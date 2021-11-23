Bucknell 55, Iona 48
at Hynes Athletics Center, New Rochelle, N.Y.
Bucknell (2-2)
Cecelia Collins 5-9 4-4 16; Taylor O'Brien 2-7 11-13 15; Marly Walls 4-6 4-6 12; Julie Kulesza 1-2 2-2 5; Emma Shaffer 1-3 0-0 2; Carly Krsul 2-4 0-0 4; Remi Sisselman 0-1 1-2 1; Tai Johnson 0-1 0-0 0; Isabella King 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 15-34 22-27 55.
Iona (2-3)
Juana Camilion 5-16 0-0 10; Katsia Athias 4-9 0-0 8; Judith Gomez 1-2 0-0 2; Jazz Benn 0-1 1-4 1; Shyan Mwai 0-4 0-0 0; Olivia Vezaldenos 5-10 0-0 11; Izzy Lipinski 5-10 0-0 10; Lucia Becerra Perez 1-1 0-0 3; Anouschka Meijer 1-2 0-0 2; Thoranna Hodge-Carr 0-1 1-2 1; Marina Cenis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 22-56 2-6 48.
Bucknell 12 11 14 18 - 55
Iona 12 14 9 13 - 48
3-point goals: Bucknell 3-10 (Collins 2-6, Kulesza 1-1, Sisselman 0-1, Walls 0-2), Iona 2-17 (Becerra Perez 1-1, Vezaldenos 1-6, Mwai 0-1, Benn 0-1, Gomez 0-1, Camilion 0-7). Fouled out: None. Rebounds: Bucknell 27 (Walls and Krsul 6), Iona 29 (Athias 4, Lipinski 4). Assists: Bucknell 8 (O'Brien 2, Shaffer 2), Iona 16 (Camilion 6). Total fouls: Bucknell 11, Iona 24. Technicals: None. A: 412.
