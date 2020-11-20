National Football League
W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 7 3 0 .700 272 265 Miami 6 3 0 .667 251 182 New England 4 5 0 .444 189 211 N.Y. Jets 0 9 0 .000 121 268
W L T Pct PF PA Indianapolis 6 3 0 .667 242 177 Tennessee 6 3 0 .667 249 235 Houston 2 7 0 .222 200 252 Jacksonville 1 8 0 .111 199 271
W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 9 0 0 1.000 271 171 Baltimore 6 3 0 .667 244 165 Cleveland 6 3 0 .667 216 244 Cincinnati 2 6 1 .278 204 250
W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 8 1 0 .889 286 183 Las Vegas 6 3 0 .667 255 241 Denver 3 6 0 .333 186 254 L.A. Chargers 2 7 0 .222 226 245
W L T Pct PF PA Philadelphia 3 5 1 .389 203 232 N.Y. Giants 3 7 0 .300 195 236 Dallas 2 7 0 .222 204 290 Washington 2 7 0 .222 180 218
W L T Pct PF PA New Orleans 7 2 0 .778 271 213 Tampa Bay 7 3 0 .700 296 226 Atlanta 3 6 0 .333 243 251 Carolina 3 7 0 .300 233 272
W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 7 2 0 .778 277 224 Chicago 5 5 0 .500 191 209 Detroit 4 5 0 .444 227 267 Minnesota 4 5 0 .444 236 247
W L T Pct PF PA Seattle 7 3 0 .700 318 287 L.A. Rams 6 3 0 .667 216 168 Arizona 6 4 0 .600 287 238 San Francisco 4 6 0 .400 238 234
Seattle 28, Arizona 21
Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m. Cincinnati at Washington, 1 p.m. Detroit at Carolina, 1 p.m. New England at Houston, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Cleveland, 1 p.m. Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Tennessee at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Miami at Denver, 4:05 p.m. N.Y. Jets at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. Dallas at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m. Green Bay at Indianapolis, 4:25 p.m. Kansas City at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m. Open: Buffalo, Chicago, N.Y. Giants, San Francisco
L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.
Houston at Detroit, 12:30 p.m. Washington at Dallas, 4:30 p.m. Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.
Arizona at New England, 1 p.m. Carolina at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Cleveland at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Las Vegas at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. N.Y. Giants at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. New Orleans at Denver, 4:05 p.m. San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m. Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.
Seattle at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.
College football
SOUTHWEST Tulsa 30, Tulane 24, 2OT
Transactions
BASEBALL Major League Baseball MLB — Announced the suspension of LHP Aroldis Chapman has been reduced from three games to two games by special assistant to the commissioner John McHale Jr. a penalty assessed for intentionally throwing a pitch at the head area of Mike Brosseau of the Rays in the top of the ninth inning on Sept. 1. American League DETROIT TIGERS — Waived INF Brandon Dixon. National League MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Promoted Matt Arnold to senior vice president and general manager. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Announced the partnership of their Triple-A team changed from Fresno Grizzlies (PCL) to an affiliation with Rochester Red Wings (IL). Frontier League LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed RHP Sean Johnson to a contract extension. NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHPs Brendan Butler and Matt Dallas to contract extensions. QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed UT David Glaude to a contract extension. WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed INF Josh Rehwaldt to a contract extension. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association ATLANTA HAWKS — Acquired G Tony Snell and G Khyri Thomas from Detroit for C Dewayne Thomas. BROOKLYN NETS — Acquired G Bruce Brown from Detroit in exchange for the rights to F Saddiq Bey and G Jaylen Hands and draft considerations. CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Signed G Nate Darling to a two-way contract. DETROIT PISTONS — Acquired the rights to F Saddiq Bey, the rights to G Jaylen Hands, F Dzanan Musa and draft considerations from Brooklyn along with G Rodney McGruder and cash considerations from the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for G Bruce Brown to Brooklyn and G Luke Kennard and C Justin Patton to the L.A. Clippers. LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Acquired G Luke Kennard and C Justin Patton from Detroit in exchange for G Rodney McGruder and cash considerations. MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Waived F Ersan Ilyasova. PHOENIX SUNS — Signed G Ty-Shon Alexander to a two-way contract. OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Acquired F Admiral Schofield and draft rights to G Vit Krejci from Washington in exchange for draft rights to G Cassius Winston and a 2024 second-round draft pick. Acquired C Vincent Poirier and cash considerations from Boston in exchange for a 2021 second-round draft pick. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed TE Evan Baylis and LB Reggie Walker to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed DL Corey Peters and Jordan Phillips on injured reserve. Promoted DL Michael Dogbe and RB D.J. Foster to the active roster from the practice squad. BUFFALO BILLS — Activated TE Tyler Kroft, CB Levi Wallace and S Dean Marlowe from the reserve/COVID-19 list. CHICAGO BEARS — Placed WR Dwayne Harris on injured reserve. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed Paul Perkins to the practice squad. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Designated CB D.J. Hayden to return from injured reserve. Placed CB C.J. Henderson on injured reserve. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Activated T Eric Fisher fron the reserve/COVID-19 list. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed FB C.J. Ham on the reserve/COVID-19 list. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed RB Jordan Howard to the practice squad. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed CB Quinton Dunbar on injured reserve. Promoted CB Jayson Stanley, DT Damon Harrison and RB Bo Scarbrough to the active roster from the practice squad. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed OL Hroniss Grasu and LB Joe Walker on the reserve/COVID-19 list. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated WR Cyril Grayson from the reserve/COVID-19 list to the practice squad. TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted P Trevor Daniel to the active roster from the practice squad. Re-signed P Ryan Allen to the practice squad. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed OT Geron Christian on injured reserve. Signed RB Javon Leake to the practice squad. HOCKEY National Hockey League St. LOUIS BLUES — Signed D Jake Walman to a two-year contract extension. SOCCER Major League Soccer NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed F Andres Jasson to his first professional contract. COLLEGE SHENANDOAH UNIVERSITY — Announced the addition of DeShon Fox to the intercollegiate athletics administration department. TUSCULUM UNIVERSITY — Named Amber Weber graduate assistant coach for women’s volleyball and beach volleyball.
