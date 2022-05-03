MONTGOMERY — Warrior Run’s softball season hasn’t gone exactly the way coach Greg Watson expected it to, but it’s not due to a lack of effort by the Defenders.
It’s partially due to the outstanding play of opponents such as Montgomery pitcher Faith Persing, who Warrior Run faced in Monday night’s nonleague contest.
Persing struck out 12 batters in a five-inning no-hitter against the Defenders, as the Red Raiders rolled to a 10-0 victory.
“I mean, (Persing) is a tough pitcher, and Montgomery has a bunch of tough hitters,” said Watson. “So, hat’s off to Montgomery. They are a tough team.”
While Warrior Run (2-7) had a tough time putting the bat on the ball during Monday’s game, Montgomery (9-1) had no such problems.
The Red Raiders, the No. 2 team in District 4 Class A, put four runs on the board in the first inning. Taylor McRae and Janna Waring both had RBI doubles to key the frame.
Montgomery’s lead grew to 6-0 following Kaylei Snyder’s two-run single in the third.
Watson, whose team was still without a hit after Persing struck out the side in each of the first three innings, tried to mix things up in the fourth.
Rachel Thomas and Maggie Gelnett both laid down bunts in an attempt to get on base, but it didn’t fool the Red Raiders’ defense as it made the outs.
“We were just trying to get the bat on the ball. Persing is as good as any pitcher in the area, and there’s a lot of good pitchers in the area, and that’s saying a lot I think,” said Watson. “We weren’t making contact, so I was trying to get something going there in the fourth, but Persing is a good fielder as well as a good pitcher. It’s tough — she can certainly field her position, too.”
An inning later, Warrior Run ruined Persing’s bid for a perfect game as Abby Evans and Kaelyn Watson drew walks to begin the fifth.
A run seemed imminent for the Defenders, but Persing buckled down and proceeded to strike out the side once again to end the threat.
Warrior Run’s inability to come through with a big hit to get its offense going reared its ugly head once again.
“That’s been our story all year. We’ve left so many girls on base — we just can’t get that timely hit and score the runners,” said coach Watson. “We get runners on base, but we strand them too often.”
Even though coach Watson knew the game wasn’t over at that point, it soon came to an end when Montgomery tallied three runs in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI single from Shelby McRae and a two-run single from Kaitlyn Raemsch.
“We knew it was going to be tough to hit Persing. It’s tough to prepare for her, because she is so tough. Montgomery is solid all the way around,” said coach Watson. “To be honest, every game is a tough opponent for us. I mean, in this division we’re in every game is tough and there’s no days off. This is a non-conference game, and it’s just as tough as a conference game.
“We could play easier teams, but we’re facing tough competition, and hopefully we get better from it,” added Warrior Run’s coach.
Warrior Run next plays at Central Columbia at 4:30 p.m. today.
Montgomery 10, Warrior Run 0 (5 innings)
At Montgomery
Warrior Run 000 00 – 0-0-1
Montgomery 402 13 – 10-13-0
Mackenzie Watts, Kaelyn Watson (1) and Maggie Gelnett. Faith Persing and Shelby McRae.
WP: Persing. LP: Watson.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Abby Evans, walk; Watson, walk.
Top Montgomery hitters: Persing, 2-for-3, double, walk, 3 runs scored; Sloan Wooten, 1-for-3; Kaitlyn Raemsch, 3-for-4, triple, 3 RBI, run; Taylor McRae, 2-for-3, double, 2 RBI, run; Jenna Waring, 2-for-2, double, walk, 2 runs, RBI; Kaylei Snyder, 2-for-2, walk, 3 RBI, run; Shelby McRae, 1-for-3, single, RBI.
