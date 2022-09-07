PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The Philadelphia 76ers have some backup big man help for Joel Embiid.
The Sixers have agreed to a two-year contract with free agent center Montrezl Harrell in a move that will reunite him with coach Doc Rivers, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the deal has not been announced.
Harrell was the NBA Sixth Man of the Year in 2019-2020 when Rivers still coached the Los Angeles Clippers. Harrell averaged 13.1 points and 6.1 rebounds in 71 games last season with the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets.
The 28-year-old Harrell was a second-round pick in the 2015 draft by the Houston Rockets and will also be reunited in Philadelphia with executive Daryl Morey. He has averaged 12.9 points in 458 games with five teams.
Harrell is expected to be a significant improvement at the backup center spot behind Embiid. The Sixers had been poised to use Paul Reed and Charles Bassey as backups, but Rivers prefers to play veterans. He now has one he knows and is more comfortable with as the Sixers attempt to win their first NBA championship since 1983.
Embiid was the league scoring champion and gutted out the playoffs with torn ligaments in his right thumb, playing with a mask to protect his broken face and the lingering effects of a concussion.
Steelers to retire Franco Harris' No. 32 on Christmas Eve
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The “Immaculate Reception” will live on forever in Pittsburgh. Now too, will the number of the author of the most iconic play in NFL history.
The Pittsburgh Steelers will retire Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris' No. 32 on Christmas Eve, 50 years and one day after he plucked the ball out of the air and raced down the sideline to the end zone to pull out a stunning playoff victory over the Oakland Raiders.
The honor marks the third time in franchise history the Steelers will retire a number. They previously retired the No. 75 of Hall of Fame defensive tackle Joe Greene and the No. 70 of Hall of Fame defensive tackle Ernie Stautner.
“It's about time they had an offensive guy on the list,” Harris said with a laugh on Tuesday.
Harris spent all but one of his 13 seasons in the NFL in Pittsburgh, arriving as a rookie out of Penn State in 1972 to a team attempting to escape decades of mediocrity. The Steelers reached the 1972 playoffs thanks in part to Harris' 1,055 yards rushing, but found themselves trailing 7-6 in the waning seconds and facing fourth-and-10 at the Pittsburgh 40 with just 22 seconds to go.
Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw let loose a desperate heave in the direction of running back Frenchy Fuqua. The ball caromed off Oakland defensive back Jack Tatum and appeared to be fluttering incomplete before Harris grabbed it inches before hitting the turf. He then took off down the sideline to complete a 60-yard touchdown that sealed a 13-7 win and set off chaos at Three Rivers Stadium.
While Harris ran for 12,120 yards and won four Super Bowls, he knows he is forever linked to the play that turned the fortunes of a franchise forever. Pittsburgh had never won a playoff game before Harris sprinted into NFL lore. The Steelers now have six Super Bowl titles, tied with New England for the most in league history.
"The ‘Immaculate Reception’ marked the turning point in franchise history,” Steelers president Art Rooney II said. “My grandfather (Art Rooney Sr.) used to always say, ‘We never won until Franco got here. We never lost after he arrived.’”
There will be two ceremonies to honor Harris. One will be at exactly 3:29 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23 at the plaque at the spot in now-bygone Three Rivers Stadium where Harris caught the ball. The other will be a ceremony at halftime of Pittsburgh's Christmas Eve game against the Raiders, now based in Las Vegas.
The Steelers will wear a patch commemorating the play during the game and don throwback jerseys the team wore during the 1972 season.
All because Harris saw a ball in the air and remembered the advice of his college coach, Joe Paterno.
“Play to the end," Harris said. “Never give up. Believe things can happen ... and always go to the ball.”
PSU's Porter selected Bednarik Award National Player of the Week
UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State redshirt junior cornerback Joey Porter Jr. was tabbed National Player of the Week by the Bednarik Award on Tuesday. Porter led the Nittany Lions with eight tackles and six pass breakups in Penn State’s 35-31 win at Purdue.
Porter is a member of the Bednarik Award watch list. The Bednarik Award is presented annually to the most outstanding defensive player in college football.
Porter (6-2, 198) recorded a team-high eight tackles, all solo, against Purdue. In the second quarter he recovered a fumble for his first career fumble recovery.
His career-high six pass breakups set a school record and tied a Big Ten record for a single game with Michigan’s Jourdan Lewis (vs. Michigan State, 2015) and Minnesota’s Michael Carter (vs. Purdue, 2012).
The six pass breakups are tied for the most in a single game for an FBS player since Houston’s William Jackson III had seven against Temple in 2015.
According to Pro Football Focus, Porter’s six forced incompletions are tied for the most in a game by a Power Five cornerback since 2014.
Bloomsburg women's soccer ranked No. 25 in latest United Soccer Coaches Poll
BLOOMSBURG - The Bloomsburg University women's soccer team began the year receiving votes in the United Soccer Coaches National Poll and, after a 3-1 start to the season, jumped up to No. 25.
The Huskies opened the season with an impressive 1-0 win over Mercyhurst in a premiere matchup in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC). Bloomsburg followed the win with a 2-1 victory over Goldey-Beacom before edging out Mansfield 1-0 in the first PSAC East contest of the season. The only blemish on the Huskies' schedule this season is a 3-1 loss to West Chester, who is ranked No. 20 in this week's poll.
Graduate student Nicole Varano (Mount Carmel) leads the Huskies' offense this season with a pair of goals, while sophomore Ellie Rowe has a goal and an assist for the Huskies. Senior Paige Harris (Danville) and junior Amanda Stoll have both scored for BU.
In goal, senior Riley Spingler has played every minute for the Huskies and has a 1.00 GAA. She's made 16 saves this season and has a pair of shutouts in the first four games.
Woman arrested outside Kentucky coach John Calipari's home
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — University of Kentucky police arrested a woman Tuesday for trying to enter the property of men’s basketball coach John Calipari.
University spokeswoman Blair Conner said Lexington Police were called to assist university police outside of Calipari’s residence Tuesday morning. The woman, who was arrested outside the gate, was charged with trespassing and six counts of theft of credit cards from around the country.
Officials said the woman was looking for someone who wasn't at Calipari’s house and that the theft charges are not related to the Hall of Fame coach.
Conner said the call to police did not come from Calipari’s home.
Police did not provide the woman’s name and said no further details would be released.
