8-9-10 Baseball
LEWISBURG — Action kicked off Sunday in the 8-9-10 bracket at Danny Green Field, Lewisburg, with a trio of games.
Milton fell to Selinsgrove, 13-2, in the opener. Berwick topped Central Columbia, 17-13 in game two and Mifflinburg beat Lewisburg, 23-0, in the nightcap.
Mifflinburg advances to meet Berwick at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Bloomsburg and Selinsgrove meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the other winners game.
Milton fell into the elimination bracket and will take on the winner of Central Columbia Lewisburg, contested at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
9-10-11 Baseball
The 9-10-11 action began Sunday at Washies in Danville.
Snyder County topped Mifflinburg, 15-10, and advances to meet Milton at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Selinsgrove beat Danville, 12-10 in the other winners game.
Mifflinburg fell into the elimination bracket and will take on Danville at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Major Baseball
BERWICK — Saturday featured a full slate of games at Ber-Vaughn Park, Berwick.
Mifflinburg topped Warrior Run, 8-3, and Selinsgrove beat Berwick, 18-8, in winners-bracket action. Mifflinburg will meet Selinsgrove at 8 p.m. Thursday.
Bloomsburg beat Lewisburg, 11-1, and will meet Snyder County, 16-11 winners over Central Columbia, at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Warrior Run fell into the elimination bracket and will take on Berwick at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Lewisburg will meet the winner of Central Columbia and Danville at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
