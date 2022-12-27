Football
2022-23 Bowl GlanceFriday, Dec. 23Gasparilla BowlTampa, Fla.
Wake Forest 27, Missouri 17
Independence BowlShreveport, La.
Houston 23, Louisiana 16
Saturday, Dec. 24Hawaii BowlHonolulu
Middle Tennessee 25, San Diego St. 23
Monday, Dec. 26Quick Lane BowlDetroit
New Mexico St. 24, Bowling Green 19
Tuesday, Dec. 27First Responder BowlDallas
Memphis vs. Utah St., 3:15 p.m.
Birmingham BowlBirmingham, Ala.
Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina, 6:45 p.m.
Camellia BowlMontgomery, Ala.
Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo, noon
Guaranteed Rate BowlPhoenix
Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma St., 10:15 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 28Military BowlAnnapolis, Md.
UCF vs. Duke, 2 p.m.
Liberty BowlMemphis, Tenn.
Arkansas vs. Kansas, 5:30 p.m.
Holiday BowlSan Diego
No. 15 Oregon vs. North Carolina, 8 p.m.
Texas BowlHouston
Texas Tech vs. Mississippi, 9 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 29Pinstripe BowlNew York
Syracuse vs. Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Cheez-It BowlOrlando, Fla.
No. 13 Florida St. vs. Oklahoma, 5:30 p.m.
Alamo BowlSan Antonio
No. 12 Washington vs. No. 21 Texas, 9 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 30Orange BowlMiami Gardens, Fla.
No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 10 Clemson, 8 p.m.
Duke’s Mayo BowlCharlotte, N.C.
No. 25 NC State vs. Maryland, noon
Sun BowlEl Paso, Texas
No. 18 UCLA vs. Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.
Gator BowlJacksonville, Fla.
No. 19 Notre Dame vs. No. 20 South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Arizona BowlTucson, Ariz.
Wyoming vs. Ohio, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 31Peach BowlAtlantaCollege Football Playoff Semifinal
No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio St., 8 p.m.
Fiesta BowlGlendale, Ariz.College Football Playoff Semifinal
No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU, 4 p.m.
Music City BowlNashville
Kentucky vs. Iowa, noon
Sugar BowlNew Orleans
No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 11 Kansas St., noon
Monday, Jan. 2ReliaQuest BowlTampa, Fla.
No. 24 Mississippi St. vs. Illinois, noon
Citrus BowlOrlando, Fla.
No. 16 LSU vs. Purdue, 1 p.m.
Cotton Bowl ClassicArlington, Texas
No. 8 Southern Cal vs. No. 14 Tulane, 1 p.m.
Rose BowlPasadena, Calif.
No. 7 Utah vs. No. 9 Penn St., 5 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 9College Football National ChampionshipInglewood, Calif.
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
NFL GlanceAMERICAN CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
y-Buffalo 12 3 0 .800 420 263 Miami 8 7 0 .533 365 370 N.Y. Jets 7 8 0 .467 284 282 New England 7 8 0 .467 318 291
South W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 7 8 0 .467 353 331 Tennessee 7 8 0 .467 269 312 e-Indianapolis 4 9 1 .321 245 337 e-Houston 2 12 1 .167 254 358
North W L T Pct PF PA
x-Cincinnati 11 4 0 .733 391 306 x-Baltimore 10 5 0 .667 321 272 Pittsburgh 7 8 0 .467 264 319 e-Cleveland 6 9 0 .400 323 343
West W L T Pct PF PA
y-Kansas City 12 3 0 .800 438 332 L.A. Chargers 8 6 0 .571 312 340 Las Vegas 6 9 0 .400 348 350 e-Denver 4 11 0 .267 232 304
NATIONAL CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
x-Philadelphia 13 2 0 .867 445 308 x-Dallas 11 4 0 .733 434 303 N.Y. Giants 8 6 1 .567 311 339 Washington 7 7 1 .500 285 313
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 7 8 0 .467 266 304 Carolina 6 9 0 .400 313 337 New Orleans 6 9 0 .400 303 325 e-Atlanta 5 10 0 .333 315 350
North W L T Pct PF PA
y-Minnesota 12 3 0 .800 378 373 Detroit 7 8 0 .467 392 401 Green Bay 7 8 0 .467 313 334 e-Chicago 3 12 0 .200 303 393
West W L T Pct PF PA
y-San Francisco 11 4 0 .733 375 230 Seattle 7 8 0 .467 365 379 e-L.A. Rams 5 10 0 .333 281 334 e-Arizona 4 11 0 .267 308 391 e-Eliminated from playoffs x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division ___
Saturday’s Games
Baltimore 17, Atlanta 9 Buffalo 35, Chicago 13 Carolina 37, Detroit 23 Cincinnati 22, New England 18 Kansas City 24, Seattle 10 Minnesota 27, N.Y. Giants 24 New Orleans 17, Cleveland 10 Houston 19, Tennessee 14 San Francisco 37, Washington 20 Dallas 40, Philadelphia 34 Pittsburgh 13, Las Vegas 10
Sunday’s Games
Green Bay 26, Miami 20 L.A. Rams 51, Denver 14 Tampa Bay 19, Arizona 16, OT
Monday’s Games
L.A. Chargers at Indianapolis, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 29
Dallas at Tennessee, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 1
Arizona at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. Chicago at Detroit, 1 p.m. Cleveland at Washington, 1 p.m. Denver at Kansas City, 1 p.m. Indianapolis at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m. Miami at New England, 1 p.m. New Orleans at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. N.Y. Jets at Seattle, 4:05 p.m. San Francisco at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. L.A. Rams at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m. Minnesota at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m. Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 2
Buffalo at Cincinnati, 8:30 p.m.
BasketballNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
Boston 24 10 .706 — Brooklyn 22 12 .647 2 Philadelphia 20 12 .625 3 New York 18 16 .529 6 Toronto 15 18 .455 8½
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 17 16 .515 — Miami 17 17 .500 ½ Washington 13 21 .382 4½ Orlando 13 21 .382 4½ Charlotte 9 24 .273 8
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 22 11 .667 — Cleveland 22 13 .629 1 Indiana 17 17 .500 5½ Chicago 14 19 .424 8 Detroit 8 28 .222 15½
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
New Orleans 21 12 .636 — Memphis 20 12 .625 ½ Dallas 18 16 .529 3½ San Antonio 10 22 .313 10½ Houston 10 23 .303 11
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
Denver 21 11 .656 — Utah 19 16 .543 3½ Portland 17 16 .515 4½ Minnesota 16 18 .471 6 Oklahoma City 14 19 .424 7½
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
L.A. Clippers 20 15 .571 — Phoenix 19 15 .559 ½ Sacramento 17 14 .548 1 Golden State 16 18 .471 3½ L.A. Lakers 13 20 .394 6 ___
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia 119, New York 112 Dallas 124, L.A. Lakers 115 Boston 139, Milwaukee 118 Golden State 123, Memphis 109 Denver 128, Phoenix 125, OT
Monday’s Games
Brooklyn 125, Cleveland 117 L.A. Clippers 142, Detroit 131, OT Miami 113, Minnesota 110 New Orleans 113, Indiana 93 Houston 133, Chicago 118 Utah at San Antonio, 8 p.m. Charlotte at Portland, 10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Lakers at Orlando, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m. Atlanta at Indiana, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Boston, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Phoenix at Memphis, 8 p.m. San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. New York at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Charlotte at Golden State, 10 p.m. Denver at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Orlando at Detroit, 7 p.m. Phoenix at Washington, 7 p.m. Brooklyn at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m. Minnesota at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Denver at Sacramento, 10 p.m. Utah at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland at Indiana, 7 p.m. Oklahoma City at Charlotte, 7 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Memphis at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. New York at San Antonio, 8 p.m. Houston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
HockeyAHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 29 20 6 2 1 43 86 70 Providence 28 16 5 5 2 39 82 77 Bridgeport 28 14 9 5 0 33 97 88 Charlotte 28 14 11 2 1 31 79 88 WB/Scranton 25 13 8 2 2 30 74 62 Lehigh Valley 27 13 11 2 1 29 77 80 Springfield 29 11 13 1 4 27 77 84 Hartford 27 10 12 1 4 25 69 85
North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 28 18 8 1 1 38 98 87 Rochester 25 14 9 1 1 30 82 83 Syracuse 26 13 9 2 2 30 99 90 Utica 25 12 9 3 1 28 82 80 Cleveland 26 12 11 1 2 27 100 109 Belleville 28 12 14 2 0 26 94 108 Laval 29 10 15 3 1 24 97 112
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 29 17 7 3 2 39 109 78 Manitoba 26 16 7 2 1 35 85 75 Milwaukee 27 16 9 0 2 34 97 79 Rockford 28 15 10 1 2 33 101 93 Iowa 28 11 13 2 2 26 83 95 Grand Rapids 26 11 14 1 0 23 80 108 Chicago 26 9 14 3 0 21 76 107
Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Colorado 28 18 8 2 0 38 84 68 Calgary 26 18 7 1 0 37 104 67 Coachella Valley 26 17 6 3 0 37 95 76 Abbotsford 27 16 9 1 1 34 98 87 Tucson 28 14 10 4 0 32 97 92 Ontario 25 15 9 0 1 31 73 64 San Jose 29 13 15 0 1 27 78 99 Henderson 30 11 17 0 2 24 75 82 Bakersfield 26 10 15 1 0 21 69 83 San Diego 29 7 22 0 0 14 76 117 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
Toronto 3, Belleville 2
Tuesday’s Games
Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m. Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. Bakersfield at San Jose, 8 p.m. Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado at Iowa, 7 p.m. Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m. Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. Toronto at Belleville, 7:05 p.m. Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m. Calgary at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m. Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m. Ontario at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
