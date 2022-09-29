UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State redshirt senior linebacker Jonathan Sutherland was selected as a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, college football’s premier scholar-athlete award, announced by the National Football Foundation & College Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday.
Celebrating its 33rd year, the Campbell Trophy recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.
The NFF will announce 12-14 finalists on Oct. 26, and each of them will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the 2022 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class Presented by Fidelity Investments. The finalists will travel to Bellagio Resort & Casino in Las Vegas for the 64th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on Dec. 6, where their accomplishments will be highlighted in front of one of the most powerful audiences in all of sports.
Sutherland is a member of the Paul Hornung Award watch list. He has appeared in 49 career games, including seven starts, at Penn State.
He was voted a team captain for the fourth-straight season, joining Sean Clifford as the only four-time captains in program history. Sutherland earned a bachelor’s degree in labor and employment relations in December 2020 and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in educational leadership.
Penn State to begin selling beer at football games
STATE COLLEGE (AP) — Beer will be available for sale to the general public at Penn State's Beaver Stadium beginning Saturday when the Nittany Lions host Northwestern, the school announced Wednesday.
Penn State will be the ninth Big Ten school to sell beer to the general public at football games. The ones that don't are Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern and Wisconsin.
All patrons 21 years of age and older who want to purchase beer will be required to show government-issued identification to obtain a wristband. All IDs will be scanned to confirm they are legitimate.
Sales will be conducted at stations located in all areas of the stadium, except near the student section. An athletic department spokeswoman said students could drink beer in the student section if they are of legal age.
Fans can buy two 16-ounce cans at a time and sales will stop at the end of the third quarter.
The school's board of trustees voted last week to allow expanded alcohol sales at the stadium. Alcohol already was available in enclosed suites.
“Using their Happy Valley Hospitality, fans are encouraged to be loud and proud, be respectful and responsible, and be great fans and gracious hosts,” the athletic department said in a statement. “Let’s keep our Beaver Stadium game day experience safe and one of the best in the country!”
