary 5, Buffalo 0 Toronto 2, N.Y. Rangers 1 Florida 4, New Jersey 1 Tampa Bay 4, Philadelphia 3, SO St. Louis 4, San Jose 1 Minnesota 7, Dallas 2 Columbus 5, Arizona 4, SO Edmonton 2, Winnipeg 1, SO Vegas 5, Detroit 2 Carolina 2, Anaheim 1 Nashville at Ottawa, ppd

Friday’s Games

Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m. Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, ppd Carolina at Los Angeles, 4 p.m. New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m. Minnesota at Florida, 6 p.m. Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Calgary at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Nashville at Montreal, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7 p.m. Detroit at Arizona, 8 p.m. St. Louis at Dallas, 8 p.m. Chicago at Edmonton, 10 p.m. Columbus at Vegas, 10 p.m. Washington at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m. Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m. Calgary at Boston, 7 p.m. Toronto at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at Vancouver, 8 p.m. Washington at Seattle, 9 p.m. Arizona at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

National Basketball Association

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB Brooklyn 11 5 .688 — Philadelphia 9 7 .563 2 New York 8 7 .533 2½ Boston 7 8 .467 3½ Toronto 7 9 .438 4

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB Miami 11 5 .688 — Washington 10 5 .667 ½ Charlotte 9 7 .563 2 Atlanta 7 9 .438 4 Orlando 4 11 .267 6½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 10 5 .667 — Cleveland 9 8 .529 2 Milwaukee 7 8 .467 3 Indiana 6 10 .375 4½ Detroit 4 10 .286 5½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB Dallas 9 5 .643 — Memphis 8 7 .533 1½ San Antonio 4 11 .267 5½ New Orleans 2 14 .125 8 Houston 1 14 .067 8½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB Utah 10 5 .667 — Denver 9 6 .600 1 Portland 8 8 .500 2½ Oklahoma City 6 8 .429 3½ Minnesota 6 9 .400 4

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB Golden State 13 2 .867 — Phoenix 11 3 .786 1½ L.A. Clippers 9 6 .600 4 L.A. Lakers 8 8 .500 5½ Sacramento 6 9 .400 7

Thursday’s Games

Miami 112, Washington 97 Golden State 104, Cleveland 89 Memphis 120, L.A. Clippers 108 Minnesota 115, San Antonio 90 Philadelphia 103, Denver 89 Utah 119, Toronto 103

Friday’s Games

Golden State at Detroit, 7 p.m. Indiana at Charlotte, 7 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Orlando at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Chicago at Denver, 9 p.m. Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Toronto at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Houston at New York, 5 p.m. Miami at Washington, 7 p.m. New Orleans at Indiana, 7 p.m. Charlotte at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Oklahoma City at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Memphis at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Orlando at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Philadelphia at Portland, 10 p.m. Utah at Sacramento, 10 p.m. Sunday’s Games Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Detroit, 6 p.m. Denver at Phoenix, 8 p.m. New York at Chicago, 8 p.m. Toronto at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Men’s college basketball

EAST Boston U. 75, Hartford 70 Campbell 67, Marshall 65 Colgate 97, SUNY-Polytechnic Institute 50 Penn St. 74, St. Francis Brooklyn 59 Providence 69, New Hampshire 58 SOUTH Charlotte 67, Appalachian St. 66 Clemson 75, Temple 48 ETSU 56, SC-Upstate 43 FIU 73, Ball St. 60 Florida 81, Milwaukee 45 Indiana St. 77, Old Dominion 36 LSU 85, McNeese St. 46 Marquette 78, Mississippi 72 Morehead St. 84, Transylvania 59 N. Kentucky 74, E. Michigan 73 NC A&T 77, Greensboro 69 New Mexico St. 75, Davidson 64 Oklahoma 79, East Carolina 74 SC State 67, St. Andrews 53 South Carolina 66, UAB 63 St. Bonaventure 67, Boise St. 61 The Citadel 102, Carver 49 UNC-Asheville 61, Tennessee Tech 55 UNC-Greensboro 60, Green Bay 58 UNC-Wilmington 65, Coastal Carolina 53 Utah St. 87, Penn 79, 2OT Virginia Tech 85, St. Francis (Pa.) 55 West Virginia 87, Elon 68 MIDWEST Akron 99, Wheeling Jesuit 38 Cincinnati 79, Presbyterian 45 DePaul 73, Rutgers 70 E. Illinois 96, Rockford 64 Iowa 108, Alabama St. 82 Kansas 88, Stony Brook 59 Missouri 54, N. Illinois 37 Northwestern 82, Fairleigh Dickinson 46 S. Dakota St. 99, Presentation College 62 Saginaw Valley State 80, W. Michigan 63 Xavier 71, Ohio St. 65

