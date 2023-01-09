COAL TOWNSHIP — Mifflinburg’s boys basketball team bounced back from its first loss in a couple of weeks by getting three players in double figures that led the Wildcats to a 55-27 nonleague victory on Saturday.
Ethan Bomgardner and Carter Breed scored 13 points apiece, plus Tyler Reigel added 11 points for Mifflinburg (8-3), which fell to cross-county rival Lewisburg 57-45 on Friday.
“This group is a mentally strong group. To bounce back after a tough loss to a rival like we did shows the fight we have to not let what happened yesterday effect today,” said Mifflinburg coach Ian Elliott.
“Our defense was incredibly aggressive (only 10 points in the second half), and we got into a flow on offense! I’m really proud of these guys. Now we’re onto Central Columbia Wednesday night!”
Mifflinburg will host Central Columbia at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Mifflinburg 55, Lourdes Regional 27
Saturday at Lourdes Regional
Mifflinburg 9 15 21 10 – 55
Lourdes Reg. 7 10 6 4 — 27
Mifflinburg (8-3) 55
Tyler Reigel 5 0-0 11; Chad Martin 3 0-0 6; Zack Wertman 2 1-2 5; Ethan Bomgardner 4 5-8 13; Cheeky Griffith 0 2-2 2; Carter Breed 4 5-10 13; Logan Wilson 0 0-0 0; Charles Reeder 1 0-0 2; Aaron Bolick 1 0-0 3. Totals: 20 13-22 55.
3-point goals: Reigel, Bolick.
Lourdes Regional (3-8) 27
Sandri 2 1-2 7; Hughes 4 2-3 11; Camonich 0 1-2 1; Feudale 4 0-0 8; Bradley 0 0-0 0; Erb 0 0-0 0; Scicchitano 0 0-0 0; Rishel 0 0-0 0; Sheg 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 4-7.
3-point goals: Sandri 2, Hughes.
JV score: LR, 43-41, OT.
Loyalsock 63,Warrior Run 54TURBOTVILLE — Big games from both Aiden McKee and Mason Sheesley weren’t enough as the Lancers took the Heartland-III victory Saturday.
McKee scored 20 points and Sheesley had 18 for Warrior Run (4-6 overall), which next plays at Mount Carmel at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Loyalsock 63, Warrior Run 54
Saturday at Warrior Run
Loyalsock 21 13 16 13 – 63
Warrior Run 14 16 12 12 – 54
Loyalsock (5-3) 63
Jalen Andrews 6 7-12 20; Tyler Gee 1 1-2 3; Gage Patterson 8 2-4 18; Nate Bowman 5 2-4 13; Tarik Abdel-Hakim 1 0-0 2; Alec Kulp 1 1-2 3; Lucas Pearson 0 0-2 0; Isaiah Jennings 0 0-0 0; Krish Patel 0 1-2 1; Ethan Nagy 1 0-0 3. Totals: 23 14-28 63.
3-point goals: Andrews, Bowman, Nagy.
Warrior Run (4-6) 54
Chase Beachel 0 0-0 0; Griffen Harrington 2 0-0 4; Jake Bruckhart 0 0-0 0; Carter Marr 0 1-3 1; Cooper Wilkins 3 0-0 7; James Keifer 0 0-0 0; Braego Cieslukowski 0 0-0 0; Aiden McKee 8 4-4 20; Mason Sheesley 5 4-6 18; Gavin Gorton 0 0-0 0; Mason Hulsizer 0 0-0 0; Ryan Newton 2 0-0 4; Ethan Balzer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 9-13 54.
3-point goals: Sheesley 4, Wilkins.
JV score: WR, 56-49. High scorers: WR, Gorton, 16; Loyalsock, Patel, 21.
Girls basketballMeadowbrok Chr. 49,Johnstown Chr. 28MILTON – Kailey Devlin poured in 31 points as the Lions cruised to the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association win on Saturday.
Devlin added eight rebounds, five steals and three assists to her outstanding day for Meadowbrook (7-1 overall).
