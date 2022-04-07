LEWISBURG — Nothing, not even a mercy-rule loss to Lewisburg, could hide the joy that Mifflinburg girls lacrosse coach Robert Hamm had at seeing his players in action for the first time this season.
The Wildcats, after all, didn’t field a team in 2021, and this season was also in doubt for a Mifflinburg program that is still struggling to find the full allotment of players.
Mifflinburg, with only 11 players on the roster, gallantly got its truncated season underway on Wednesday, but Lewisburg gave the young Wildcats a definite teaching moment by taking a 21-0 victory.
Callie Hoffman and Maddy VanBuskirk both had hat tricks to lead the Green Dragons (2-2).
“It felt great (to play), but giving the girls a chance to get out on the field was the most important thing (today),” said Hamm. “So, regardless of the score and regardless of the play, the girls are giving it their all and they’re out there doing what they need to do (to get better).”
Lewisburg took a 10-0 lead in the first half, which was contested with 10 players a side, on goals from 10 different girls.
Serena DeCosmo, Hoffman, VanBuskirk, Ava Markunas, Tori Vonderheid, Elsa Fellon, Ella Koontz, Faridah Abouied, Alyssa Coleman and Emily Boyles all found the back of the net for the Green Dragons in the first half.
Throughout the course of the game, Hamm saw plenty that he liked from his players.
“I liked their determination. Even though we’re understaffed, they were still playing, and that’s determination” said Mifflinburg’s coach. “We’ll get there.”
The second half of the game was played 7-on-7 with a running clock, and it saw Hoffman and VanBuskirk complete their hat tricks, while DeCosmo, Vonderheid, Fellon, Markunas and Aboueid each added goals along with Anaya Davis and Carol Holmes.
“The score is kind of an afterthought. Bob and I are great friends, and we’re really excited to see their program rise from the ashes. Mifflinburg has a really good team, but they are just short on players,” said Lewisburg’s coach.
“But, it was nice for us to get to work on some things, and it’s always fun to score a lot of goals. We’re really just hoping that this will help boost their program and get them back in it.”
Lewisburg goalkeeper Claire Castle made 3 saves, and Mifflinburg keeper Leela Hubler made 15 saves.
Hubler’s play was another bright spot for the Wildcats on the day.
“She’s blocking them, and she’s (only) a freshman, so hopefully she sticks with it for the next couple of years,” said Hamm. “We have bright sides.”
Mifflinburg will take another step forward when the Wildcats host Bellefonte at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“I know the score doesn’t show much, but the defense they played (Wednesday) is good, and they are going to learn from the performance and take it to Bellefonte,” said Hamm.
Lewisburg, on the other hand, hosts Central Dauphin at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
“I hope this game gives the girls confidence. I think in some of our games the girls felt inexperienced,” said Reish. “So hopefully a game like this gives them confidence to go into a hard game like we have on Friday, and know they can (win) it, and hopefully they do.”
