UNIVERSITY PARK – The Penn State Nittany Lion wrestling team has announced its 2021-22 schedule. Head coach Cael Sanderson’s squad will compete at home seven times this season, including a return to the Bryce Jordan Center for the 2022 BJC Dual. All times are to be announced and changes may occur with the announcement of this year’s television schedule.
The Nittany Lions will open the 2021-22 season at the Journeyman Duals in York on Saturday, Nov. 13. Penn State will battle both Oregon State and Sacred Heart in dual meets that day. Penn State’s home opener is set for Thursday, Nov. 18, when Army visits Rec Hall.
Penn State has a split weekend to start December. The Nittany Lions are at Penn on Friday, Dec. 3, before returning home to host Lehigh in Rec Hall on Sunday, Dec. 5. Penn State will then head to Niceville, Fla., just east of Pensacola, to take part in the 2021 Collegiate Wrestling Duals (a multi-team dual meet tournament). The event takes place on Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 20-21.
The Big Ten schedule begins on Friday, Jan. 7, when the Nittany Lions visit Maryland for a dual in College Park, Md. Two days later, Penn State welcomes Indiana to Rec Hall on Sunday, Jan. 9. The Rutgers Scarlet Knights invade Rec Hall on Sunday, Jan. 16 in the lone dual that weekend for Penn State. The Nittany Lions make a two-dual swing through Michigan the following weekend. Penn State is at Michigan on Friday, Jan. 21, and at Michigan State on Sunday, Jan. 23. The Nittany Lions visit Iowa City to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes on Jan. 28.
The 2022 BJC Dual takes place the next weekend when the Ohio State Buckeyes visit Penn State on Friday, Feb. 4. The dual will take place in the near-16,000 seat arena. The Ohio State dual is the start of a three-dual home stand to close out the regular season for Penn State.
Nebraska visits Happy Valley for Penn State’s next home dual. The dual has been selected as a B1G Network flex date. Penn State will host Nebraska in Rec Hall on either Sunday, Feb. 6 or Friday, Feb. 11, depending on national television scheduling. The Nittany Lions close out the dual meet season on Sunday, Feb. 20, when they host Rider in Rec Hall.
The post-season begins with the 2022 Big Ten Championship on Saturday and Sunday, March 5-6, 2022. The two-day event will be hosted by the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb. The 2022 NCAA Wrestling Championships will take place in Detroit, Mich., on Thursday through Saturday, March 17-19, 2022.