Audrey Millett added 10 points and 10 rebounds, plus Alayna Smith added four points and five rebounds for the Lions, who next host Muncy today at 7:30 p.m.
Meadowbrook Chr. 49, Johnstown Chr. 28
Saturday at Meadowbrook Christian
Johnstown 9 9 4 6 – 28
Meadowbrook 19 7 21 2 – 49
Johnstown 28
H. Ressler 0 0-3 0; L. Hostetter 1 2-4 4; E. Speigel 2 2-2 6; S. Mack 1 0-0 2; U. Miller 5 2-4 14; S. Swartz 0 0-0 0; A. Burkey 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 6-13 28.
3-point goals: Miller.
Meadowbrook (7-1) 49
Alyssa Canelo 1 0-0 2; Kailey Devlin 12 6-7 31; Madalyn Fasnacht 0 0-0 0; Audrey Millett 5 0-0 10; Alayna Smith 2 0-0 4; Grace Ask 1 0-2 2. Totals: 19 6-9 49.
3-point goals: Devlin.
Lourdes Regional 34,Lewisburg 28COAL TOWNSHIP — The Green Dragons started off Saturday’s nonleague contest against the Red Raiders well, but they didn’t finish the game that way as Lourdes got the win.
Keeley Baker and Sophie Kilbride led Lewisburg (5-4) with 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Kilbride added seven rebounds, five steals and two assists in the game, plus Baker also pulled down 12 boards for the Green Dragons, who scored 12 points in the first quarter, but only 16 the rest of the way.
Lewisburg next plays at Central Mountain at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Lourdes Regional 34, Lewisburg 28
Saturday at Lourdes Regional
Lewisburg 12 3 8 5 – 28
Lourdes 8 11 8 7 — 34
Lewisburg (5-4) 38
Sydney Bolinsky 0 1-2 1; Maddy Moyers 1 0-0 3; Addie Wuerdeman 0 0-0 0; Maddie Still 0 0-0 0; Elsa Fellon 1 0-0 2; Sophie Kilbride 5 0-0 10; Teagan Osunde 0 0-0 0; Keeley Baker 6 0-0 12. Totals: 13 1-2 28.
3-point goals: Moyers.
Lourdes Regional 34
Masie Reed 3 0-0 7; V. Lindenmuth 2 0-0 4; Paityn Moyer 3 0-2 6; C. Grimes 0 0-0 0; Chloe Rishel 2 2-2 6; Ana Keer 0 0-0 0; Leah Kosmer 5 1-3 11; G. Coleman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 3-7 43.
3-point goals: Reed.
WrestlingLewisburg goes undefeated at Coudersport DualsCOUDERSPORT – The Green Dragons had a couple of easy wins to post a 3-0 mark at the Coudersport Duals on Saturday. Lewisburg beat Oswayo Valley, 66-5; Coudersport, 48-21; and Clarion, 36-30.
Leading the Green Dragons on the day were Landen Wagner and Trent Wenrich, both of whom went 3-0 during the tournament. Wagner won all three of hits bouts by pin, and Wenrich had two pins and a forfeit on the day.
Match 1
Lewisburg 66, Oswayo Valley 5
113: Landon Michaels (L) won by forfeit.
120: Jace Gessner (L) won by forfeit.
126: Landen Wagner (L) pinned Riley May, 1:27.
132: Quinton Bartlett (L) won by forfeit.
138: Derek Gessner (L) won by forfeit.
145: Daniel Leao (L) won by forfeit.
152: Double forfeit.
160: Chase Wenrich (L) pinned Jacob Alrich, :32.
172: Derek Shedleski (L) won by forfeit.
189: Trent Wenrich (L) pinned Abram Austin, :43.
215: Evan Frederick (L) won by forfeit.
285: Lennon Barner (L) won by forfeit.
106: Andrew Coriaty (OV) tech. fall Nolan Altoft, 15-0, 4:00.
Match 2
Lewisburg 48, Coudersport 21
106: Altoft (L) won by forfeit.
