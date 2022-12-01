WILKES-BARRE – Sophomore Ashley Yoh led the Lycoming College women’s basketball team with a career-high 18 points in a 58-51 setback at Wilkes in the MAC Freedom opener on Wednesday.

Yoh also added eight rebounds and four steals. Junior Emily Lockard led the team with 14 rebounds, two steals, and two assists while dropping in nine points. Senior Kenzie Reed posted seven points, three steals and seven rebounds.

Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.

