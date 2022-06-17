Baseball Glance
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 47 16 .746 _
Toronto 37 26 .587 10
Tampa Bay 35 28 .556 12
Boston 34 30 .531 13½
Baltimore 28 37 .431 20
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 37 28 .569 _
Cleveland 32 27 .542 2
Chicago 30 31 .492 5
Detroit 24 39 .381 12
Kansas City 21 41 .339 14½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 39 24 .619 _
Texas 30 33 .476 9
Los Angeles 29 35 .453 10½
Seattle 28 35 .444 11
Oakland 22 43 .338 18
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 42 23 .646 _
Atlanta 37 27 .578 4½
Philadelphia 33 31 .516 8½
Miami 28 33 .459 12
Washington 23 43 .348 19½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 37 28 .569 _
Milwaukee 35 30 .538 2
Pittsburgh 25 37 .403 10½
Chicago 23 40 .365 13
Cincinnati 23 40 .365 13
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Diego 41 24 .631 _
Los Angeles 39 23 .629 ½
San Francisco 35 27 .565 4½
Arizona 30 35 .462 11
Colorado 27 37 .422 13½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Chicago White Sox 13, Detroit 0
Houston 9, Texas 2
Kansas City 3, San Francisco 2
Minnesota 5, Seattle 0
Toronto 7, Baltimore 6, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 3
Boston 10, Oakland 1
Cleveland 7, Colorado 5
L.A. Dodgers 4, L.A. Angels 1
Thursday's Games
Oakland 4, Boston 3
Cleveland 4, Colorado 2
Baltimore 10, Toronto 2
N.Y. Yankees 2, Tampa Bay 1
Texas 3, Detroit 1
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Tampa Bay (Baz 0-1) at Baltimore (Kremer 1-1), 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1) at Toronto (Stripling 3-1), 7:07 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 5-4) at Boston (Wacha 4-1), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Gray 1-3) at Detroit (Skubal 5-3), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-2) at Houston (Valdez 6-3), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Lynch 2-6) at Oakland (Montas 3-6), 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Smeltzer 3-0) at Arizona (Bumgarner 2-6), 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-1), 10:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 6-3) at Seattle (Ray 5-6), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Texas at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Boston, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game
Minnesota at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Philadelphia 3, Miami 1
Arizona 7, Cincinnati 4
Kansas City 3, San Francisco 2
Milwaukee 10, N.Y. Mets 2
Atlanta 8, Washington 2
Pittsburgh 6, St. Louis 4
Cleveland 7, Colorado 5
San Diego 19, Chicago Cubs 5
L.A. Dodgers 4, L.A. Angels 1
Thursday's Games
San Diego 6, Chicago Cubs 4
Cleveland 4, Colorado 2
Philadelphia 10, Washington 1
N.Y. Mets 5, Milwaukee 4
Friday's Games
Philadelphia (Suárez 4-4) at Washington (Adon 1-10), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta (Morton 4-3) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 6-2), 2:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 5-2) at Cincinnati (Greene 3-7), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Falter 0-2) at Washington (Espino 0-1), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
San Francisco (Rodón 5-4) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-4), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 7-2), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 5-4) at Boston (Wacha 4-1), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Gore 4-2) at Colorado (Freeland 2-5), 8:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Smeltzer 3-0) at Arizona (Bumgarner 2-6), 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-1), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 4:35 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Boston, 7:15 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Mike Baumann from Norfolk (IL). Optioned LHP Bruce Zimmerman to Norfolk.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Dan Winkler on a minor league contract.
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Recalled RHP Anthony Castro from Colubus (IL). Optioned LHP Konnor Pilkington to Columbus.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Sen SS Elliot Soto outright to St. Paul (IL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed RHP Luis Severino on the COVID-19 IL. Selected the contract of RHP Ryan Weber from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Designated RHP Ryan Weber for assignment. Reinstated RHP Luis Severino from the COVID-19 IL.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed INF Drew Ellis off waivers from Arizona. Transferred OF Mitch Haniger from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Agreed to terms with OF Jesse Winker on a major league contract through 2023.
TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated LHP Brett Martin from the COVID-19 IL. Reinstated RHP Jose Leclerc from the 60-day IL. Optioned LHP Kolby Allard to Round Rock (PCL). Reinstated OF Steele Walker from the COVID-19 IL and optioned him to Round Rock.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated RHP Collin McHugh from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Jacob Webb for assignment.
CHICAGO CUBS — Selectted the contract of RHP Adrian Sampson from Iowa (IL). Designated LHP Eric Stout for assignment.
CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RHP James Marinan outright to Louisville (IL).
COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed INF/OF Garrett Hampson on the COVID-19 IL. Selected the contract of INF/OF Sean Bourchard from Albuqueque (PCL).
MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHP Aneurys Zabala outright to Jacksonville (IL).
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Reinstated LHP Adrian Morejon from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Ryan Weathers to El Paso (PCL).
Minor League
Frontier League
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed OF Jake Gitter.
NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed RHP Josh Loeschorn.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB Josh Jackson. Waived DB Javon Hagan. Promoted Glen Fox to Director Pro Personnel, Josh Scobey to Director College Scouting, John Mancini to National Scout, Zac Canty to Central Regional Scout, Ryan Gold to Assistant Director College Scouting and Alex Valles to Area Scout.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed C Jonotthan Harrison and DT Jalen Dalton. Released RB Jeremy McNichols.
BUFFALO BILLS — Released WR Jake Kumerow.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed K Cade York. Announced the hiring of Hajriz Aliu, Cyrus Wolford and Ryan Conway as Scouting Assistants, Chris Buford as National Scout, Shawn Heinlen as Southwest Area Scout, Catherine Raiche as Assistant GM & VP of Football Operations and Jimmy Raye as Senior Executive Advisor to the GM and as Scouting Assistant.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived RB Scottie Phillips.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed DB Chris Lammons and WR Aaron Parker. Waived CB Luq Barcoo and WR Mathew Sexton.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed RB Pierre Stong Jr., WRs Jakobi Meyers and Lil'Jordan Humphrey.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released WR Kelvin McKnight.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Acquired F Evgenii Dadonov from Vegas in exchange for D Shea Weber.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed D Sean Day to a one-year, two-way contract.
American Hockey League
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Re-signed F Kirill Tyutyayev to a one-year contract.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MLS — MLS Disciplinary Committee found New York Red Bulls F Ashley Fletcher guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 58th minute of Saturday's match and fined him an undisclosed amount.
NASHVILLE SC — Loaned D Ahmed Longmire to Orange County SC (USL Championship) for the remainder of the 2022 season.
National Women's Soccer League
NWSL — Fined San Diego Wave FC head coach Casey Stoney and president Jill Ellis for approaching officials during June 8 and 12 matches.
COLLEGE
MEMPHIS — Announced the resignation of softball head coach Natalie Poole. Announced the hiring of Tim Jamieson as baseball pitching coach.
ST. JOHN'S — Announced the hiring of Phil Wildermuth as head men's golf coach.
SOUTH ALABAMA — Announced the hiring of Ka'Vonne Towns as assistant women's basketball coach.
YALE — Announced the hiring of Erica Covile as women's basketball director of operations.
