Football
High school box scoresMilton 28, South WilliamsportFriday at MiltonScore by quarters
South Williamsport (0-1) 0 0 0 0 — 0 Milton (1-0) 14 7 0 7 — 28
Scoring summaryFirst Quarter
M-Cale Bastian 8 run (Trace Witter kick), 8:33 M-Xzavier Minium 18 run (Witter kick), 2:40
Second Quarter
M-Peyton Rearick 4 pass from Bastian (Witter kick), 0:03
Fourth Quarter
M-Monty Fisher 26 run (Witter kick), 11:23
StatisticsSW MILT
First downs 8 17 Rushes-yards 33-164 44-300 Passing yards 0 44 Comp.-Att.-Int. 0-0-0 5-12-0 Total yards 164 344 Fumbles-lost 5-4 2-1 Penalties-yards 1-15 3-18
IndividualsRUSHING
— Milton: Bastian 14-105, TD Minium 11-105, TD Fisher 9-68, TD Mason Rowe 8-40, Team 2-(-18). South Williamsport: Ryan Casella 13-73, Caden Harris, 9-71, Amir Kemrir 7-18, Radley Knapp 2-12, Team 2-(-10).
PASSING
— Milton: Bastian 5-12-0, 44 yards, TD.
RECEIVING
— Milton: Rearick 3-14, TD Luke Goodwin 1-28 Minium 1-2.
Mifflinburg 54, Midd-West 0Friday At Mifflinburg Midd-West (0-1) 0 0 0 0 – 0 Mifflinburg (1-0) 7 28 13 6 – 54
Score by quartersFirst Quarter
MIFF-Troy Dressler 2 run (Sean Grodotzke kick), 8:59.
Second Quarter
MIFF-Andrew Diehl 4 run (Grodotzke kick), 6:03. MIFF-Diehl 65 punt return (Grodotzke kick), 4:01. MIFF-Jonathan Melendez 15 run (Grodotzke kick), 1:42. MIFF-Diehl 8 pass from Dressler (Grodotzke kick), :58.
Third Quarter
MIFF-Tanner Zimmerman 57 pass from Dressler (kick failed), 9:52. MIFF-Ben Reitz 15 run (Grodotzke kick), 7:21.
Fourth Quarter
MIFF-Mason Schneck 25 pass from Chad Martin (kick failed), 5:16.
Statistics MW MIFF
First downs 3 11 Rushes-yards 28-19 31-24 Passing yards 49 144 Att-comp-int 5-12-2 6-13-1 Penalties-yards 8-75 5-40 Fumbles-lost 6-2 0-0
INDIVIDUALSRUSHING:
Midd-West: Austin Dorman, 8-8; Bryce Hackenberg, 7-7; Jasher Wolf, 10-6; Avery Englehart, 1-5; Colby Brower, 2-(-7). Mifflinburg: Diehl, 6-57, TD; Melendez, 4-43; TD; Jarrett Miller, 3-42; Carter Breed, 1-28; Ben Reitz, 3-21; Dressler, 2-15; Ben Diehl, 1-5; Chad Martin, 3-4; Radwill Susan, 1-3; Kaiden Kmett, 2-2; Dakota Embick, 1-(-1).
PASSING:
Wolf, 5-12-1-49. Mifflinburg: Dressler, 5-12-1-119, 2 TDs; Martin, 1-1-0-25, TD.
RECEIVING:
Midd-West: Cory Weiand, 2-21; Ryan Hartman, 1-14; Kaden Kullman, 1-12; Brower, 1-2. Mifflinburg: Zimmerman, 1-57, TD; Schneck, 1-25, TD; Miller, 1-24; Kyler Troup, 1-17; Wertman, 1-13; Diehl, 1-8, TD.
NFL GlanceAMERICAN CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Jets 3 0 0 1.000 79 64 Buffalo 2 1 0 .667 69 60 Miami 2 1 0 .667 87 49 New England 1 2 0 .333 47 56
South W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 3 0 0 1.000 58 33 Tennessee 2 1 0 .667 49 49 Indianapolis 1 2 0 .333 77 64 Jacksonville 0 4 0 .000 51 95
North W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 3 0 0 1.000 64 42 Pittsburgh 3 0 0 1.000 67 49 Cincinnati 1 2 0 .333 61 68 Cleveland 1 2 0 .333 64 55
West W L T Pct PF PA
Las Vegas 4 0 0 1.000 91 50 Denver 2 1 0 .667 55 62 Kansas City 2 1 0 .667 55 43 L.A. Chargers 0 3 0 .000 50 88
NATIONAL CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 2 1 0 .667 66 61 N.Y. Giants 2 1 0 .667 75 74 Philadelphia 1 2 0 .333 52 92 Washington 0 3 0 .000 50 64
South W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 2 1 0 .667 71 59 Carolina 2 1 0 .667 54 41 New Orleans 1 2 0 .333 50 47 Tampa Bay 0 3 0 .000 37 66
North W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 3 0 0 1.000 67 45 Detroit 1 2 0 .333 59 72 Green Bay 1 2 0 .333 51 55 Minnesota 0 3 0 .000 40 66
West W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 2 1 0 .667 45 45 Arizona 1 2 0 .333 76 73 L.A. Rams 1 2 0 .333 56 62 Seattle 0 3 0 .000 62 86 ___
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City 17, Green Bay 10 Houston 17, San Francisco 0
Friday’s Games
Carolina 21, Buffalo 0 Dallas 27, Seattle 26 New Orleans 27, L.A. Chargers 10 Las Vegas 23, New England 6
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta 28, Jacksonville 12 Cincinnati 16, L.A. Rams 7 Baltimore 17, Washington 15 Chicago 21, Cleveland 20 Miami 48, Philadelphia 10 Tennessee 26, Arizona 23 Indianapolis 27, Tampa Bay 10 Denver 23, Minnesota 13
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Jets 31, N.Y. Giants 27 Pittsburgh 19, Detroit 9
BaseballMLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 78 50 .609 _ Tampa Bay 70 57 .551 7½ Toronto 68 58 .540 9 Baltimore 67 60 .528 10½ Boston 62 66 .484 16
Central Division W L Pct GB
