Baseball Glance

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 47 16 .746 _

Toronto 37 26 .587 10

Tampa Bay 35 28 .556 12

Boston 34 30 .531 13½

Baltimore 28 37 .431 20

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 37 28 .569 _

Cleveland 32 27 .542 2

Chicago 30 31 .492 5

Detroit 24 39 .381 12

Kansas City 21 41 .339 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 39 24 .619 _

Texas 30 33 .476 9

Los Angeles 29 35 .453 10½

Seattle 28 35 .444 11

Oakland 22 43 .338 18

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 42 23 .646 _

Atlanta 37 27 .578 4½

Philadelphia 33 31 .516 8½

Miami 28 33 .459 12

Washington 23 43 .348 19½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

St. Louis 37 28 .569 _

Milwaukee 35 30 .538 2

Pittsburgh 25 37 .403 10½

Chicago 23 40 .365 13

Cincinnati 23 40 .365 13

West Division

W L Pct GB

San Diego 41 24 .631 _

Los Angeles 39 23 .629 ½

San Francisco 35 27 .565 4½

Arizona 30 35 .462 11

Colorado 27 37 .422 13½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Chicago White Sox 13, Detroit 0

Houston 9, Texas 2

Kansas City 3, San Francisco 2

Minnesota 5, Seattle 0

Toronto 7, Baltimore 6, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 3

Boston 10, Oakland 1

Cleveland 7, Colorado 5

L.A. Dodgers 4, L.A. Angels 1

Thursday's Games

Oakland 4, Boston 3

Cleveland 4, Colorado 2

Baltimore 10, Toronto 2

N.Y. Yankees 2, Tampa Bay 1

Texas 3, Detroit 1

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay (Baz 0-1) at Baltimore (Kremer 1-1), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1) at Toronto (Stripling 3-1), 7:07 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 5-4) at Boston (Wacha 4-1), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Gray 1-3) at Detroit (Skubal 5-3), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-2) at Houston (Valdez 6-3), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 2-6) at Oakland (Montas 3-6), 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Smeltzer 3-0) at Arizona (Bumgarner 2-6), 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-1), 10:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 6-3) at Seattle (Ray 5-6), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Texas at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

Minnesota at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia 3, Miami 1

Arizona 7, Cincinnati 4

Kansas City 3, San Francisco 2

Milwaukee 10, N.Y. Mets 2

Atlanta 8, Washington 2

Pittsburgh 6, St. Louis 4

Cleveland 7, Colorado 5

San Diego 19, Chicago Cubs 5

L.A. Dodgers 4, L.A. Angels 1

Thursday's Games

San Diego 6, Chicago Cubs 4

Cleveland 4, Colorado 2

Philadelphia 10, Washington 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Milwaukee 4

Friday's Games

Philadelphia (Suárez 4-4) at Washington (Adon 1-10), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta (Morton 4-3) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 6-2), 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 5-2) at Cincinnati (Greene 3-7), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Falter 0-2) at Washington (Espino 0-1), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco (Rodón 5-4) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-4), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 7-2), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 5-4) at Boston (Wacha 4-1), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Gore 4-2) at Colorado (Freeland 2-5), 8:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Smeltzer 3-0) at Arizona (Bumgarner 2-6), 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-1), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 4:35 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Mike Baumann from Norfolk (IL). Optioned LHP Bruce Zimmerman to Norfolk.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Dan Winkler on a minor league contract.

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Recalled RHP Anthony Castro from Colubus (IL). Optioned LHP Konnor Pilkington to Columbus.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Sen SS Elliot Soto outright to St. Paul (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed RHP Luis Severino on the COVID-19 IL. Selected the contract of RHP Ryan Weber from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Designated RHP Ryan Weber for assignment. Reinstated RHP Luis Severino from the COVID-19 IL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed INF Drew Ellis off waivers from Arizona. Transferred OF Mitch Haniger from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Agreed to terms with OF Jesse Winker on a major league contract through 2023.

TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated LHP Brett Martin from the COVID-19 IL. Reinstated RHP Jose Leclerc from the 60-day IL. Optioned LHP Kolby Allard to Round Rock (PCL). Reinstated OF Steele Walker from the COVID-19 IL and optioned him to Round Rock.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated RHP Collin McHugh from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Jacob Webb for assignment.

CHICAGO CUBS — Selectted the contract of RHP Adrian Sampson from Iowa (IL). Designated LHP Eric Stout for assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RHP James Marinan outright to Louisville (IL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed INF/OF Garrett Hampson on the COVID-19 IL. Selected the contract of INF/OF Sean Bourchard from Albuqueque (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHP Aneurys Zabala outright to Jacksonville (IL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Reinstated LHP Adrian Morejon from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Ryan Weathers to El Paso (PCL).

Minor League

Frontier League

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed OF Jake Gitter.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed RHP Josh Loeschorn.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB Josh Jackson. Waived DB Javon Hagan. Promoted Glen Fox to Director Pro Personnel, Josh Scobey to Director College Scouting, John Mancini to National Scout, Zac Canty to Central Regional Scout, Ryan Gold to Assistant Director College Scouting and Alex Valles to Area Scout.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed C Jonotthan Harrison and DT Jalen Dalton. Released RB Jeremy McNichols.

BUFFALO BILLS — Released WR Jake Kumerow.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed K Cade York. Announced the hiring of Hajriz Aliu, Cyrus Wolford and Ryan Conway as Scouting Assistants, Chris Buford as National Scout, Shawn Heinlen as Southwest Area Scout, Catherine Raiche as Assistant GM & VP of Football Operations and Jimmy Raye as Senior Executive Advisor to the GM and as Scouting Assistant.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived RB Scottie Phillips.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed DB Chris Lammons and WR Aaron Parker. Waived CB Luq Barcoo and WR Mathew Sexton.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed RB Pierre Stong Jr., WRs Jakobi Meyers and Lil'Jordan Humphrey.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released WR Kelvin McKnight.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Acquired F Evgenii Dadonov from Vegas in exchange for D Shea Weber.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed D Sean Day to a one-year, two-way contract.

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Re-signed F Kirill Tyutyayev to a one-year contract.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

MLS — MLS Disciplinary Committee found New York Red Bulls F Ashley Fletcher guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 58th minute of Saturday's match and fined him an undisclosed amount.

NASHVILLE SC — Loaned D Ahmed Longmire to Orange County SC (USL Championship) for the remainder of the 2022 season.

National Women's Soccer League

NWSL — Fined San Diego Wave FC head coach Casey Stoney and president Jill Ellis for approaching officials during June 8 and 12 matches.

COLLEGE

MEMPHIS — Announced the resignation of softball head coach Natalie Poole. Announced the hiring of Tim Jamieson as baseball pitching coach.

ST. JOHN'S — Announced the hiring of Phil Wildermuth as head men's golf coach.

SOUTH ALABAMA — Announced the hiring of Ka'Vonne Towns as assistant women's basketball coach.

YALE — Announced the hiring of Erica Covile as women's basketball director of operations.

