PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The Philadelphia 76ers have some backup big man help for Joel Embiid.

The Sixers have agreed to a two-year contract with free agent center Montrezl Harrell in a move that will reunite him with coach Doc Rivers, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the deal has not been announced.

