NORMAL, Ill. – Senior Andrew Funk dropped a career-high 38 points, but Illinois State outlasted Bucknell 105-100 in overtime on Saturday night in a campus-site game as part of the Cancun Classic.
Freshman guard Elvin Edmonds IV tallied a career-high 18 points, including a put-back at the final buzzer of regulation that forced overtime. Andre Screen added 11 points, and Jake van der Heijden and Alex Timmerman had 10 each as five Bison scored in double figures. Timmerman, an Illinois native playing in front of a large collection of family and friends, also had nine rebounds and three assists while playing important minutes down the stretch after Screen fouled out.
Mark Freeman paced Illinois State (2-2) with 34 points, followed by Sy Chatman with 23 and 11 rebounds. Bucknell held NCAA scoring leader Antonio Reeves (26.7 ppg coming in) to 12 on 3-for-16 shooting, but the Bison could not overcome 18 turnovers that led to the Redbirds’ 26-6 edge in points off turnovers.
It was a closely contested affair throughout, with 12 ties and 22 lead changes over 45 minutes of action. Both teams let leads slip out of their grasps in the latter stages of regulation.
“We are certainly disappointed in the result, but I’m not at all disappointed in the effort our guys showed from start to finish,” said head coach Nathan Davis. “We had guys step up and make big plays, and no one got down when they made a few runs. The turnovers really hurt us, especially the live-ball turnovers that led to layups and dunks, and that is something that we need to get cleaned up. We don’t have any easy games on our schedule, but we have plenty to build on.”
Neither team led by more than five in a tightly contested, fast-paced first half. The Bison shot 43.1 percent on the night, including a 12-for-27 showing from downtown. They were terrific from the foul line, hitting 26 of 29.
Bucknell had 21 assists on 31 made field goals and outrebounded a big Redbirds team 42-41.
Illinois state finished at 43.7 percent from the field, 8-for-25 from the arc and 35-for-45 from the free-throw line.
Funk went 12-for-25 from the field, 7-for-16 from the 3-point arc and 7-for-7 from the foul line on the way to his 38 points, which surpassed his previous high of 32 set just last week against Penn. The 38 points also tied the Cancun Challenge single-game record previously set by Norris Cole of Cleveland State in 2009.
Funk’s output was the 11th-highest in modern Bucknell history and the most points since Zach Thomas scored 38 in a win at Stony Brook in 2017-18.
This was Bucknell’s first game in which both teams scored at least 100 points since a 110-108 double-overtime win over Colgate on Feb. 2, 1994.
The Bison will head down to Cancun to prepare for two games in the Mayan Division of the Cancun Challenge. Bucknell will play Mercer on Tuesday at 3 p.m. and either Middle Tennessee or Rider on Wednesday at
12:30 or 3 p.m.
