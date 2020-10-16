Girls soccer
Central Columbia 3
Lewisburg 2
LEWISBURG — Ella Reish scored a goal and added an assist and Mikayla Long added a goal, but Central Columbia got past Lewisburg Thursday at Lewisburg.
Central’s second-half goal with the game knotted at two was the difference maker.
Lauren Gross tallied eight saves in net for the Dragons, who host Southern Columbia on Monday.
Milton 3
Danville 2
DANVILLE — After a five-day layoff, Janae Bergey scored twice and Katy Weaver also scored to lead the Black Panthers to the HAC crossover victory.
Bergey also assisted on Weaver’s goal and Mo Reiner made 12 saves to lead Milton (7-4) to the win.
Milton, which trailed in shots 18-13, and tied Danville in corners with four apiece, next plays at Williamsport at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Meadowbrook Chr. 8
Lourdes Regional 2
COAL TOWNSHIP — Amelia Yordy and Kailey Devlin both recorded hat tricks as the Lions took care of the Red Raiders in the nonleague matchup.
Devlin scored twice in the first half to help get Meadowbrook (13-2-1) out to a 3-2 halftime lead.
In the second half Yordy scored twice, plus Katie Steck and Emma Yordy also scored along with Devlin to put the game away.
“Steck is playing the best soccer of her career the last five games at midfield,” said Meadowbrook coach Brian Elsasser.
Meadowbrook next plays today at Grace Prep.
Meadowbrook Chr. 8, Lourdes Regional 2at Lourdes RegionalFirst half
MC-Amelia Yordy, assist Maddy Osman, 28:38. LR-Masie Reed, unassisted, 27:03. LR-Tori Lindenmuth, assist Maddie Reed, 23:16. MC-Kailey Devlin, unassisted, 18:23. MC-Devlin, unassisted, 17:07.
Second half
MC-A. Yordy, assist Katie Steck, 34:01. MC-A. Yordy, assist Steck, 32:28. MC-Devlin, unassisted, 29:57. MC-Steck, unassisted, 10:56. MC-Emma Yordy, unassisted, 5:25.
Shots: MC, 26-6; Corners: MC, 8-1; Saves:
MC, Emily Toland, 2, and Alayna Smith, 2; LR, Emily Shaffer, 14.
Boys soccerLewisburg 11
Central Columbia 0
ALMEDIA — Philip Permyashkin and Anthony Bhangdia scored two goals apiece in an eight-goal first half as Lewisburg cruised to an 11-0 victory over Central Columbia in Heartland Athletic Conference crossover action Thursday.
Bhangdia added a goal in the second half to finish with a hat trick and he also had an assist on a goal by James Koconis in the first half for Lewisburg (13-0).
In addition, Ben Liscum added two goals and two assists, plus Alfred Romano had a goal and an assist in the second half for the Green Dragons.
Lewisburg next hosts Selinsgrove at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Lewisburg 11, Central Columbia 0at Central ColumbiaFirst half
Lew-Anthony Bhangdia, assist Ben Liscum, 26:26. Lew-Philip Permyashkin, assist Caleb Kim, 25:23. Lew-Liscum, unassisted, 24:14. Lew-Bhangdia, assist Nick Passaniti, 22:48. Lew-Jack Dieffenderfer, assist Ian McKinney, 19:26. Lew-James Koconis, assist Bhangdia, 11:40. Lew-Passaniti, assist Permyashkin, 4:58. Lew-Permyashkin, assist Liscum, 1:54.
Second half
Lew-Bhangdia, assist Carter Hoover, 35:34. Lew-Romano, assist Stephen Tiffin, 21:11. Lew-Liscum, assist Romano, 19:44.
Shots: Lewisburg, 20-1; Corners: Lewisburg, 7-0; Saves:
Lewisburg, Tony Burns, 1; Central, Maddix Karns, 9.
Danville 1
Milton 0
MILTON — The Black Panthers’ six-game winning streak came to a screeching halt after the Ironmen scored on a penalty kick in the first half to take the HAC crossover win.
Renzo Yuasa connected on the kick at the 34:34 mark.
Tyler Flederbach made three saves for Milton (10-2), which plays at Williamsport at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Danville 1, Milton 0at MiltonFirst half
Dan-Renzo Yuasa, penalty kick, 34:34.
Shots: Danville, 4-1; Corners: Danville, 3-2; Saves:
Danville, Ethan Haas, 2; Milton, Tyler Flederbach, 3.
Meadowbrook Chr. 5
Bloomsburg Chr. 1
BLOOMSBURG — Jacob Reed and Elijah Cruz both scored a goal in each half to power the Lions to the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association win.
In addition to Reed and Cruz, Gavin Millett also scored in the second half for Meadowbrook Christian and he also assisted on Reed’s first-half goal for the Lions.
Meadowbrook Chr. 5, Bloomsburg Chr. 1at Bloomsburg ChristianFirst half
BC-Josh Smith, unassisted, 35:54. MC-Jacob Reed, assist Gavin Millett, 33:05. MC-Elijah Cruz, unassisted, 17:27.
Second half
MC-Millett, unassisted, 33:52. MC-Cruz, unassisted, 12:09. MC-Reed, assist Tyler Stokes, :02.
Shots: MC, 7-3; Corners: MC, 3-2; Saves:
MC, Michael Eager, 3; BC, 2.
Field hockey
Mifflinburg 1
Central Columbia 0
MIFFLINBURG — Brooke Catherman scored off a penalty corner by Camille Finerghty with 14:03 left in the second quarter to give the Wildcats the HAC crossover victory.
Mifflinburg (7-5-2), which also got seven saves from Jaden Keister to get the shutout, will hit the road to play Midd-West at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Mifflinburg 1, Central Columbia 0at MifflinburgSecond quarter
Miff-Brooke Catherman, assist Camille Finerghty (penalty corner), 14:03.
Shots: Central, 7-6; Corners: Central, 8-6; Saves: Mifflinburg, Jaden Keister, 7; Central, 5.