Women’s college basketball

EAST CCSU 67, Brown 60 Columbia 72, Lafayette 59 Maryland 108, UNC-Wilmington 66 NJIT 59, LIU 53, OT Penn 63, St. Francis Brooklyn 46 Quinnipiac 75, Army 56 SOUTH Belmont 63, Alabama A&M 34 East Carolina 75, Hampton 58 Elon 71, Richmond 50 Florida St. 64, Jacksonville 39 George Washington 47, Old Dominion 45 Georgia 67, Mercer 52 LSU 70, Louisiana-Lafayette 41 Liberty 66, James Madison 61, OT Miami 56, FAU 46 New Orleans 63, Xavier (LA) 58 North Florida 83, Webber International 59 St. Thomas (MN) 65, SC State 50 Troy 84, Bethune-Cookman 58 UNC-Greensboro 69, Winthrop 39 Vanderbilt 75, Tennessee Tech 55 Wake Forest 55, Charlotte 49 MIDWEST Cleveland St. 2, IUPUI 0 E. Michigan 133, Grace Bible College 45 Fort Wayne 69, Ill.-Chicago 63 Iowa St. 98, Drake 76 Kent St. 101, John Carroll 40 Milwaukee 58, Wright St. 47 Montana 72, North Dakota 51 N. Kentucky 61, Green Bay 52 Notre Dame 71, Fordham 56 Robert Morris 55, Detroit 46 S. Dakota St. 78, Montana St. 49 SIU-Edwardsville 71, Illinois 62 South Dakota 83, Briar Cliff 35 UMKC 53, Wyoming 44 Youngstown St. 79, Oakland 68

Major League Soccer

PlayoffsFirst RoundEastern ConferenceSaturday, Nov. 20

No. 2 Philadelphia vs. No. 7 NY Red Bulls, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 21

No. 4 New York City FC vs. No. 5 Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 23

No. 3 Nashville SC vs. No. 6 Orlando City, 8 p.m.

Western ConferenceSaturday, Nov. 20

No. 3 Sporting Kansas City vs. No. 6 Vancouver, 5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 21

No. 4 Portland vs. No. 5 Minnesota United, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 23

No. 2 Seattle vs. No. 7 Real Salt Lake, 10:30 p.m.

Conference SemifinalEastern ConferenceSunday, Nov. 28

Nashville-Orlando City winner vs. Philadelphia-NY Red Bulls winner, 3 or 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 30

No. 1 New England vs. New York City FC-Atlanta winner, 7:30 p.m.

Western ConferenceThursday, Nov. 25

No. 1 Colorado vs. Portland-Minnesota United winner, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 28

Sporting Kansas City-Vancouver winner vs. Seattle-Real Salt Lake winner, 3 or 5:30 p.m.

Conference FinalEastern ConferenceDec. 4-5

Semifinal winners, TBD

Western ConferenceDec. 4-5

Semifinal winners, TBD

MLS CupSaturday, Dec. 11

Conference Champions, 3 p.m.

