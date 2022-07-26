UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State senior safety Ji’Ayir Brown and redshirt junior cornerback Joey Porter, Jr. were tabbed to the Jim Thorpe Award watch list, announced by the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame, on Monday.
The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award is presented annually to the top defensive back in college football, based on performance on the field, athletic ability and character.
Brown (5-11, 208) has appeared in 22 career games at Penn State, making 13 starts. He tied for the nation’s lead with six interceptions in 2021. His six interceptions were tied for the 10th-most in a season at PSU.
Brown also became the first Nittany Lion to record six interceptions and two fumble recoveries in a season since Alan Zemaitis in 2005, and he tied a Penn State bowl record with two interceptions in the Outback Bowl vs. Arkansas.
Brown finished the season as a third team All-Big Ten honoree by the coaches and honorable mention by the media.
Porter (6-2, 198) appeared in 25 career games, making 21 starts, as a Nittany Lion. He was named third team All-Big Ten by the coaches and honorable mention by the media in 2021.
Porter finished the 2021 season with 51 tackles, a forced fumble, an interception and four pass breakups.
The Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame will select 15 semifinalists in October. The three finalists will be announced in late November. The winner of the 2022 Jim Thorpe Award will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards.
Hope Solo pleads guilty to DWI, gets 30-day sentence, fine
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Former U.S. women’s national team star goalkeeper Hope Solo pleaded guilty Monday to driving while impaired, almost four months after she was found passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle in North Carolina with her 2-year-old twins inside.
Solo also was charged with misdemeanor child abuse and resisting a public officer in connection with the March 31 incident. Her attorney, Chris Clifton, said those two charges were voluntarily dismissed, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.
A news release from the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office said a judge gave Solo, 40, of Roaring Gap in Alleghany County, a suspended sentence of 24 months and an active sentence of 30 days. She was given 30 days credit for time she spent at an in-patient rehabilitation facility. The judge also ordered Solo to pay $2,500 in fines and a $600 fee for the cost of the lab tests. She also has to get a substance abuse assessment and complete all recommended treatment.
Roaring Gap is approximately 60 miles (96 kilometers) northwest of Winston-Salem.
In a statement released after her guilty plea, Solo said that although she took pride in motherhood and how she and her husband handled her children during the pandemic, “it was incredibly hard, and I made a huge mistake.”
“Easily the worst mistake of my life. I underestimated what a destructive part of my life alcohol had become,” she said. “The upside of making a mistake this big is that hard lessons are learned quickly. Learning these lessons has been difficult, and at times, very painful.”
A police report said Solo was arrested in a shopping center parking lot in Winston-Salem. According to an arrest warrant, a passerby noticed Solo passed out behind the steering wheel for more than an hour with the vehicle’s engine running and the two children in the backseat.
A responding officer could smell alcohol, and the warrant said Solo refused a field sobriety test.
Solo was taken to the magistrate’s office, where she refused to take a Breathalyzer test, so police got a search warrant for a blood sample. Solo had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.24%, three times the legal limit. Tests also showed that Solo had THC in her system, according to a police report.
Solo was dismissed from the national team following the 2016 Olympics in Brazil after calling the Swedish team “cowards” for taking a defensive stance against the defending gold medalists, ending a laudable playing career that was also marred by controversy.
Solo made 202 appearances with the national team, with 153 wins and an international-record 102 shutouts. She won a World Cup title and two Olympic gold medals with the team.
During the 2015 World Cup championship run, she allowed just three goals in seven games with five shutouts.
She was elected to the U.S. Soccer Hall of Fame in January. The induction ceremony was set for May 21, but the newspaper reported that Solo requested that the ceremony be delayed until next year.
