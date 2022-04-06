TURBOTVILLE - Warrior Run's softball team picked up its first win of the 2022 season on Tuesday as the Defenders scored a run in the fifth to take a 2-1 Heartland-II victory over Southern Columbia at the Moser Complex.
Liana Dion hit an RBI single and Emma Kauffman singled and scored a run for Warrior Run (1-2 overall).
In the circle for the Defenders, Kaelyn Watson and Valandra McHenry combined on a four-hitter, with Watson giving up the lone run for Southern (0-3) in the third.
Warrior Run next hosts Central Columbia at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Warrior Run 2, Southern Columbia 1
At Warrior Run
Southern001 000 0 – 1-4-3
Warrior Run 010 010 x – 2-3-1
Avery Konyar and Erin Brent. Kaelyn Watson, Valandra McHenry (7) and Maggie Gelnett.
WP: Watson. LP: Konyar.
Top Southern Columbia hitters: Brent, 1-for-3, RBI; Brandi Patterson, 2-for-3, run scored.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Liana Dion, 1-for-2, RBI; Emma Kauffman, 1-for-2, run scored.
Central Columbia 3
Lewisburg 1
ALMEDIA – The Blue Jays scored three runs in the sixth and then held off a late rally by the Green Dragons to take the Heartland-II victory.
Lewisburg (0-1 overall and HAC-II) got a run back in the seventh on a solo home run by Gracie Murphy, and then Sydney Bolinsky doubled to put another runner in scoring position.
But Central's Mea Consentino got the next two batters to strikeout and the final batter to fly out to end the game for the Blue Jays (3-0, 3-0.
Lewisburg next hosts Southern Columbia at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Central Columbia 3, Lewisburg 1
At Central Columbia
Lewisburg 000 000 1 – 1-5-1
Central 000 003 x – 3-10-1
WP: Mea Consentino. LP: Lexi Walter.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Carly Wagner, 2-for-3, double; Rylee Dyroff, 1-for-3, double; Gracie Murphy, 1-for-3, HR (7th, solo); Sydney Bolinsky, 1-for-3, double.
Top Central Columbia hitters: Alyx Flick, 2-for-4, RBI; Payton Crawford, 3-for-3, walk; Kendra Zimmerman, 1-for-4; Reese Knorr, 1-for-3; Consentino, 2-for-2, walk, RBI, run; Emma Yoder, 1-for-3, run.
Boys tennis
Lewisburg 5
Hughesville 0
HUGHESVILLE - The Green Dragons picked up a couple of tiebreak wins in singles to shut out the Spartans in the Heartland-II contest.
At No. 1 singles, Eddie Monaco defeated Mikey Dylina, 7-6 (10-8), 6-4; and at No. 3 Greyson Azeredo beat Austin McKeon, 7-6 (8-6), 6-4.
Lewisburg (3-2) next hosts Montoursville at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Lewisburg 5, Hughesville 0
at Hughesville
Singles
1. Eddie Monaco (L) def. Mikey Dylina, 7-6 (10-8), 6-4.
2. Will Cecchini (L) def. Mason Thomas, 7-5, 6-3.
3. Greyson Azeredo (L) def. Austin McKeon, 7-6 (8-6), 6-4.
Doubles
1. Sar Vishwakarma-Matt Rawson (L) def. Trevor Rothrock-Chase Michael, 6-2, 6-2.
2. Erich Stiner-Ryan Shabahang (L) def. Reese Moon-Nick Turner.
Williamsport 5
Mifflinburg 0
MIFFLINBURG - The Wildcats competed in some close, tough matches, but the Millionaires rolled to the Heartland-I victory.
At No. 1 doubles, the team of Kellen Beck and Daytona Walter fell 6-4, 6-3; and at No. 2 singles Ethan Dreese suffered a 6-3, 6-3 loss.
Mifflinburg (1-3) next hosts Hughesville at 4 p.m. today.
Williamsport 5, Mifflinburg 0
at Mifflinburg
Singles
1. Kyle Shaler (W) def. Gabe Greb, 6-0, 6-1.
2. Shreshth Singh (W) def. Ethan Dreese, 6-3, 6-3.
3. Abheet Sarker (W) def. Aaron Hackenburg, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Evan Beiter-Ben Manetta (W) def. Kellen Beck-Daytona Walter, 6-4, 6-3
2. Owen Kaar-Sam Radulski (W) def. Moses Knepp-Ben Hornig, 6-1, 6-4.
Montoursville 5
Milton 0
MONTOURSVILLE - The Black Panthers mustered just three wins on the day as the Warriors took the HAC-II shutout victory. Milton (0-4) next plays at Muncy at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Montoursville 5, Milton 0
at Montoursville
Singles
1. Jared Matlack (Mont) def. Trace Witter, 6-1, 6-0.
2. Tyler Gilbert (Mont) def. Luke Embeck, 6-1, 6-0.
3. DJ Alexander (Mont) won by default.
Doubles
1. Greyson Simms-Noah Shaffer (Mont) def. Gaven Russell-Tyler Geiswite, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Kaleb Watts-Dominick Young (Mont) def. Noah Heimbach-Talon Hoffer, 6-1, 6-0.
Boys lacrosse
Lewisburg 15
Mifflin County 2
LEWISTOWN - Alex Koontz and Gavin Schwartz both recorded hat trick as the Green Dragons rolled to the Central Susquehanna Lacrosse League win.
Koontz also had two assists on the day, plus Collin Starr added two goals and two assists and Mason Ferrero chipped in a pair of goals for Lewisburg (3-0).
Also scoring single goals for the Green Dragons were Rowen Martin, Matt Spaulding, Quin Michaels, Derek Gessner and Eric Gilger, with Michaels and Gilger also notching assists in the game.
Michaels also had 10 ground balls in the game as well for Lewisburg, which next hosts Mifflinburg at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.