WILKES-BARRE – Sophomore Ashley Yoh led the Lycoming College women’s basketball team with a career-high 18 points in a 58-51 setback at Wilkes in the MAC Freedom opener on Wednesday.
Yoh also added eight rebounds and four steals. Junior Emily Lockard led the team with 14 rebounds, two steals, and two assists while dropping in nine points. Senior Kenzie Reed posted seven points, three steals and seven rebounds.
The Warriors (3-5, 0-1 MAC Freedom) scored 32 points from the paint and recorded another 19 on turnovers.
Fighting through 10 lead changes and eight ties in the game, including six lead changes and four ties in the final 10 minutes alone, the Colonels broke a tie at 46 with a pair of layups, one from Erin Shober and Nadia Evanosky, as the clock ticked under four minutes. The Warriors stayed within three points until forced to foul in the final minute.
The Colonels (2-4, 1-0) took the early lead, putting up four before Reed landed a free throw to get the Warriors on the board. The Warriors trailed, 12-10, at the end of the period before Lockard rallied the team in the second quarter. The Warriors went on a 10-point run to open the period, as Lockard hit two jumpers to key the run and sophomore Jillian Pumputis capped it with a 3-pointer. The Warriors led at the break, 26-21, holding the Colonels to nine points in the period.
Yoh led the Warriors through the second half, snagging four points in back-to-back layups before the Colonels had their own 10-point run in the third quarter, helping them tie the game at 36 at the end of the period.
WILKES-BARRE – Junior Mavin James posted nine points to lead Lycoming, which fell to Wilkes to open MAC Freedom Play at the Marts Center on Wednesday.
First-year Isaiah Valentine, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, added seven points and sophomore Jack McGaha added five points and two assists. Senior Mo Terry led the team with three steals and first-year J.J. Beagle added six rebounds.
The Colonels led from the first bucket on, as they shot 54 percent (30-of-56) in the game and 50 percent (7-of-14) from three.
Ten players scored in the game for the Warriors (3-4, 0-1 MAC Freedom), with first-year Colin Seedor scoring his first career points off a 3-pointer to cap the game.
Drake Marshall and Cayden Merrifield led the Colonels (4-3, 1-0) with 13 points apiece. Marshall added nine rebounds and Merrifield posted four assists.
Both of Lycoming's teams get back on the court Saturday when they host Arcadia at 1 and 3 p.m. in MAC Freedom play.
Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.