Cleveland 67 59 .532 _ Minnesota 65 61 .516 2 Chicago 63 65 .492 5 Kansas City 52 77 .403 16½ Detroit 50 78 .391 18
West Division W L Pct GB
Houston 82 47 .636 _ Seattle 70 58 .547 11½ Texas 58 69 .457 23 Los Angeles 55 73 .430 26½ Oakland 48 81 .372 34 ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 82 47 .636 _ Atlanta 79 49 .617 2½ Philadelphia 72 56 .563 9½ Miami 55 72 .433 26 Washington 43 85 .336 38½
Central Division W L Pct GB
St. Louis 73 54 .575 _ Milwaukee 67 59 .532 5½ Chicago 55 73 .430 18½ Cincinnati 50 76 .397 22½ Pittsburgh 48 79 .378 25
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 88 38 .698 _ San Diego 70 59 .543 19½ San Francisco 61 65 .484 27 Arizona 59 67 .468 29 Colorado 55 74 .426 34½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUESaturday’s Games
L.A. Angels 2, Toronto 0 Boston 5, Tampa Bay 1 Baltimore 3, Houston 1 Detroit 11, Texas 2 San Diego 4, Kansas City 3 Arizona 10, Chicago White Sox 5 Minnesota 3, San Francisco 2, 10 innings Oakland 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 11 innings Cleveland 4, Seattle 3
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 12, Boston 4 L.A. Angels 8, Toronto 3 Arizona 3, Chicago White Sox 2 Houston 3, Baltimore 1 Minnesota 8, San Francisco 3 Detroit 9, Texas 8 Kansas City 15, San Diego 7 Seattle 4, Cleveland 0 Oakland 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
Monday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Assad 0-0) at Toronto (Berríos 9-5), 7:07 p.m. Boston (Bello 0-3) at Minnesota (Bundy 7-6), 7:40 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Montas 4-10) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 4-6), 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Seattle at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m. Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUESaturday’s Games
Miami 2, L.A. Dodgers 1 Philadelphia 6, Pittsburgh 0 N.Y. Mets 3, Colorado 0 San Diego 4, Kansas City 3 Cincinnati 6, Washington 2 Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 0 St. Louis 6, Atlanta 5 Arizona 10, Chicago White Sox 5 Minnesota 3, San Francisco 2, 10 innings
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 8, Miami 1 Washington 3, Cincinnati 2 Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 0 Colorado 1, N.Y. Mets 0 Arizona 3, Chicago White Sox 2 Milwaukee 9, Chicago Cubs 7 Minnesota 8, San Francisco 3 Kansas City 15, San Diego 7 Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 16-1) at Miami (López 8-8), 6:40 p.m. St. Louis (Mikolas 10-10) at Cincinnati (Anderson 0-0), 6:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Assad 0-0) at Toronto (Berríos 9-5), 7:07 p.m. Pittsburgh (TBD) at Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6), 8:10 p.m. Philadelphia (Suárez 8-5) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-13), 9:40 p.m. San Diego (Clevinger 4-5) at San Francisco (Rodón 12-6), 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
SoccerCollege womenDePaul 2, Bucknell 0Notes:
DePaul rode first-half goals from Marek Gonda and Jake Fuderer to a 2-0 win over visiting Bucknell in non-league men’s soccer action Sunday afternoon at Wish Field. The Bison fell to 0-2 on the young season, while the Blue Demons improved to 1-0-1 after drawing 25th-ranked Bowing Green on Friday.
Bucknell 1, Air Force 0Notes:
A brilliant free-kick strike from Paige Temple early in the second half was backed up by a full-team effort as the Bucknell women’s soccer team used 22 players in a 1-0 road win over Air Force on Sunday afternoon at Cadet Soccer Stadium. Bucknell is 2-1 and the Air Force is 1-2-1.
NWSL Glance W L T Pts GF GA
San Diego 9 5 4 31 26 15 Houston 8 5 5 29 31 23 Kansas City 8 4 5 29 24 23 Portland 7 3 7 28 37 20 OL Reign 7 4 6 27 22 16 Chicago 7 5 5 26 26 22 Angel City 7 5 4 25 19 18 Orlando 5 6 6 21 20 33 North Carolina 4 7 4 16 32 30 Louisville 2 7 8 14 16 26 Washington 1 6 10 13 18 23 Gotham FC 4 12 0 12 13 35 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie. ___
Saturday, August 20
Orlando 2, Gotham FC 1 North Carolina 4, Chicago 0 San Diego 3, Houston 1
Wednesday, August 24
North Carolina 3, Portland 1
Friday, August 26
OL Reign 2, Orlando 1
Saturday, August 27
Chicago 4, Louisville 0 Washington 2, Houston 2, tie San Diego 2, Portland 0
Sunday, August 28
Angel City 3, Gotham FC 1 Kansas City 3, North Carolina 2
Friday, September 9Portland at Orlando, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.