113: Michaels (L) won by forfeit.
120: J. Gessner (L) won by forfeit.
126: Wagner (L) pinned Brett Moss, 1:19.
132: Bartlett (L) pinned Wyatt Daisley, 3:39.
138: D. Gessner (L) pinned Jett Finch, 1:33.
145: Owen Deutschlander (C) pinned Leao, 1:52.
152: Double forfeit.
160: C. Wentrich (L) won by forfeit.
172: John Wright (C) dec. Derek Shedleski, 9-5.
189: T. Wenrich (L) won by forfeit.
215: Gavyn Ayers (C) pinned Frederick, :42.
285: William Rossman (C) pinned Barner, 1:14.
Match 3
Lewisburg 36, Clarion 30
120: J. Gessner (L) pinned Grayson Aaron, 2:39.
126: Wagner (L) pinned Seth Weckerly, :48.
132: Bartlett (L) pinned Zane Vantassel, 3:17.
138: D. Gessner (L) dec. Brendon Wright, 13-10.
145: Jacob Henry (C) pinned Leao, 1:50.
152: Ben Aaron (C) won by forfeit.
160: Mason Gourley (C) dec. Wenrich, 12-10.
172: Shedleski (L) pinned Matt Alston, 1:33.
189: Wenrich (L) pinned Gavin Hannold, :36.
215: Logan Edmonds (C) pinned Frederick, 5:21.
285: Josh Beal (C) pinned Barner, 2:37.
106: Altoft (L) dec. Kaden Ferguson, 11-10.
113: Logan Powell (C) dec. Michaels, 6-0.
Milton finishes second at Cedar DualsLEBANON — Behind in part to five-win days from Ty Locke, Alex Hoffman and Aiden Keiser, the Black Panthers went 4-1 in the Cedar Duals on Saturday to finish as the tournament’s runners-up.
Keiser pinned all five of his opponents at 171, while Locke, wrestling at both 107 and 114 pounds, pinned three of his opponents in the tournament, and Hoffman got three pins at 160.
Also for Milton, Tyler Geiswite (127), Quinn Keister (133) and Trey Locke (189/215) all went 4-1 in the dual meet tournament.
Match 1
Milton 55, Wyomissing 18
127: Tyler Geiswite (M) pinned Jayden Breitenstein, 1:10.
133: Quinn Keister (M) won by forfeit.
139: Chase Lytle (M) dec. Kenneth Minton, 9-4.
145: Vincent Penta (W) pinned Alex DeHart, 2:37.
152: Alex Parker (M) pinned Ari Levin, :47.
160: Alex Hoffman (M) pinned Francisco Fabian, 2:36.
172: Aiden Keiser (M) pinned Jeremiah Diaz, :50.
189: Trey Locke (M) pinned Bryce Butler, :54.
215: Cale Bastian (M) won by forfeit.
285: Caleb Brewer (M) pinned Paul Rohland, :54.
107: Ty Locke (M) pinned Adam Baker, :49.
114: Tyler Stokes (M) maj. dec. Renie Harris, 9-0.
121: Kade Yourkavitch (W) won by forfeit.
Match 2
Milton 54, Lancaster Catholic 24
114: Stokes (M) won by forfeit.
121: Rocco Tirone (LC) won by forfeit.
127: Geiswite (M) pinned John Martin, 1:47.
133: Keister (M) pinned Clark Salisbury, 1:42.
139: Gavin Badger (LC) pinned Lytle, 1:59.
145: Griffin Stefanow (LC) pinned DeHart, 3:58.
152: Parker (M) pinned Melqueisedec Escalante, 1:52.
160: Hoffman (M) won by forfeit.
172: Keiser (M) pinned Anthony Leone, :49.
189: Bastian (M) pinned Christian Velez, :24.
215: Ben Reigner (LC) pinned Locke, :51.
285: Rohland (M) pinned Seamus Bohan, 1:12.
107: Locke (M) won by forfeit.
Match 3
Milton 49, Governor Mifflin 24
107: Locke (M) maj. dec. Jayleah Pletz, 9-1.