NWSL

PlayoffsSunday, Nov. 14Semifinals

Washington 2, OL Reign 1 Chicago 2, Portland 0

Saturday, Nov. 20ChampionshipAt Louisville

Washington vs. Chicago, Noon

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contracts of LHP Ray Kerr from Tacoma (Triple-A West) and OFs Alberto Rodriguez and Julio Rodriguez from Everett (High-A West) and agreed to terms on major league contracts. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jose Berrios on a seven-year contract. National League ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Named Brent Strom pitching coach. COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with C Elias Diaz on a three-year contract. NEW YORK METS — Named Billy Eppler general manager. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Recalled G Leandro Bolmaro from Iowa (NBA G League). FOOTBALL National Football League ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed TE Parker Hesse and LB Emmanuel Ellerbee to the active roster. Placed LB Daren Bates and TE Hayden Hurst on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed OLs Rick Leonard and Joe Sculthorpe to the practice squad. Promoted WR Marvin Hall and S Shawn Williams from the practice squad to the active roster. Activated RB Qadree Ollison from the reserve/COVID-19 list. BUFFALO BILLS — Placed OL Spencer Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated WR Jake Kumerow from the reserve/COVID-19 list. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated LB Markus Bailey from the reserve/COVID-19 list. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated RB John Kelly from the reserve/COVID-19 list. DALLAS COWBOYS — Activated K Greg Zuerlein from the reserve/COVID-19 list. DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Geronimo Allison to the practice squad. Released WR Travis Johnson and CB Parnell Motley from the practice squad. Activated CB Corey Ballentine from injured reserve. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed WR Marcus Kemp on the reserve/COVID-19 list. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed WR Tyron Johnson to the practice squad. Released WR Marcell Ateman from the practice squad. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed S Sheldrick Redwine to the practice squad. Released QB Jake Dolegala from the practice squad. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated LB Ryan Connelly from the reserve/COVID-19 list. NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed LB Benardrick McKinney to the active roster. Signed RB Jonathan Williams to the practice squad. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Designated DL Carlos Davis to return from injured reserve to practice. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Chris Slayton to the practice squad. Placed DT Darrion Daniels on the practice squad injured reserve. HOCKEY National Hockey League ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned F Ben McCartney to Tucson (AHL). BOSTON BRUINS — Reassigned D Victor Berglund from Providence (AHL) to Maine ECHL). COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned G Hunter Miska from Colorado (AHL) to Utah (ECHL). MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled F Cole Caufield from Laval (AHL). Reassigned F Alex Belzile to Laval. NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled D Robin Salo from Bridgeport (AHL). OTTAWA SENATORS — Returned F Andrew Agozzino to Belleville (AHL). ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reassigned G Colten Ellis from Springfield (AHL) to Worcester (ECHL). VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Waived F Justin Bailey. VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Reassigned G Jiri Patera to Henderson (AHL) from Fort Wayne (ECHL). American Hockey League BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Released D Cole Fraser. CHICAGO WOLVES — Loaned F Kyle Marino to Idaho (ECHL). CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Recalled F Jake Gaudet from Kalamazoo (ECHL). ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled F Kale Howarth from Indy (ECHL). TUCSON ROADRUNNER — Acquired F Avery Peterson. East Coast Hockey League ECHL — Suspended Trois-Rivieres F Cedric Montminy for one game and fined an undisclosed amount for game misconduct for charging in a game against Worcester on Nov. 17. Fined Maine F Mathew Santos for an unpenalized spearing infraction in a game against Jacksonville on Nov. 17. ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Acquired F Sebastan Vidmar. CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Signed D Kyle Thacker. FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Signed G Sean Bonar and F Marcus Ortiz. Loaned Fs Tyler Busch and Matt Boudens to Henderson (AHL). GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Acquired F Nikita Pavlychev. Placed F Tommy Besinger on reserve. IDAHO STEELHEADS — Claimed D Cooper Jones off waivers from Jacksonville. INDY FUEL — Returned F Anthony Rinaldi to Greenville. RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated G David Tendeck from reserve. Placed G Cole Kehler on reserve. WICHITA NAILERS — Placed F Billy Exell on commissioner’s exempt list. WORCESTER RAILERS — Released G Marc-Antoine Gelinas as emergency backup goalie (EBUG). MAINE MARINERS — Placed F Devon Paliani on reserve. KALAMAZOO WINGS — Activated F Logan Lambdin from reserve. SOCCER Major League Soccer LOS ANGELES FC — Announced a mutual decision to part ways with head coach Bob Bradley at the end of his contract. USL Championship SPORTING KANSAS CITY II — Announced head coach Paulo Nagamura has ended his tenure to pursue other opportunities. United States Soccer League One NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION II — Signed MF Esmir Bajraktarevic.