114: Aden Reiter (GM) pinned Stokes, 5:55.
121: Cameron Yerger (GM) won by forfeit.
127: Geiswite (M) pinned Shawn Quinn, :39.
133: Keister (M) dec. Carter Leinweber, 11-10.
139: Reese Hohl (GM) pinned Lytle, 1:40.
145: DeHart (M) pinned Andrew Huesgen, :50.
152: Ethan Sirak (GM) pinned Parker, 3:54.
160: Hoffman (M) pinned Sam Moyer, 4:51.
172: Keiser (M) pinned Jackson Schools, :54.
189: Bastian (M) pinned Brandon Jones, 1:37.
215: Locke (M) pinned Ethan Hamilton, 1:22.
285: Rohland (M) pinned Hunter Unger, 3:56.
Match 4
Cumberland Valley 48, Milton 21
139: Waylon Kitzmiller (CV) pinned Lytle, 1:30.
145: Ethan Whittaker (CV) tech. fall DeHart, 20-4, 4:13.
152: Patrick Kehoe (CV) tech. fall Parker, 18-2, 4:05.
160: Hoffman (M) dec. Gabriel Belga, 2-1, SV-1.
172: Keiser (M) pinned Hadiel Bey, :26.
189: Anthony Bruscino (CV) pinned Bastian, 4:56.
215: Locke (M) pinned Bryce Beutler, 3:14.
285: Anthony Joppy (CV) dec. Rohland, 1-0.
107: Phil Montes (CV) won by forfeit.
114: Locke (M) pinned Brandon Moritz, 2:27.
121: Logan Maurer (CV) tech. fall Stokes, 17-0, 5:05.
127: Alexander Tennis (CV) pinned Geiswite, 2:47.
133: Jacob Mitchell (CV) pinned Keister, 1:54.
Match 5
Milton 57, Conrad Weiser 18
133: Keister (M) pinned Lyle Le, :43.
139: Lytle (M) pinned Collin Shimp, 3:07.
145: Dillon Britting (CW) pinned DeHart, 3:27.
152: Parker (M) pinned Jarryd Klopp, 1:57.
160: Hoffman (M) pinned Ben Browne, :44.
172: Keiser (M) pinned Wyatt Brownmiller, :35.
189: Bastian (M) pinned Mason Gechter, :52.
215: Locke (M) won by forfeit.
285: Rohland (M) dec. Kaleb Britting, 6-2.
107: Locke (M) pinned Mason Mieczkowski, 2:48.
114: Jaiden Woodrum (CW) pinned Stokes, 2:35.
121: Justin McGarrigle (CW) won by forfeit.
127: Geiswite (M) pinned Bryson Gingrich, :58.
Warrior Run 57,Muncy 10MUNCY — The Defenders picked up five pins and four forfeits to roll past Muncy in the nonleague matchup Saturday. Getting pins for Warrior Run were Tyler Ulrich (126), Sam Hall (132), Reagan Milheim (138), Cameron Milheim (152) and Jalan Hall (189).
Warrior Run 57, Muncy 10
Saturday at Muncy
132: Samuel Hall (WR) pinned Liam Adams, 1:11.
138: Reagan Milheim (WR) pinned Paxton Derr, 2:35.
145: Kaden Milheim (WR) won by forfeit.
152: Cameron Milheim (WR) pinned Landyn Wommer, 2:30.
160: Isaiah Betz (WR) won by forfeit.
172: Cole Shupp (WR) won by forfeit.
189: Jalan Hall (WR) pinned Connor Diehl, 3:13.
215: Austin Johnson (M) tech. fall Connor Parker, 16-0, 2:59.
285: Peyton Snyder (WR) won by forfeit.
106: Gage Swank (M) tech. fall Cohen Zechman, 22-7, 4:50.
113: Double forfeit.
120: Gavin Hunter (WR) dec. Kase Snyder, 6-4.
126: Tyler Ulrich (WR) pinned Phil McCormick, 2:48.
